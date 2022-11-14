ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

UGA’s Natalie Navarrete named a 2023 Rhodes Scholar

By Stephanie Schupska schupska@uga.edu
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 3 days ago
University of Georgia student Natalie Navarrete was named a 2023 Rhodes Scholar this weekend, joining recipients from 64 countries around the world. Special Photo: UGA

ATHENS — University of Georgia student Natalie Navarrete was named a 2023 Rhodes Scholar this weekend, joining recipients from 64 countries around the world.

The Rhodes Scholarship is the oldest and most celebrated international fellowship award in the world. The 2023 Rhodes Scholars will begin their various courses of study as graduate students at the University of Oxford in October. Navarrete is a current Morehead Honors College student and Foundation Fellow at UGA.

