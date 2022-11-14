ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State prediction vs. Rutgers: Defense ready to rule the day, once more

By Frank Bodani, York Daily Record
York Daily Record
York Daily Record
 3 days ago

Manny Diaz and the Penn State defense are on a roll, setting a tone, playing their best as the leaves fall from the trees.

Put it however you like it.

The Nittany Lions' defense and its first-year coordinator are growing into a dominating force since that awful second half at Michigan a month ago.

Which means Rutgers could be in serious trouble trying to find yards and points Saturday in Piscataway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kky80_0jAbpLO100

It's not like we haven't seen this same show before. The Scarlet Knights barely own a full game's worth of points against Penn State since joining the Big Ten. They've scored just 39, in total, through eight meetings. That's it.

Could Diaz's guys be looking at a second straight shutout Saturday?

That's certainly in play, considering Rutgers' feeble production this season (13.6 points a game in Big Ten action) and the way the Lions are getting more comfortable and effective by the week. The Lions' front seven is ever-growing and deep and its youngest stars (linebacker Abdul Carter, defensive linemen Chop Robinson, Zane Durant and Dani Dennis-Sutton) are playing their best in November.

The Knights counter with this: try-hard energy on both sides of the ball and recent hope in new quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (20-of-34 passing, 236 yards, 2 TDs vs. Michigan State) and new feature tailback Kyle Monangai.

But Wimsatt is a rookie QB and he doesn't have standout targets to cause concern (No Rutgers receiver is ranked in the Big Ten's top 25 statistically).

A run game revelation: Penn State problem solvers: How these two Lions are making them better now, later

That means Diaz's defense, which has lived in the backfield recently against Indiana and Maryland, should thrive against another substandard opponent.

Which makes life easier for everyone else on the field, from a sudden pounding run game to special teams.

Because you can't win if you can't score, and Rutgers couldn't even do that last November with half of Penn State's starters missing with the flu.

The Lions are much better equipped now.

Which means the tenor of this day may not really change very much at all.

Bodani's pick: Penn State 28, Rutgers 6

Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at fbodani@ydr.com and follow him on Twitter @YDRPennState.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Penn State prediction vs. Rutgers: Defense ready to rule the day, once more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WITF

Have Democrats flipped the Pa. House? The latest on the deciding races.

Attorneys for Democratic and Republican candidates in two close, still-uncalled races are haggling over whether to count several dozen provisional ballots. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. With control of the Pennsylvania state...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Centre Daily

Check out the latest property transactions in Centre County for the week of Oct. 17-21, 2022

The following property transactions, those most recently released to the Centre Daily Times, were recorded Oct. 17-21 in the Centre County Recorder of Deeds Office. The deeds listings are based on public documents filed with the Centre County Recorder of Deeds. The Centre Daily Times tries to list exact addresses and purchase prices where available for all transactions without exception.
NorthcentralPA.com

Riss's Place restaurant opens second location

Montoursville, Pa. — Montoursville has another food option now—Riss's Place sub shop is opening this week. The restaurant, located at the site of the former Cellini's sub shop at 378 Broad St., opened for business on Monday, Nov. 14. This would be the second location for the business, which opened a Muncy location a year ago on N. Main Street. "We were given an opportunity to open a second shop...
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
York Daily Record

York Daily Record

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
710K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest crime, entertainment, food, traffic and weather news from York, Pa., and York County's breaking news leader: the York Daily Record and ydr.com.

 http://ydr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy