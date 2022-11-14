ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camdenton, MO

House southeast of Rolla heavily damaged in fire

A Phelps County house is heavily damaged by a fire. The Rolla Rural Fire Protection District says crews were dispatched to a residential structure fire southeast of Rolla around 8:00 last night. When crews arrived, they found a large house with heavy fire showing through the roof. The St. James Fire Protection District and the Doolittle Rural Fire Protection were called in to help and crews brought the fire under control in about thirty minutes.
ROLLA, MO
5940 Baydy Peak Road, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065

The Knolls Condo is the perfect investment opportunity in a red-hot location for great lakefront condo living! Offers loads of amenities including indoor and outdoor tennis courts, playground, picnic area with firepit, boat ramp, indoor and outdoor pools and a clubhouse. Unit 1032 is a 2 bed and 2 bath top floor condo with nice floor plan, large master bedroom with private deck and a large main deck to enjoy the beautiful lake views, not to mention this unit is right next to the outdoor pool! Unit comes with boat slip and lift! This complex offers year round entertainment and relaxation. If you're ready to capitalize on this opportunity, be sure to schedule a showing TODAY!
OSAGE BEACH, MO
WARSAW WOMAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN SALINE COUNTY

A Warsaw woman was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Saline County on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when 19-year-old Emily Poindexter traveled off the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels and caught fire.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
Winter weather advisories remain in place for some counties

Winter weather advisories remain in place this morning for mid-Missouri counties expecting up to three inches of snow. The National Weather Service says a winter weather advisory remains in effect until 9:00 this morning for Saline and Pettis Counties. A winter weather advisory also remains in effect until noon today...
SALINE COUNTY, MO
Jefferson City drive-by shooting trial scheduled for February

A Jefferson City man accused of a drive-by shooting last year is scheduled for a jury trial. Tyrone Seals was scheduled Tuesday for a trial to begin February 21. He’s charged with shooting from a moving vehicle. The shooting happened in May 2021 at Community Park. No injuries were reported.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Capital Region Amphitheater announces first concert of 2023

The Capital Region Amphitheater in Jefferson City announces its first concert of 2023, a tribute to the band Queen. Killer Queen-a Tribute to Queen will take place July 15. The group has performed in several countries and has been dubbed “the worldwide best tribute band.”. Tickets will go on...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
24 Cat Rock Road, Eldon, Missouri 65026

Welcome to this Gorgeous Private Oasis on a 17-acres that brings a whole new meaning to a Dream Home! Come home every day to this resort-like property with park curb appeal acreage and a private lake! This is a property that checks all the boxes and is the unicorn that you have been waiting for! This luxurious home boasts 4,350 sq ft, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, bonus room for office or exercise room, spacious main level laundry room, oversized 3 car garage (44x31), large back deck, 2 stone gas fireplaces, full kitchenette wet bar, vast family room and an enormous kitchen. This kitchen is a chef's dream with a large stone island, custom cabinets with under lighting and a back splash that brings it to life. Drive up the scenic setting to a long lit paved driveway passing by the 1+ acre stocked lake. This lake is just outside this home, perfect for fishing perch, carp, bass, crappy, and course the catfish! Come take a look at this amazing private property and make it yours!
ELDON, MO
Cole County receives new speed radar trailer

Cole County has acquired a new speed radar trailer. The trailer was paid for by the Cole County Sheriff’s Department. The Public Works department will place the trailer along roads around the county and the sheriff’s department will conduct patrols while the trailer is out. The trailer will...
Impactful snow on the way to mid-Missouri

NEW BLOOMFIELD — These advisories have been issued for the travel impacts expected. Some light rain is possible as this system moves in this evening. The snow switch will happen quickly and spread across mid-Missouri throughout the evening hours. A few developing slick spots could occur but overall impacts will...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO
Teen crashes Jaguar, passenger seriously injured

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Four people were injured after the 2006 Jaguar XJ they were in crashed in Camden County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, troopers investigated a crash at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, involving the Jaguar. The Jaguar was on Black Road near Camp Rising Sun Road in Camden […]
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
Jefferson City man charged with Moniteau County burglary denied bond

A Jefferson City man accused in a recent Moniteau County burglary is denied bond. Daniel Brown, 42, was arrested earlier this month for burglarizing property just outside Tipton. He’s charged with second-degree burglary, tampering with a motor vehicle, and possession of a controlled substance. Moniteau County judge Aaron Martin...
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
Jefferson City man receives probation for shooting

A Jefferson City man receives probation for a 2020 shooting. Shaheem Bates, 26, pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a weapon last week. He was sentenced to five years of supervised probation. If he violates the terms of his probation, he faces up to four years in jail. The charge...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Best Burgers In Missouri? It Might Be Chuck-A-Burger. Here’s Why!

I have been on a bit of a nostalgia kick lately. Thinking about the way things were when I was younger. I often speak to my family back home, and the stories they tell about their youth. The places they could go to grab food. Especially burgers. A dear friend of mine used to live near the St Louis area and told me about Chuck-A-Burger. I think Sedalia could use a place like this.
SEDALIA, MO
Substantial amount of meth recovered by Sedalia Police Department

Four people are arrested after drug-related search warrants are served at two separate addresses in Sedalia on Thursday morning. One of the searches was conducted at a home in the 500 block of S. Barrett Avenue. Sedalia Police report they found Fentanyl and a substantial amount of methamphetamine. Two people...
SEDALIA, MO
Western Missouri man sentenced for attempted bank robbery, police pursuit in Versailles

A western Missouri man is sentenced to nearly two decades in federal prison for shooting at police officers during a failed bank robbery in Versailles. Jacob Monteer, 30, of Drexel, was sentenced to 19 years and two months in prison today. In March, Monteer was convicted of bank robbery, brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, two counts of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and being a drug user in possession of firearms.
VERSAILLES, MO
LU graduate creates lesson plan to teach U.S. children they can help provide a future to vulnerable children worldwide

A Lincoln University alumna is helping launch a new program to help teach U.S. children how they can help overcome worldwide hunger. Michelle Keller is a 1999 graduate from Lincoln University who earned her bachelors in Elementary Education. Keller taught for more than 20 years before she encountered the film, “Child 31”, at a conference. “Child 31” tells the story of Mary’s Meals, an international school feeding charity. The program provides meals to children who attend school while growing up in areas of the world dealing with conflict, extreme poverty, and hunger.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

