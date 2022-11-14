Read full article on original website
Ndamukong Suh, Eagles Agree to 1-Year Contract After Linval Joseph Deal
The Philadelphia Eagles announced that they've agreed to a one-year deal with free-agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh on Thursday. ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the deal was done. Suh appeared to confirm the deal in a post on his Twitter account after Schefter's report:. Fox Sports' Jay Glazer first reported...
Report: Colts' Shaquille Leonard Underwent Back Surgery; Out for Season with Injury
Shaquille Leonard's injury-plagued 2022 season has come to an end. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Indianapolis Colts linebacker had season-ending back surgery on Tuesday with the hope this "procedure fixes his issue for good." Leonard only played in three games this season because of injuries. He missed the first...
1 Reason for Optimism Among NFL Teams with Worst Records in 2022
When an NFL team is struggling, it's pretty easy to create a long list of negatives. Even in the worst situations, however, there's usually a silver lining to be found. Heading into Week 11, six NFL franchises—the Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints—have already lost seven games. In all likelihood, they will not be competing for anything more than a top draft pick throughout the rest of the season.
ESPN: Colts Frustrated with Jim Irsay Before Saturday Hire; Franchise a 'Clown Show'
Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday was juggling more than just preparation for the Las Vegas Raiders during his first week in the new position. ESPN's Stephen Holder reported one staff member of the franchise called it a "clown show" under owner Jim Irsay, who has been met with skepticism and frustration at times this season. The shocking hiring of Saturday only exacerbated that, although the head coach managed to navigate the situation and lead the Colts to a win over the Raiders.
Fantasy Football Week 11: Examining Trade Value for This Year's Top 100 Players
As the fantasy postseason fast approaches, trade deadlines are looming large. Below, we'll examine the updated trade value chart for this season's top 100 players ahead of Week 11, as managers look to make improvements before chasing titles in December. Trade Value: 15. 1. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers.
Taylor Heinicke Will Start at QB for Commanders vs. Texans, Ron Rivera Says
Taylor Heinicke helped the Washington Commanders hand the Philadelphia Eagles their first loss of the season and will get another chance to keep that momentum rolling. Head coach Ron Rivera told reporters Heinicke will start at quarterback for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. While Carson Wentz was cleared to throw, he has not yet been designated to return to practice from a broken finger.
Former Broncos OT: Russell Wilson Is Using Seahawks Audibles 'That Guys Don't Know'
Former Denver Broncos offensive lineman Tyler Polumbus provided one reason why Russell Wilson might be struggling so much in his first season with the team. On 92.5 FM Altitude Sports Radio Denver, Polumbus reported Wilson is already having disagreements with head coach Nathaniel Hackett about the play-calling. The nine-time Pro Bowler is also becoming more frustrated with the situation.
Fantasy Football: Ollie presents annual ‘Garbage Time’ awards
It's time for what all you fantasy leaguers have been waiting for – the 'Garbage Time' Awards. It's an honor so distinctive, even New Orleans entrepreneur and trash magnate Sidney Torres IV would be proud.
Report: Sam Darnold to Be Panthers' Backup QB Behind Baker Mayfield After Injury
Sam Darnold could be in line to play for the first time this season when the Carolina Panthers take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported quarterback PJ Walker will be sidelined with a high ankle sprain, which prompted head coach Steve Wilks to say Baker Mayfield will start.
Eagles Rumors: Linval Joseph Agrees to Contract Amid Jordan Davis Injury
The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly agreed to a one-year contract with defensive tackle Linval Joseph on Wednesday. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news, noting Joseph could make his season debut as soon as Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts. Joseph, 34, spent the previous two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers...
Report: Commanders' Chase Young Expected to Return vs. Texans After Knee Injury
Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young is reportedly expected to make his return next week, roughly one year after tearing his ACL and MCL. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter (h/t ESPN's John Keim), the Commanders are expected to activate Young from the physically unable to perform list this week and play him against the Houston Texans on Sunday.
NFL Playoff Picture 2022-23 Week 11: Standings, Scenarios After Titans vs. Packers
Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season is here, and the playoff picture is really starting to take shape. So, we need to start looking at which teams might be good enough to make a run to the Super Bowl in February, as well as bubble teams that could sneak into a wild card spot over the next six weeks.
XFL Draft 2022 Results: Complete Rosters for Every Team After Day 2
The rosters for the XFL's 2023 reboot are set with the league's three-day draft drawing to a close Thursday. The event opened with the league's eight head coaches selecting their quarterbacks. A.J. McCarron, Ben DiNucci, Steven Montez and Deondre Francois were the headliners. On Wednesday, the focus shifted to the...
The B/R Guide to Dominating Fantasy Football in Week 11
Do you feel that? That tingle in the air. That electricity? That faint feeling of pressure?. The stretch run of the fantasy football regular season is here. Unless your team is 8-2 and rolling or 2-8 and rolled, every week left in the season is that much more important now. This is the time of year when 7-3 teams earn a first-round bye or when 3-7 teams try to make a miraculous run (it can be done—I went from 3-7 to league champion in 2020). This is when 6-4 teams cement their spot in the postseason and when 5-5 teams earn one.
Time for Packers to Consider Future as Aaron Rodgers Falters on TNF vs. Titans
A week ago, a vintage fourth-quarter performance from Aaron Rodgers appeared to have saved the Green Bay Packers' season. A far more lackluster performance against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night should have the 4-7 Packers wondering exactly what their future at quarterback looks like. Against the Dallas Cowboys last...
NFL Twitter Slams Packers Defense, Aaron Rodgers in Loss vs. Derrick Henry, Titans
The Green Bay Packers' disappointing season is on the brink of complete disaster after a disappointing 27-17 home loss to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday. Neither side of the ball got it done. The defense struggled for the vast majority of the game and allowed quarterback Ryan Tannehill to throw...
Broncos' Aaron Patrick Suing NFL, Chargers, More Over ACL Injury at SoFi Stadium
Denver Broncos linebacker Aaron Patrick is suing a number of parties, including the NFL, Los Angeles Chargers, ESPN and a mat company, for a series of decisions that he believes led to the torn ACL he suffered during an Oct. 17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. TMZ Sports obtained...
Remaining 2022 Regular-Season CFB Games That Could Upend the Playoff
The 2022 college football regular season is nearing its end. Heading into Week 12, there are only two weeks left before conference championship week. The College Football Playoff selection committee released its latest Top 10 on Tuesday night:. Georgia. Ohio State. Michigan. TCU. LSU. USC. Alabama. Clemson. Utah. With the...
Week 11 Waiver Wire Pickups: Sleepers Available in Majority of Fantasy Leagues
The waiver wire should be active in Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season. It's hard enough navigating around the four teams on a bye: Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Upping the difficulty for fantasy football managers, though, are all of the injuries accumulated over the previous 10 weeks.
Tennessee Titans schedule: Huge Week 12 outing against the Bengals
Tennessee Titans schedule Week 12: vs Cincinnati Bengals Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Nov. 27 vs Bengals 1:00
