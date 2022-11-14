Read full article on original website
A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
Veteran actor Robert Clary has passed away at 96Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Freediving with Sea Lions at Redondo Beach HarborOcean Earth GreenRedondo Beach, CA
Tiffany Haddish Plans to Build Grocery Store in South Central L.A. to Fight Food InsecurityKim JosephLos Angeles, CA
Soap Opera Vet, Hogan’s Heroes Star Robert Clary, Dead at 96Soap HubLos Angeles, CA
Weinstein attorney cross-examines accuser Siebel-Newsom
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and the wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, faced cross-examination from one of Harvey Weinstein 's attorneys Tuesday about why her description of a 2005 encounter during which she says the filmmaker raped her has expanded since she first spoke with prosecutors.
Republican Boebert's tight race likely headed to recount
DENVER (AP) — Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, a renowned conservative firebrand whose combative style helped define the new right, is likely headed to an automatic recount in her bid to fend off a surprisingly difficult challenge by a Democratic businessman from the ritzy ski town of Aspen. The Associated...
Opinion: Idaho GOP 'secret alliance' falters
Perhaps it was inevitable. Idaho is sparsely populated with voters both practical and opinionated. When consensus formed around “Republican” governance, the power-play would be over who defines “Republicanism.”. That explains why Frank Vandersloot, Idaho’s most consistent and generous donor to conservative causes, recently took the podium and...
Driver arrested in crash into LA County sheriff's recruits
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities have arrested a 22-year-old driver on suspicion of attempted murder for allegedly plowing his vehicle into Los Angeles County sheriff’s academy recruits on a training run, injuring more than two dozen people. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement Thursday...
Vehicle hits 25 LA County sheriff's academy recruits on run
WHITTIER, Calif. (AP) — An SUV traveling on the wrong side of the road struck 25 Los Angeles County sheriff's academy recruits on a training run around dawn Wednesday, critically injuring five of them, authorities said. Sheriff Alex Villanueva said the range of the most serious injuries included head...
Alabama calls off execution after problem with venous access
ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama on Thursday night called off the scheduled execution of a man convicted in the 1988 murder-for-hire slaying of a preacher’s wife after the state had trouble establishing venous access and the state faced a midnight deadline to get the execution underway. Alabama Department...
US extends mining ban at Lewis and Clark historic site
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Mining claims will be prohibited for at least another 20 years on land in east-central Idaho and western Montana where Lewis and Clark crossed the Continental Divide in 1805, U.S. officials said Thursday. The U.S. Department of the Interior posted a public land order that...
Idaho OKs death warrant for man who killed gold prospectors
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho authorities issued a death warrant on Wednesday for a terminally ill man who is facing execution for his role in the 1985 slayings of two gold prospectors. The warrant sets Gerald Ross Pizzuto Jr.’s execution by lethal injection on Dec. 15, but officials said they don’t have the chemicals needed to carry out the execution, and are trying to obtain them. The Idaho Department of...
Panel OKs name change of Colorado mountain tied to massacre
DENVER (AP) — A Colorado state panel recommended Thursday that Mount Evans, a prominent peak near Denver, be renamed Mount Blue Sky at the request of the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes. The Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board voted unanimously for the change. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will weigh in...
Veterans home COVID-19 outbreak results in $58M settlement
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A federal judge has approved a nearly $58 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit filed in response to the deaths of dozens of veterans who contracted COVID-19 at a Massachusetts veterans home. “It was with heavy hearts that we got to the finish line on...
IDOC says it doesn't have lethal injection chemicals after court schedules death row inmate's execution
The Idaho Department of Correction served Idaho Maximum Security Institution resident Gerald R. Pizzuto with a death warrant at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday. Second Judicial District Judge Jay P. Gaskill issued the warrant Wednesday morning. The warrant schedules Mr. Pizzuto’s execution for Dec. 15. IDOC Director Josh Tewalt has informed the Board of Correction, the Governor’s Office, and the Attorney General’s Office that the Department is not in possession of the...
Potentially dangerous storm moves into Buffalo, western NY
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency Thursday for parts of western New York ahead of a dangerous storm that had the potential to dump several feet of snow on some communities on the eastern ends of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.
Donate turkeys for the Idaho Foodbank to share with families in need
POCATELLO — The Idaho Foodbank’s Hope for the Holidays campaign is in full swing. This campaign runs through November and December. The Idaho Foodbank’s goal is to provide food for approximately 3.8 million meals. The Idaho Foodbank is working to make sure every family is able to...
Here is the latest Pac-12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaylen Clark had 19 points and nine rebounds as eighth-ranked UCLA rolled to an 86-56 victory over Norfolk State. The Bruins had six players score in double figures — including all five starters — and shot 57% from the field as they led throughout. Kris Bankston scored 17 points and Gilbert Brown added 13 for Norfolk State, which lost to a top-10 team for the second straight game. The Spartans fell 87-70 at No. 5 Baylor last Friday in a rematch of an NCAA Tournament matchup last March.
