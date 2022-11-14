ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage County, OH

Newton Falls Bridge in Ravenna Township being replaced

By Diane Smith, Record-Courier
 3 days ago
Portage County commissioners recently awarded a contract for the replacement of a bridge on Newton Falls Road in Ravenna Township, which has been closed since August 2021 because of deteriorated conditions.

Portage County Engineer Michael Marozzi said commissioners opened bids for the project this fall, and construction recently started. A detour route is posted on the engineer's website. The bridge is located about 1 mile east of Peck Road over the West Branch Mahoning River.

The contract was awarded to Marucci and Gaffney Excavating Co. out of Youngstown for $674,786, less than the engineer's estimate of $708,954, said Larry Jenkins, chief deputy county engineer. The bridge and all roadway work is to be completed by May. CTL Engineering Inc. has been hired to perform the construction contract administration and inspection.

Funding from the Ohio Public Works Commission will offset 50% of the project, with the remaining funding coming from the engineer's regular budget, which is made up of motor vehicle license fees and gas taxes.

If there are any questions about the project, contact Jenkins or Mike Collins in the engineer’s office at 330-296-6411.

