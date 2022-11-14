Democrats pick (not so) new caucus leaders

Delaware House and Senate Democrats are sticking with the status quo in the next General Assembly.

Rep. Pete Schwartzkopf, D-Rehoboth Beach, was re-elected Speaker of the House during a caucus meeting Saturday after serving in that position since 2013.

Schwartzkopf faced a challenge from Rep. Paul Baumbach, D-Newark. House Democrats would not release a roll call vote to Delaware LIVE News.

Rep. Valerie Longhurst, D-Bear, will remain House majority leader, a post she’s held since 2013.

Rep. Melissa Minor-Brown, D-New Castle South, will become House majority whip. Her predecessor in that position, Rep. Larry Mitchell, was defeated in this year’s primary election by Rep. DeShanna Neal, D-Elsmere.

Minor-Brown is the first person of color elected to a House leadership position.

“I’m honored that my caucus put their trust in me to serve as the first Black member of our leadership team, and to be a part of the first team that includes two women,” Minor-Brown said in a news release . “We have an amazing, talented group of representatives in our caucus, and I can’t wait to hit the ground running.”

In the Senate, members re-elected Sen. Dave Sokola, D-Newark, as president pro tempore.

Senate Majority Leader Bryan Townsend, D-Glasgow, and Majority Whip Elizabeth “Tizzy” Lockman will also keep their positions.

Democrats in the Senate picked up one seat in the general election, bringing the partisan makeup to 15 Democrats and 6 Republicans — Democrats’ largest supermajority since 2010.