Salem, OR

Two arrested after carjacking in Salem

By Bill Poehler, Salem Statesman Journal
 3 days ago

A 14-year-old male and a 20-year-old male were arrested Friday by Salem Police after a report of a carjacking in Northeast Salem.

Elijah Sierzega, 20, of Salem, was arraigned on Monday and charged with robbery with a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and unauthorized use of a vehicle with a firearm. He was being held in Marion County Jail. Bail was set at $65,000.

The 14-year-old male, who was not named by Salem Police, is being held at the Marion County Juvenile Detention Center. Police did not say what he is being charged with.

According to police, a person called Salem Police after witnessing an assault near 3200 Felina Avenue.

The caller said they were approached by two males with guns who took their car and fled.

Police say they found the subjects near the intersection of Hawthorne Avenue and Mission Street a short time later, where they apprehended the men.

Read more: 2 in custody following attempted carjacking, police chase and gunshots

Police say they found two loaded weapons on both people, including an automatic rifle and a shotgun.

Sierzaga was wanted in a case from March when he allegedly attempted to elude a police officer. He did not appear for arraignment in April in that case.

On Monday, he was charged with fleeing and reckless endangerment. His bail was set at $30,000.

Sierzaga is next scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 1.

Bill Poehler covers Marion County for the Statesman Journal. Contact him at bpoehler@StatesmanJournal.com

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Two arrested after carjacking in Salem

