Bleacher Report
Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on CM Punk, Matt Cardona and More
Almost three months since the All Out pay-per-view that effectively ended his run with All Elite Wrestling, CM Punk remains in the headlines, this time for a potential return to WWE. While fans would be receptive and WWE would likely do big business upon his comeback, it appears not everyone...
Bleacher Report
AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 15
Ahead of Saturday's Full Gear pay-per-view, available exclusively on Bleacher Report in the United States, AEW world champion Jon Moxley addressed top contender MJF and their marquee matchup one last time. What did the no-nonsense champion have to say about his opponent on AEW Dynamite, and would things between him...
Bleacher Report
XFL Draft 2022 Results: Complete Rosters for Every Team After Day 1
Day 1 of the XFL draft is complete after the league's eight teams took turns in a snake format to choose 352 players over 44 rounds. This draft was broken down by position. The first 11 rounds consisted of offensive skill-position players (minus quarterbacks). Defensive backs went in the next 11 rounds.
