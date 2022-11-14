Branson Mayor Larry Milton is making another run to be Branson’s leader. Milton announced his intention to run for re-election on Tuesday, Nov. 15. “I am proud to say that over the last two years as your mayor, we have accomplished a number of positive changes for city staff, local businesses and most importantly the people,” Milton said in his announcement. “My very first action as your mayor was to remove the mask mandate instituted by the previous board and mayor. As promised during my first campaign, I carried your voice to City Hall and assured our Branson residents that freedom and liberty will always be championed and defended in our city.”

