KYTV
City of Springfield announces new arena project at Ozark Empire Fairgrounds
Retiring U.S. Senator Roy Blunt received the Missourian in the Arena Award. City of Springfield begins preparations for Route 66′s 100th birthday party. Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe traveled to Springfield to discuss the important 100-year anniversary happening in 2026.
ksmu.org
Springfield City Council extends economic and housing 'calamity'
The resolution declaring a calamity in Springfield in terms of economics and housing was first adopted in the throes of the Great Recession on Dec. 14, 2009. Council renewed it seven times — up until Monday night when it voted 8-to-zero to extend it once more. (General Seat D Councilman Richard Ollis was absent from the meeting.)
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson Mayor Larry Milton announces re-election campaign
Branson Mayor Larry Milton is making another run to be Branson’s leader. Milton announced his intention to run for re-election on Tuesday, Nov. 15. “I am proud to say that over the last two years as your mayor, we have accomplished a number of positive changes for city staff, local businesses and most importantly the people,” Milton said in his announcement. “My very first action as your mayor was to remove the mask mandate instituted by the previous board and mayor. As promised during my first campaign, I carried your voice to City Hall and assured our Branson residents that freedom and liberty will always be championed and defended in our city.”
KYTV
Construction begins on arena at Ozark Empire Fairgrounds; Can Springfield win bidding wars for events?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield is getting a new multi-purpose arena at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds that’s targeted to be finished by September 2023. Area leaders hope the $25 million facility will attract more regional and national events, although the competition in attracting those events isn’t just about having excellent facilities.
ksmu.org
Nixa city administrator eyes the future without a sales tax increase — and says it doesn't look good
Nixa city officials are deciding how to move forward after voters rejected a sales tax for police and parks by two percentage points on November 8. The one-cent sales tax increase would have paid for a new police department headquarters, more officers and what was being called a destination indoor sports complex, among other things.
Growing marijuana at home after passage of Amendment 3
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With Amendment 3 passing in Missouri, doors will soon be opening for people to recreationally grow marijuana at home. Employees at Harvest Grow Supply said they are starting to see more people, beginner and on, come into the store interested in marijuana cultivation and gardening. “People just kind of want to know […]
Missouri school district legalizes spanking in schools
Courthouse in Cassville, MissouriWikimedia Commons. Missouri's Cassville School District has opted to reinstate a practice that many perceive as barbaric and inhumane -- corporal punishment. The new policy specifically condones spanking and paddling in schools as a means of discipline.
ksmu.org
Shelter SGF: New smartphone app connects people in need to wintertime shelter, other resources
As temperatures drop, people experiencing homelessness in Springfield can now download a free app to find shelters, food banks and other resources. The app, called Shelter SGF, is new this year. Christie Love, pastor of The Connecting Grounds church, which serves Springfield-area unsheltered people, said the idea for Shelter SGF...
A look at the most dangerous cities in Missouri
MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — In any state, finding a safe and secure neighborhood is crucial when you’re looking for a family home or business location, but that’s especially true in Missouri. While there are plenty of safe locations in the Show-Me State, high crime areas make it one of the most dangerous states in the country. […]
KYTV
CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this woman wanted for ID theft in Greene County?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is Angela Lynette McNair. Springfield police say the 49-year-old also goes by the alias, Angela Clark. She’s wanted on felony warrants for probation violation in two counties. McNair pleaded guilty in Greene County to two counts of identity theft....
Laclede Record
Downtown Lebanon to host Christmas kickoff
Lebanon Mayor Jared Carr and Downtown Lebanon will officially kick off the holiday season in Lebanon with the lighting of the City Christmas Tree at the Market, located at 210 S Jefferson Ave. The second annual event starts at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 with the tree lighting at 6 p.m. “I think this is a great holiday kickoff and hope everyone comes out to celebrate with us,” said Downtown Business District Director Cynthia Coffman. “We light the tree before the Christmas parade and want to be ready for people to come downtown, shop, and eat in downtown businesses with their family and friends this holiday season.” For more on this story see the LCR.
Missouri company enters patriotic trucks in Flashiest Fleets contest
JOPLIN, Mo. — Contract Freighters Inc., also known as CFI, has entered some of their truck wraps into a national contest. Commercial Carrier Journal (CCJ) is once again hosting their “Five Flashiest Fleets” contest. The Journal reaches nearly 100,000 subscribers within the freight transport business. Joplin based...
kcur.org
Drought impacting southwest Missouri reveals section of rimstone cave
Fluctuating water levels are normal for Smallin Civil War Cave in Ozark, Missouri. But the prolonged drought affecting the Midwest has revealed a section of the cave that has been underwater for decades. The southwest region of the state is under an extreme drought, according to a national monitor of...
KYTV
License plate scanning cameras are here to stay in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - More cameras that track your license plate could be coming to the Ozarks. Springfield police say it’s the newest technology to help keep you safe. We first told you about the Flock Safety camera system in January. Now, the police have finished their testing of the program.
Springfield bank robber pleads guilty
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man who robbed a Springfield bank in July pleaded guilty to his charge today in federal court. Michael C. Loyd, 30, of Springfield pleaded guilty to a felony count of bank robbery today, Nov. 17. By doing so, he admitted that on July 20, 2022, around 11:30 a.m., he went into […]
UPDATE: Charges filed for Tuesday shooting in Springfield
UPDATE: Charges have been filed in the North Springfield shooting. Stephen Bailey Jr. is charged with 2nd-Degree Domestic Assault and 1st-Degree Burglary. SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Greene County deputies are investigating a shooting at a home on Farm 143 north of Springfield. According to Greene County Sheriff’s Department, a domestic disturbance turned into a domestic assault at […]
KYTV
Thieves hit multiple businesses on Commercial Street; residents increase security
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Business owners say thieves have broken into several businesses on Springfield’s Commercial Street. The crimes happened near Benton and Robberson Ave. this week. It led business owners to increase security. “The owner down the block has been hit twice in three days with her door...
KYTV
Springfield Public Works prepares for first snow of the season, says will not early pre-treat roads
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says to be extra vigilant Monday night. Whether it’s a dusting or several inches of snow, the highway patrol says winter weather will affect travel. Springfield Public Works hopes its efforts will help ease some of the impacts as well...
KTTS
Record Snow In Springfield Monday
(KTTS News) — We didn’t get a lot of snow, but Springfield did break a record for snowfall on Monday. The National Weather Service says 0.9 inch of snow fell in Springfield, breaking the old mark of 0.3 inch that fell in 1916.
933kwto.com
Teenager Shoots Man In North Springfield
Greene County Deputies say a teenager shot a man during a domestic disturbance at a home in North Springfield. Deputies responded to a call of a domestic dispute on North Farm Road 143. Investigators say a teenager shot a man who had assaulted his mother. The man fled but later...
