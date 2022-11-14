Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bleacher Report
Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on CM Punk, Matt Cardona and More
Almost three months since the All Out pay-per-view that effectively ended his run with All Elite Wrestling, CM Punk remains in the headlines, this time for a potential return to WWE. While fans would be receptive and WWE would likely do big business upon his comeback, it appears not everyone...
Bleacher Report
Report: Commanders' Chase Young Expected to Return vs. Texans After Knee Injury
Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young is reportedly expected to make his return next week, roughly one year after tearing his ACL and MCL. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter (h/t ESPN's John Keim), the Commanders are expected to activate Young from the physically unable to perform list this week and play him against the Houston Texans on Sunday.
Bleacher Report
AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 15
Ahead of Saturday's Full Gear pay-per-view, available exclusively on Bleacher Report in the United States, AEW world champion Jon Moxley addressed top contender MJF and their marquee matchup one last time. What did the no-nonsense champion have to say about his opponent on AEW Dynamite, and would things between him...
Bleacher Report
Eagles Rumors: Linval Joseph Agrees to Contract Amid Jordan Davis Injury
The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly agreed to a one-year contract with defensive tackle Linval Joseph on Wednesday. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news, noting Joseph could make his season debut as soon as Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts. Joseph, 34, spent the previous two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers...
Bleacher Report
76ers' James Harden Updates Injury Rehab, Return Timeline from Tendon Strain in Foot
Philadelphia 76ers star point guard James Harden told reporters on Thursday he's "on pace" with the original recovery timeline for the tendon strain in his right foot, which projected he would miss about a month of action. Harden added that he's no longer in a walking boot and has begun...
Bleacher Report
Ndamukong Suh, Eagles Agree to 1-Year Contract After Linval Joseph Deal
The Philadelphia Eagles announced that they've agreed to a one-year deal with free-agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh on Thursday. ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the deal was done. Suh appeared to confirm the deal in a post on his Twitter account after Schefter's report:. Fox Sports' Jay Glazer first reported...
Bleacher Report
UVA RB Mike Hollins Walking Again After 2 Surgeries for Injuries Suffered in Shooting
Virginia running back Mike Hollins is already on the road to recovery following his multiple surgeries after a mass shooting at the school on Sunday. "He's walking," Hollins' sister Ebony Hollins-Allen said Thursday, per Liz Koh of NBC12. "Of course, with assistance with his walker, but he's walking. He's walking."
Bleacher Report
Buccaneers' Bruce Arians Was Hospitalized for 4 Days with Heart Issue
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians was hospitalized for four days last month with myocarditis, he revealed in an interview this week. "On the night before the Atlanta game, we had a house full of people," Arians told Ira Kaufman of JoeBucsFan.com. “We ate and I got these pains way up here, like two knives going in. The more I tried to take a breath, the worse it got.
Bleacher Report
Nets' Ben Simmons Says He's Gotten Injections for Knee Injury: 'Not a Made-Up Thing'
Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons is not a fan of the pushback he's gotten from some fans about his ongoing knee injury. “You’re obviously not gonna be happy when anybody’s out,” Simmons told Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic. “But for me, I’ve been dealing with the knee since the start of the season. It’s been swollen. I had PRP (platelet-rich plasma injections). I had blood drained a couple times. So it’s not a made-up thing, you know? It’s a real thing.
Bleacher Report
Knicks' RJ Barrett Reflects on Being Benched for Performance vs. Gilgeous-Alexander
New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett was benched during Sunday's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder and reflected on the experience. "I think it’s time [to sit] when you’re fouling enough," Barrett said, per Mark W. Sanchez of the New York Post. "It falls on me for sure because I was guarding Shai [Gilgeous-Alexander], and he got me into some foul trouble. And that's not good. I got to do a better job of not fouling."
Bleacher Report
Bulls Hot Takes After 1st Month of 2022-23 NBA Season
Through the first month of the 2022-23 NBA season, the Chicago Bulls are having a hard time shifting out of neutral. Well, that or their top gear just isn't as speedy as they hoped. They entered Wednesday night with a choppy 6-8 record. Their bench has been helpful and their...
Bleacher Report
Broncos' Aaron Patrick Suing NFL, Chargers, More Over ACL Injury at SoFi Stadium
Denver Broncos linebacker Aaron Patrick is suing a number of parties, including the NFL, Los Angeles Chargers, ESPN and a mat company, for a series of decisions that he believes led to the torn ACL he suffered during an Oct. 17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. TMZ Sports obtained...
Bleacher Report
ESPN: Colts Frustrated with Jim Irsay Before Saturday Hire; Franchise a 'Clown Show'
Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday was juggling more than just preparation for the Las Vegas Raiders during his first week in the new position. ESPN's Stephen Holder reported one staff member of the franchise called it a "clown show" under owner Jim Irsay, who has been met with skepticism and frustration at times this season. The shocking hiring of Saturday only exacerbated that, although the head coach managed to navigate the situation and lead the Colts to a win over the Raiders.
Bleacher Report
Woj: Kyrie Irving Nearing Return from Suspension; Could Play for Nets vs. Grizzlies
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving, who is currently suspended for promoting an antisemitic film on social media and failing to denounce antisemitism when given multiple chances to do so, may return to the team for Sunday's home game against the Memphis Grizzlies, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Per that...
Bleacher Report
Warriors' Klay Thompson Needs to Stop 'Wrapping Himself Up' in Every Shot, Kerr Says
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Klay Thompson's struggles are largely mental, as he continues the worst stretch of his professional basketball career. “In some ways right now Klay just has to get out of his own way and free himself up and just play, enjoy the game instead of wrapping himself up in every single shot. ... He just needs to just relax and go play," Kerr told reporters before Wednesday's loss to the Phoenix Suns.
Bleacher Report
Former Broncos OT: Russell Wilson Is Using Seahawks Audibles 'That Guys Don't Know'
Former Denver Broncos offensive lineman Tyler Polumbus provided one reason why Russell Wilson might be struggling so much in his first season with the team. On 92.5 FM Altitude Sports Radio Denver, Polumbus reported Wilson is already having disagreements with head coach Nathaniel Hackett about the play-calling. The nine-time Pro Bowler is also becoming more frustrated with the situation.
Bleacher Report
XFL Draft 2022 Results: Complete Rosters for Every Team After Day 1
Day 1 of the XFL draft is complete after the league's eight teams took turns in a snake format to choose 352 players over 44 rounds. This draft was broken down by position. The first 11 rounds consisted of offensive skill-position players (minus quarterbacks). Defensive backs went in the next 11 rounds.
Bleacher Report
Markieff Morris Slams 'False Stories' About Ben Simmons' Struggles with Nets
Brooklyn Nets power forward Markieff Morris disputed a report from Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic regarding comments during a players-only meeting last month. Here's a portion of the report released Wednesday:. "Sources with direct knowledge of the meeting, but who were granted anonymity so that they could...
Bleacher Report
Jets' Zach Wilson on Critics: No One Outside of Team Knows What They're Talking About
Zach Wilson doesn't want to hear criticism from anyone not directly affiliated with the New York Jets. With a Sunday rematch against the New England Patriots looming, the quarterback was asked about his emotions after the first matchup in which he threw three interceptions in a poor performance. "I thought...
Bleacher Report
NBA Twitter Awed by Ja Morant's Dominance Despite Grizzlies' Loss vs. Pelicans
Ja Morant once again proved on Tuesday night that his basketball skills are out of this world. While the Memphis Grizzlies fell to the New Orleans Pelicans 113-102 at Smoothie King Center, Morant put together another unbelievable performance to try and keep his team in it until the very end.
