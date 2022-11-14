Read full article on original website
Body Language Expert Says Kate Middleton Is No Longer ‘Prince William’s Wife’
According to a body language expert, the way Kate Middleton is carrying herself indicates that she's no longer viewed as Prince William's wife.
King Charles ‘deeply regrets’ making Prince William and Prince Harry walk behind their mother’s coffin: author
King Charles "deeply regrets" making his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, walk behind the coffin of their mother, Princess Diana, during her funeral. The claim was made by author Christopher Andersen, who has written a new book about the monarch titled, "The King: The Life of Charles III." Andersen, who has previously written books about the British royal family, spoke to numerous sources about the 73-year-old monarch.
Marie Claire
Who Does Princess Kate Curtsy To, According to Royal Protocol?
There is a ton of confusing information out there about who bows to whom and who curtsies to whom among the Royal Family, and their official website doesn't help matters with its vague explanation—which also only seems to apply to members of the public anyway, and hasn't been updated since Queen Elizabeth's passing (thanks! Super helpful!).
Why Queen Camilla Reportedly 'Scolded' Kate Middleton During The Queen's Funeral
After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the royal family came together to mourn the late monarch, including Prince George of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales. The children of Prince William and Catherine Middleton, Prince and Princess of Wales, accompanied their parents to the queen's funeral. Charlotte even paid...
The One Word Meghan McCain Called Donald Trump That Has Twitter Going Off
Meghan McCain, who once shared the harsh truth about her exit from The View, which she co-hosted from 2017 to 2021, now writes a column for The Daily Mail (per People). She has long participated in Twitter spats with former president Donald Trump — before he was permanently kicked off the platform for inciting violence — most often surrounding his words about her late father, former Senator John McCain, who died of brain cancer in August 2018 (via The New York Times).
Elle
Kate Middleton Just Switched Up Her Signature Hair Look For Something A Little More Millennial
If there's one person in the entire world that can influence any sorta beauty trend, it's Kate Middleton – she is the Princess of Wales, after all. And to prove just that, her highness wore a nostalgic noughties hairstyle during her official royal visit to Scarborough alongside husband, Prince William.
Recent Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Photos ‘More Beautiful to Look at’ Than ‘Outdated’ Royal Family Portraits
An expert says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle photos taken by photographer Ramona Rosales are 'far more engaging' than 'formal' royal family portraits.
Meghan Markle Refused to Allow Kate Middleton to Take Pictures of Archie After His Birth, Royal Expert Claims
A royal commentator is claiming that Meghan Markle reportedly would not allow Kate Middleton to take the first pictures of Archie after his birth despite the princess's "generous" offer.
Queen Elizabeth II’s Top Aide Issued 3-Word Warning About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Marriage, Biographer Claims
According to a royal biographer, Queen Elizabeth's lady-in-waiting, who is also Prince William's godmother, previously commented on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with a three-word warning.
Kate Middleton Breaks An Unofficial Royal Rule With Fan
It's no secret that the United Kingdom's royal family has strict rules they must live by. Carrying a royal title comes with a thorough regimen on how to behave. According to PureWow, some of the guidelines are a bit intense. Royals must follow a strict dress code: All members of...
epicstream.com
Prince William Will Never Be Able to Forgive Prince Harry for Disrespecting Queen Elizabeth? Duke of Sussex’s Megxit Placed Brother’s Family Front and Center Much Sooner
Prince William and Prince Harry’s recent reunion at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral seemed like the perfect opportunity for the brothers to have a chat and reconcile. But according to royal author Katie Nicholl, this isn’t what happened. Table of contents. Prince William Has Not Forgiven Prince Harry For...
Body Language Expert Points Out Subtle Kate Middleton and King Charles Clues That Show Their ‘Special Relationship’
Kate Middlteon and King Charles seem to have a 'special' realtionship, a body language expert claims. Their subtle gestures and facial expressions have revealed this on many occasions.
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry 'Unlikely To Attend' Christmas At Sandringham: Report
Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry head over to the U.K. to celebrate Christmas this year? Unfortunately, it's not looking likely, as an insider close to King Charles told the MailOnline that the duo are "unlikely to attend." Article continues below advertisement. Prince William, Kate Middleton, in addition to their...
purewow.com
Kate Middleton Rocks Sleek Ponytail & Hat on Remembrance Sunday
Kate Middleton just stepped out with a brand-new hairdo (and she totally nailed it). Over the weekend, the Princess of Wales celebrated Remembrance Day by attending the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph. The royal opted against her signature hairstyle, which features beachy waves with a center part. Instead, Princess Catherine rocked a chic ponytail that kept her hair away from her face.
Meghan Markle news: Ruthless Charles ‘prepared to strip Prince Harry & Meg’s titles’ if Netflix doc targets Royal Family
KING Charles is prepared to STRIP Harry & Meghan of their titles if their media projects damage the Royal Family, a royal expert claims. Author Tom Bower claims after the Queen's passing, the King would also consider extending such a ban to the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's children Archie, three, and Lilibet.
Prince William and Kate Middleton Looked ‘Relaxed’ With ‘Uncomfortable’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at 2019 Remembrance Day Outing
Prince William and Kate Middleton were 'comfortable' at the 2019 Festival of Remembrance, according to a body language expert. Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appeared in 'some discomfort.'
Tiffany Trump ‘Upgraded’ Engagement Ring With Larger Diamonds Worth $1.5M For Wedding
Tiffany Trump, 29, upgraded her gorgeous diamond engagement ring for an even bigger one just in time for her wedding last weekend, according to Daily Mail. The daughter of Donald Trump, who exchanged vows with Michael Boulos at Donald’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, FL on Saturday, flashed the incredible piece of jewelry in addition to her sparkly white Elie Saab wedding dress during the festivities. It has an estimated worth of a whopping $1.3 million, the outlet reported, and she also wore drop earrings that apparently had a weight of 20 carats of diamonds.
Prince Harry May Lose Another Royal Role
Prince Harry may lose another royal role, according to People. The Duke of Sussex and the disgraced Prince Andrew are currently Counsellors of State, which means they can be called upon by King Charles III to stand in for him on official duties if he is abroad or unwell. In addition to Harry and Andrew, other Counsellors of State include Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Princess Beatrice.
Prince William and Kate Middleton Have Formed a ‘Tight Cluster’ – Body Language Expert
Prince William and Kate Middleton have formed a "tight cluster" with each other and their children, according to an analysis by a body language expert.
How Prince Harry’s Memoir Release Is a Direct Shot at Kate Middleton
Find out why Prince Harry's announcement of when his memoir 'SPARE' will be released is seen as a direct jab at his sister-in-law Kate Middleton.
