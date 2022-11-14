ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Democrats pick (not so) new caucus leaders

By Charles Megginson
Town Square LIVE News
Town Square LIVE News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mp8GO_0jAbpIjq00

House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf (left) and Senate President Pro Tempore Dave Sokola will retain their leadership positions in 2023.

Delaware House and Senate Democrats are sticking with the status quo in the next General Assembly.

Rep. Pete Schwartzkopf, D-Rehoboth Beach, was re-elected Speaker of the House during a caucus meeting Saturday after serving in that position since 2013.

Schwartzkopf faced a challenge from Rep. Paul Baumbach, D-Newark. House Democrats would not release a roll call vote to Delaware LIVE News.

Rep. Valerie Longhurst, D-Bear, will remain House majority leader, a post she’s held since 2013.

Rep. Melissa Minor-Brown, D-New Castle South, will become House majority whip. Her predecessor in that position, Rep. Larry Mitchell, was defeated in this year’s primary election by Rep. DeShanna Neal, D-Elsmere.

Minor-Brown is the first person of color elected to a House leadership position.

“I’m honored that my caucus put their trust in me to serve as the first Black member of our leadership team, and to be a part of the first team that includes two women,” Minor-Brown said in a news release . “We have an amazing, talented group of representatives in our caucus, and I can’t wait to hit the ground running.”

RELATED: Delaware election results 2022

In the Senate, members re-elected Sen. Dave Sokola, D-Newark, as president pro tempore.

Senate Majority Leader Bryan Townsend, D-Glasgow, and Majority Whip Elizabeth “Tizzy” Lockman will also keep their positions.

Democrats in the Senate picked up one seat in the general election, bringing the partisan makeup to 15 Democrats and 6 Republicans — Democrats’ largest supermajority since 2010.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Who will replace Nancy Pelosi after House speaker exits Democratic leadership?

Nancy Pelosi has announced that she will step aside to allow a new leader to take the reins of the House Democratic caucus.The speaker of the House made a floor speech annoucing her plans just after noon. She has led the Democratic caucus since being elevated to minority leader in 2003, and became the first woman to be Speaker when she was first elected to the role in 2007.“I will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress,” she said, and while not specifically naming a successor she noted that it was time for a new generation to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Argus Leader

Leadership announced for Senate Democrats and Republicans, as well as House Dems

State lawmakers met Friday and into the weekend to vote for leaders in the House and the Senate. Senate GOP members met Friday night and announced that Casey Crabtree, from Madison, was elected to be majority leader. Mike Diedrich, of Rapid City, will be assistant majority leader. Helene Duhamel, also of Rapid City; Jack Kolbeck, of Sioux Falls; Ryan Maher, of Isabel; and David Wheeler, of Huron, will serve as majority whips.
WOWK 13 News

Republicans win control of the House

Republicans are projected to win a majority of seats in the House of Representatives, gaining control of Congress’s lower chamber after four years of Democratic rule. The Associated Press called the 218th seat for Republicans — projecting Rep. Mike Garcia (Calif.) to win reelection — around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, more than a week after Election Day. The […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TMZ.com

Nancy Pelosi Says She Will Step Down as House Democratic Leader

Nancy Pelosi is stepping back from leading her party in the House of Representatives ... she says she will NOT seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress. The Speaker of the House made the big announcement Thursday at the Capitol, in the wake of Democrats losing control of the House to Republicans in the midterm elections.
WATE

House GOP to pick next leaders while inching toward majority

House Republicans grappling with the fallout from smaller-than-expected midterm election gains are scheduled to pick conference leaders on Tuesday, despite projections that haven’t officially determined if they will have control of the chamber. The elections will be a key step in House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) quest to secure the Speakership as conservatives consider […]
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

Republicans narrowly capture House after Democrats held Senate

Republicans will flip control of the U.S. House after four years out of power in the chamber, winning a narrow majority as Democrats will keep control of the Senate. Driving the news: Republican wins in California and New York helped the party clinch the 218 seats needed for a House majority, the AP reported Wednesday.
GEORGIA STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Carney vetoes medical marijuana gun bill

Delaware Gov. John Carney on Thursday vetoed a bill that would have allowed medical marijuana patients to possess firearms without fear of prosecution by the state. It’s illegal under federal law for medical marijuana patients to purchase or own firearms. That wouldn’t have changed under House Bill 276, but patients who are not otherwise prohibited from possessing firearms would have ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

General Assembly to hold virtual forum on lead in schools

The General Assembly will hold a public forum next week focused on the recent discovery of lead in the water supplies of nearly 50 Delaware school buildings. The virtual forum will be held Monday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m. “Like many parents throughout Delaware, my fellow legislators and I are very concerned about the presence of any lead in the ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Gun group asks court to halt semi-auto, magazine bans

Delaware’s top Second Amendment advocacy group on Tuesday asked a federal court to halt enforcement of several gun bans passed earlier this year. The Delaware State Sportsmen’s Association filed a brief asking the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware to issue a preliminary injunction halting House Bill 450 and Senate Substitute 1 for Senate Bill 6, calling both ... Read More
Town Square LIVE News

Town Square LIVE News

Hockessin, DE
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
277K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news from Brandywine Hundred, Centerville, Greenville, Hockessin, Pike Creek, and Northern Wilmington

 https://townsquaredelaware.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy