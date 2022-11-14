Read full article on original website
kjluradio.com
One man arrested for pair of burglaries in Fulton
One man is arrested for burglarizing a pair of businesses in Fulton over the weekend. Seth Adams, 36, of Bowling Green, is charged with two counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of felony stealing, misdemeanor stealing, first-degree property damage, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Undercover agent thwarts large meth deal in Franklin County
ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man attempted to purchase 40 pounds of methamphetamine in Franklin County before an undercover agent thwarted the transaction and arrested him. Richard Treis, 48, pleaded guilty to a felony charge Thursday, more than two years after the undercover bust. Prosecutors charged Treis with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
kjluradio.com
13-year-old juvenile arrested for driving stolen car near Fulton
A juvenile is arrested after leading a Callaway County Sheriff’s deputy on a chase in a stolen car. The sheriff’s department reports the deputy was conducting a routine patrol on State Road F just west of Fulton on Tuesday night when he attempted to stop a vehicle for an equipment violation. The deputy then learned the vehicle was stolen.
13-year-old in custody after leading deputies on car chase
A 13-year-old driver led Callaway County deputies on a chase Tuesday night before being captured and detained in Fulton, the sheriff's office said. The post 13-year-old in custody after leading deputies on car chase appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMOV
Man pleads guilty to conspiracy to buy 40 pounds of meth in Franklin County
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A St. Louis man pleaded guilty Thursday to a conspiracy to buy 40 pounds of meth in Franklin County in 2020. Richard Treis, 48, admitted in a plea agreement that he and another man went to a gas station in Pacific, Missouri, on July 29, 2020, with $120,000 in cash to purchase the meth. Undercover agents posed as the buyers and arrested Treis and the other man, Tarik Mazhar, after 15 pounds of meth was exchanged.
kjluradio.com
Two Crawford County women charged after two pounds of meth found in Steelville home
Two Crawford County women face multiple charges after a search warrant is served at a home in Steelville. Joann Weller, 39, of Steelville, is charged with delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of a child, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Sarah Gaghen, 39, also of Steelville, is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man receives probation for shooting
A Jefferson City man receives probation for a 2020 shooting. Shaheem Bates, 26, pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a weapon last week. He was sentenced to five years of supervised probation. If he violates the terms of his probation, he faces up to four years in jail. The charge...
kjluradio.com
Victim identified in Columbia death investigation, alleged shooter arrested
An arrest is made in yesterday’s death investigation in north Columbia. Montez Williams, 31, of Columbia, is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, child endangerment, and resisting arrest. The charges stem from the shooting death of April Brooks, 42, of Cuba. Columbia Police...
kjluradio.com
New Mexico man sentenced for Jefferson City police pursuit with injuries
A New Mexico man is sentenced to probation for charges connected to a police pursuit with injuries in Jefferson City. Zachary Gutierrez, 24, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault, resisting arrest, driving while intoxicated and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia last week. He was sentenced to five years of probation. If he violates the terms of his probation, he faces four years in prison.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man charged with Moniteau County burglary denied bond
A Jefferson City man accused in a recent Moniteau County burglary is denied bond. Daniel Brown, 42, was arrested earlier this month for burglarizing property just outside Tipton. He’s charged with second-degree burglary, tampering with a motor vehicle, and possession of a controlled substance. Moniteau County judge Aaron Martin...
mymoinfo.com
Sheriff’s office investigating burglaries in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) A 36-year-old Barnhart man was arrested after he allegedly was found to be in possession of stolen property. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell says deputies were called to a residence in the 1700 block of Marylin in Barnhart for a report of a disturbance where the suspect was reportedly armed with a golf club.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man sentenced to 15 years in prison in deadly shooting
A Jefferson City man is sentenced to 15 years in prison on charges connected to a deadly 2017 shooting. Robert Farrow pleaded guilty to accessory to voluntary manslaughter Monday. He had originally been charged with second-degree murder, assault and armed criminal action in the death of Taveeon Fowler 23. Police...
kjluradio.com
Juvenile claims credit for gun scare at Columbia high school
Columbia Police continue to search for the person responsible for a threat made against students at Hickman High School. The department says it was made aware last night that a screenshot was circulating through the student body regarding a threat of a school shooting sometime today. The photo being circulated was of a writing in a girls’ bathroom stall inside the school.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City drive-by shooting trial scheduled for February
A Jefferson City man accused of a drive-by shooting last year is scheduled for a jury trial. Tyrone Seals was scheduled Tuesday for a trial to begin February 21. He’s charged with shooting from a moving vehicle. The shooting happened in May 2021 at Community Park. No injuries were reported.
kjluradio.com
Columbia teen charged with manslaughter heads to trial in January
A Columbia teen is scheduled for trial for fatally shooting his friend. Shawn Long is charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the January death of 18-year-old Roberto Lauer. On Monday, a Boone County judge scheduled Long for a jury trial to begin January 4, 2023. Court...
Troopers arrest driver after hitting Columbia man in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Park Hills woman is accused of hitting a Columbia man with a car in Jefferson County on Sunday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Tiffany L. Nahlik, 33, hit Dustin M. Short, 38, on southbound Highway 67 near Oakvale Road around 5:55 p.m. Troopers said Nahlik's car hit The post Troopers arrest driver after hitting Columbia man in Jefferson County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Sullivan Independent News
Cuba Woman Receives 20 Years For Murder Charge
A Cuba woman was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison for her role in the 2021 murder of a Steelville man. Julie Brooks, 48, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Mark Palmer. Brooks was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and kidnapping. She appeared before...
myleaderpaper.com
Park Hills woman arrested for allegedly hitting a pedestrian near De Soto
A Park Hills woman was arrested after she was driving a car on Hwy. 67 north of Oakvale Road southeast of De Soto and allegedly struck a Columbia man who was pushing a stranded car toward the right shoulder. He was seriously injured, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At...
Man killed in I-70 collision was target of lawsuit from a 2021 crash
FOX 2 has learned a 79-year-old tractor-trailer driver killed in a crash in on Interstate 70 in Lake St. Louis on Tuesday was a target in a lawsuit stemming from another crash in 2021.
myleaderpaper.com
Car stolen from Festus-area home
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of car from outside a home in the 2100 block of Horine Road north of Festus. The 2016 Ford Fiesta was valued at about $8,000, authorities reported. The victim said she had left the keys inside the car and the...
