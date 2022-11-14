ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Candace Cameron Bure Addresses Stance on Gay Christmas Movies, Blames ‘Toxic Climate’ for Controversy: ‘I’m Called to Love All People, and I Do’

Candace Cameron Bure is responding to the backlash. Earlier this week, the actor, who serves as Great American Family’s chief creative officer, told “WSJ. Magazine” that the network will not be featuring LGBTQ couples, noting, ““I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core,” she said.
SFGate

The best San Francisco movies you probably haven’t seen, on Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV and more

Sign up for our Remote Control newsletter to receive the best of streaming in your inbox every week. Over 300 feature films have been shot on location in San Francisco. The San Francisco Film Commission names 1923’s silent romance “The Fog” as the first. Since then, the city has been the backdrop to a marauding herd of chimps, a very loud car chase, an alien invasion of the city’s foliage, dozens of superheroes and a very horny Josh Hartnett.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy