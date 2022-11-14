Is Elon Musk fiddling while Twitter burns? On Thursday, hundreds of Twitter employees quit the company, per the New York Times. The mass resignation came after Musk, the mega-billionaire new owner of Twitter, demanded that staffers agree to an “extremely hardcore” work culture, meaning “working long hours at high intensity” — or take three months severance pay. He had set a 5 p.m. ET deadline Thursday for Twitter workers to decide whether they were staying or going. The ultimatum came after he pink-slipped half of the company’s 7,500-person workforce two weeks ago. Per multiple reports, Twitter’s remaining employees were informed Thursday that...

29 MINUTES AGO