Average gas prices drop nearly 10 cents a gallon in Wyoming

CHEYENNE – Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 9.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.55 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.

Prices in Wyoming are 30.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 14.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 2.3 cents in the last week and stands at $5.34 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state on Sunday was $3.07 per gallon, while the highest was $4.37, a difference of $1.30 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.76 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 14.3 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 36.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.

The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.