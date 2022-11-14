ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The List

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

King Charles ‘deeply regrets’ making Prince William and Prince Harry walk behind their mother’s coffin: author

King Charles "deeply regrets" making his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, walk behind the coffin of their mother, Princess Diana, during her funeral. The claim was made by author Christopher Andersen, who has written a new book about the monarch titled, "The King: The Life of Charles III." Andersen, who has previously written books about the British royal family, spoke to numerous sources about the 73-year-old monarch.
Marie Claire

Who Does Princess Kate Curtsy To, According to Royal Protocol?

There is a ton of confusing information out there about who bows to whom and who curtsies to whom among the Royal Family, and their official website doesn't help matters with its vague explanation—which also only seems to apply to members of the public anyway, and hasn't been updated since Queen Elizabeth's passing (thanks! Super helpful!).
The List

The One Word Meghan McCain Called Donald Trump That Has Twitter Going Off

Meghan McCain, who once shared the harsh truth about her exit from The View, which she co-hosted from 2017 to 2021, now writes a column for The Daily Mail (per People). She has long participated in Twitter spats with former president Donald Trump — before he was permanently kicked off the platform for inciting violence — most often surrounding his words about her late father, former Senator John McCain, who died of brain cancer in August 2018 (via The New York Times).
The List

Kate Middleton Breaks An Unofficial Royal Rule With Fan

It's no secret that the United Kingdom's royal family has strict rules they must live by. Carrying a royal title comes with a thorough regimen on how to behave. According to PureWow, some of the guidelines are a bit intense. Royals must follow a strict dress code: All members of...
epicstream.com

Prince William Will Never Be Able to Forgive Prince Harry for Disrespecting Queen Elizabeth? Duke of Sussex’s Megxit Placed Brother’s Family Front and Center Much Sooner

Prince William and Prince Harry’s recent reunion at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral seemed like the perfect opportunity for the brothers to have a chat and reconcile. But according to royal author Katie Nicholl, this isn’t what happened. Table of contents. Prince William Has Not Forgiven Prince Harry For...
purewow.com

Kate Middleton Rocks Sleek Ponytail & Hat on Remembrance Sunday

Kate Middleton just stepped out with a brand-new hairdo (and she totally nailed it). Over the weekend, the Princess of Wales celebrated Remembrance Day by attending the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph. The royal opted against her signature hairstyle, which features beachy waves with a center part. Instead, Princess Catherine rocked a chic ponytail that kept her hair away from her face.
HollywoodLife

Tiffany Trump ‘Upgraded’ Engagement Ring With Larger Diamonds Worth $1.5M For Wedding

Tiffany Trump, 29, upgraded her gorgeous diamond engagement ring for an even bigger one just in time for her wedding last weekend, according to Daily Mail. The daughter of Donald Trump, who exchanged vows with Michael Boulos at Donald’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, FL on Saturday, flashed the incredible piece of jewelry in addition to her sparkly white Elie Saab wedding dress during the festivities. It has an estimated worth of a whopping $1.3 million, the outlet reported, and she also wore drop earrings that apparently had a weight of 20 carats of diamonds.
PALM BEACH, FL
KJYO KJ103

Prince Harry May Lose Another Royal Role

Prince Harry may lose another royal role, according to People. The Duke of Sussex and the disgraced Prince Andrew are currently Counsellors of State, which means they can be called upon by King Charles III to stand in for him on official duties if he is abroad or unwell. In addition to Harry and Andrew, other Counsellors of State include Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Princess Beatrice.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The List

The List

59K+
Followers
41K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy