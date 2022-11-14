ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

Ndamukong Suh, Eagles Agree to 1-Year Contract After Linval Joseph Deal

The Philadelphia Eagles announced that they've agreed to a one-year deal with free-agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh on Thursday. ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the deal was done. Suh appeared to confirm the deal in a post on his Twitter account after Schefter's report:. Fox Sports' Jay Glazer first reported...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

1 Reason for Optimism Among NFL Teams with Worst Records in 2022

When an NFL team is struggling, it's pretty easy to create a long list of negatives. Even in the worst situations, however, there's usually a silver lining to be found. Heading into Week 11, six NFL franchises—the Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints—have already lost seven games. In all likelihood, they will not be competing for anything more than a top draft pick throughout the rest of the season.
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

ESPN: Colts Frustrated with Jim Irsay Before Saturday Hire; Franchise a 'Clown Show'

Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday was juggling more than just preparation for the Las Vegas Raiders during his first week in the new position. ESPN's Stephen Holder reported one staff member of the franchise called it a "clown show" under owner Jim Irsay, who has been met with skepticism and frustration at times this season. The shocking hiring of Saturday only exacerbated that, although the head coach managed to navigate the situation and lead the Colts to a win over the Raiders.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Bleacher Report

Taylor Heinicke Will Start at QB for Commanders vs. Texans, Ron Rivera Says

Taylor Heinicke helped the Washington Commanders hand the Philadelphia Eagles their first loss of the season and will get another chance to keep that momentum rolling. Head coach Ron Rivera told reporters Heinicke will start at quarterback for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. While Carson Wentz was cleared to throw, he has not yet been designated to return to practice from a broken finger.
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

Former Broncos OT: Russell Wilson Is Using Seahawks Audibles 'That Guys Don't Know'

Former Denver Broncos offensive lineman Tyler Polumbus provided one reason why Russell Wilson might be struggling so much in his first season with the team. On 92.5 FM Altitude Sports Radio Denver, Polumbus reported Wilson is already having disagreements with head coach Nathaniel Hackett about the play-calling. The nine-time Pro Bowler is also becoming more frustrated with the situation.
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

Eagles Rumors: Linval Joseph Agrees to Contract Amid Jordan Davis Injury

The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly agreed to a one-year contract with defensive tackle Linval Joseph on Wednesday. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news, noting Joseph could make his season debut as soon as Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts. Joseph, 34, spent the previous two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

Report: Commanders' Chase Young Expected to Return vs. Texans After Knee Injury

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young is reportedly expected to make his return next week, roughly one year after tearing his ACL and MCL. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter (h/t ESPN's John Keim), the Commanders are expected to activate Young from the physically unable to perform list this week and play him against the Houston Texans on Sunday.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bleacher Report

XFL Draft 2022 Results: Complete Rosters for Every Team After Day 2

The rosters for the XFL's 2023 reboot are set with the league's three-day draft drawing to a close Thursday. The event opened with the league's eight head coaches selecting their quarterbacks. A.J. McCarron, Ben DiNucci, Steven Montez and Deondre Francois were the headliners. On Wednesday, the focus shifted to the...
GEORGIA STATE
Bleacher Report

The B/R Guide to Dominating Fantasy Football in Week 11

Do you feel that? That tingle in the air. That electricity? That faint feeling of pressure?. The stretch run of the fantasy football regular season is here. Unless your team is 8-2 and rolling or 2-8 and rolled, every week left in the season is that much more important now. This is the time of year when 7-3 teams earn a first-round bye or when 3-7 teams try to make a miraculous run (it can be done—I went from 3-7 to league champion in 2020). This is when 6-4 teams cement their spot in the postseason and when 5-5 teams earn one.
Bleacher Report

Time for Packers to Consider Future as Aaron Rodgers Falters on TNF vs. Titans

A week ago, a vintage fourth-quarter performance from Aaron Rodgers appeared to have saved the Green Bay Packers' season. A far more lackluster performance against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night should have the 4-7 Packers wondering exactly what their future at quarterback looks like. Against the Dallas Cowboys last...
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Remaining 2022 Regular-Season CFB Games That Could Upend the Playoff

The 2022 college football regular season is nearing its end. Heading into Week 12, there are only two weeks left before conference championship week. The College Football Playoff selection committee released its latest Top 10 on Tuesday night:. Georgia. Ohio State. Michigan. TCU. LSU. USC. Alabama. Clemson. Utah. With the...
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

Week 11 Waiver Wire Pickups: Sleepers Available in Majority of Fantasy Leagues

The waiver wire should be active in Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season. It's hard enough navigating around the four teams on a bye: Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Upping the difficulty for fantasy football managers, though, are all of the injuries accumulated over the previous 10 weeks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy