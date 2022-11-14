Read full article on original website
Nov 17 (Reuters) - Hundreds of Twitter employees are estimated to be leaving the beleaguered social media company following an ultimatum from new owner Elon Musk that staffers sign up for "long hours at high intensity," or leave.
Is Elon Musk fiddling while Twitter burns? On Thursday, hundreds of Twitter employees quit the company, per the New York Times. The mass resignation came after Musk, the mega-billionaire new owner of Twitter, demanded that staffers agree to an “extremely hardcore” work culture, meaning “working long hours at high intensity” — or take three months severance pay. He had set a 5 p.m. ET deadline Thursday for Twitter workers to decide whether they were staying or going. The ultimatum came after he pink-slipped half of the company’s 7,500-person workforce two weeks ago. Per multiple reports, Twitter’s remaining employees were informed Thursday that...
