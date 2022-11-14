ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, MO

ksmu.org

Springfield City Council extends economic and housing 'calamity'

The resolution declaring a calamity in Springfield in terms of economics and housing was first adopted in the throes of the Great Recession on Dec. 14, 2009. Council renewed it seven times — up until Monday night when it voted 8-to-zero to extend it once more. (General Seat D Councilman Richard Ollis was absent from the meeting.)
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Branson Mayor Larry Milton announces re-election campaign

Branson Mayor Larry Milton is making another run to be Branson’s leader. Milton announced his intention to run for re-election on Tuesday, Nov. 15. “I am proud to say that over the last two years as your mayor, we have accomplished a number of positive changes for city staff, local businesses and most importantly the people,” Milton said in his announcement. “My very first action as your mayor was to remove the mask mandate instituted by the previous board and mayor. As promised during my first campaign, I carried your voice to City Hall and assured our Branson residents that freedom and liberty will always be championed and defended in our city.”
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

Growing marijuana at home after passage of Amendment 3

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With Amendment 3 passing in Missouri, doors will soon be opening for people to recreationally grow marijuana at home. Employees at Harvest Grow Supply said they are starting to see more people, beginner and on, come into the store interested in marijuana cultivation and gardening. “People just kind of want to know […]
MISSOURI STATE
Four States Home Page

A look at the most dangerous cities in Missouri

MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — In any state, finding a safe and secure neighborhood is crucial when you’re looking for a family home or business location, but that’s especially true in Missouri. While there are plenty of safe locations in the Show-Me State, high crime areas make it one of the most dangerous states in the country. […]
MISSOURI STATE
Laclede Record

Downtown Lebanon to host Christmas kickoff

Lebanon Mayor Jared Carr and Downtown Lebanon will officially kick off the holiday season in Lebanon with the lighting of the City Christmas Tree at the Market, located at 210 S Jefferson Ave. The second annual event starts at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 with the tree lighting at 6 p.m. “I think this is a great holiday kickoff and hope everyone comes out to celebrate with us,” said Downtown Business District Director Cynthia Coffman. “We light the tree before the Christmas parade and want to be ready for people to come downtown, shop, and eat in downtown businesses with their family and friends this holiday season.” For more on this story see the LCR.
LEBANON, MO
FOX2Now

Missouri company enters patriotic trucks in Flashiest Fleets contest

JOPLIN, Mo. — Contract Freighters Inc., also known as CFI, has entered some of their truck wraps into a national contest. Commercial Carrier Journal (CCJ) is once again hosting their “Five Flashiest Fleets” contest. The Journal reaches nearly 100,000 subscribers within the freight transport business. Joplin based...
JOPLIN, MO
kcur.org

Drought impacting southwest Missouri reveals section of rimstone cave

Fluctuating water levels are normal for Smallin Civil War Cave in Ozark, Missouri. But the prolonged drought affecting the Midwest has revealed a section of the cave that has been underwater for decades. The southwest region of the state is under an extreme drought, according to a national monitor of...
OZARK, MO
KYTV

License plate scanning cameras are here to stay in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - More cameras that track your license plate could be coming to the Ozarks. Springfield police say it’s the newest technology to help keep you safe. We first told you about the Flock Safety camera system in January. Now, the police have finished their testing of the program.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield bank robber pleads guilty

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man who robbed a Springfield bank in July pleaded guilty to his charge today in federal court. Michael C. Loyd, 30, of Springfield pleaded guilty to a felony count of bank robbery today, Nov. 17. By doing so, he admitted that on July 20, 2022, around 11:30 a.m., he went into […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

UPDATE: Charges filed for Tuesday shooting in Springfield

UPDATE: Charges have been filed in the North Springfield shooting. Stephen Bailey Jr. is charged with 2nd-Degree Domestic Assault and 1st-Degree Burglary. SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Greene County deputies are investigating a shooting at a home on Farm 143 north of Springfield. According to Greene County Sheriff’s Department, a domestic disturbance turned into a domestic assault at […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Record Snow In Springfield Monday

(KTTS News) — We didn’t get a lot of snow, but Springfield did break a record for snowfall on Monday. The National Weather Service says 0.9 inch of snow fell in Springfield, breaking the old mark of 0.3 inch that fell in 1916.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

Teenager Shoots Man In North Springfield

Greene County Deputies say a teenager shot a man during a domestic disturbance at a home in North Springfield. Deputies responded to a call of a domestic dispute on North Farm Road 143. Investigators say a teenager shot a man who had assaulted his mother. The man fled but later...
GREENE COUNTY, MO

