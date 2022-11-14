Read full article on original website
Heber City approves North Village annexation, four developments around UVU
After delaying a vote earlier this month, on Tuesday the Heber City Council approved adding new land and several housing and commercial developments with it to the city’s boundaries. Five Wasatch County properties, including the Utah Valley University Wasatch Campus’s land, are going to become part of Heber City....
Wasatch County delays vote on new farmland protection policy
An ordinance that would affect Wasatch County farmlands is on hold, after the county council decided it needed more time to iron out details. The ordinance, if passed, could offer a way for property owners to resist development through what would be called agriculture protection areas. Landowners within the protection...
buildingsaltlake.com
Intermountain seeks to rezone Sears Block for ‘urban hospital’
Interested in seeing where developers are proposing and building new apartments in Salt Lake, or just want to support a local source of news on what’s happening in your neighborhood? Subscribe to Building Salt Lake. A law firm representing Intermountain filed paperwork this morning asking the city to rezone...
Summit County public transit approves emergency buses to Salt Lake City
Summit County’s bus provider will take over the bus route to Salt Lake City that the Utah Transit Authority is reducing due to a driver shortage. Commuters and other users of the bus route between Park City and Salt Lake City will not need to change their rides through Parleys Canyon when the Utah Transit Authority's changes take effect.
Public hearing set for new policy to govern Heber Valley agriculture lands
The public has a chance to weigh in on a measure Wasatch County could take to offer new protections to farmlands. The Wasatch County Council is considering giving farmers a way to try to fight eminent domain and prevent urbanization on their lands. people can weigh in during a public hearing Wednesday.
Park City contemplates the future of the Park Silly Sunday Market
PARK CITY, Utah — The Park Silly Sunday Market and Park City are expected to sign a new contract in the near future, but public opinion regarding the future of […]
New speed limit signs going up around Park City
In a 3-2 vote, the council approved wide-ranging speed limit reductions for over 350 streets throughout the city. The swift changes are an effort to create safer road conditions, especially for pedestrians and cyclists. Outside of Park Avenue and Swede Alley, the speed limit in Park City’s historic district will...
Buses, microtransit begin transporting Heber passengers
Heber Valley residents can now use public transit. In its first week operating in the Heber Valley, High Valley Transit buses and microtransit have seen surging ridership. The first-ever public transit in Wasatch County began Sunday. In the first two days of the bus running between Park City and Heber City, High Valley Transit Executive Director Caroline Rodriguez says drivers only picked up five passengers.
Residents encouraged to voice concerns, solutions for possible I-15 alternatives
On Wednesday night, the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is hosting an open house in Bountiful to hear from the community about the possibility of improvements along I-15.
Wasatch County School District board meets Thursday
The monthly Wasatch County school board meeting is Thursday. The Wasatch County School District Board of Education’s Thursday meeting is the first since the election, when incumbent Board Vice President Tyler Bluth and member Cory Holmes secured new terms. After a 20-minute public comment period, the board will review...
kjzz.com
Farmington homeowner concerned about UDOT's alternatives of I-15 plan
FARMINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — UDOT is considering some big changes along I-15 from Salt Lake to Farmington to help with traffic and mobility, but one Farmington homeowner is concerned one of the options up for consideration could cost her her house. The project has some bigger alternative items for...
buildingsaltlake.com
UDOT unveils details on new $1.6B widening of I-15 through SLC
Interested in seeing where developers are proposing and building new apartments in Salt Lake, or just want to support a local source of news on what’s happening in your neighborhood? Subscribe to Building Salt Lake. It’s not sure how many homes and businesses will be demolished. And the...
KSLTV
Suzanne Harrison declares victory over incumbent in Salt Lake County Council race
DRAPER, Utah — Suzanne Harrison declared victory in her race for an at-large seat on the Salt Lake County Council on Monday night. With the latest vote count update on Monday evening, Harrison, a current Democratic state representative, led incumbent Richard Snelgrove, a Republican, by more than 31,000 votes — or 10%. Harrison nearly doubled her lead since the last week, after pulling ahead by 16,000 votes on Wednesday.
Park City Board of Education to get construction update Tuesday
Park City School District Chief Operating Officer Mike Tanner will have the latest on construction projects throughout the district. He’ll be joined by a representative from MOCA, which is the Salt Lake City-based firm overseeing the construction projects. The construction is part of the district’s long-term master plan, which...
In Park City, holiday lights are winter lights – and they have new laws
These days it’s not uncommon for holiday lights to go up the day after Halloween. Now with the new dark sky ordinance in Park City, these seasonal sparklerss have some rules and regulations. It’s that time of year again. Halloween is over, Thanksgiving is around the corner and holiday...
Salt Lake City's new wastewater treatment plant won't be as smelly
Wastewater isn't the most exciting topic, but it's important to ensure that what you flush down the toilet continues to work.
Gephardt Daily
Devil’s Slide in Weber County not so accessible now
WEBER CANYON, Utah, Nov. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation has begun repairs to the Devil’s Slide bridge, closing the main access to the startling formation on the hillside above until spring. Repairs to the aging, nearly 100-year-old bridge are expected to take an...
ksl.com
Could UTA waive its fares forever? Utah lawmakers weighs costs, benefits of idea
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's largest transit agency viewed its one-month trial of free fare service in February as "very successful," raising ridership 16% from the previous month. It was, at the time, Utah Transit Authority's best ridership month since the COVID-19 pandemic significantly disrupted the agency's service in...
Agriculture protection areas supported by Wasatch County Planning Commission, farmers, residents
The Wasatch County Planning commission approved a plan for what some call a way to protect open space in the county’s pastures. At Thursday’s planning commission meeting, the concept of agriculture protection areas drew widespread support from government officials and farmers. The four commissioners present voted to send...
KSLTV
Students escape house fire in Provo; fire crews stress caution during holidays
PROVO, Utah — Firefighters responded to house fires in Salt Lake and Utah counties Thursday morning, including one that initially trapped some Brigham Young University students. There was yellow tape up from a fire that burned the back side of a home in the area of 200 North and...
KPCW
