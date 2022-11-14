ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Democrats pick (not so) new caucus leaders

By Charlie Megginson
 3 days ago
House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf (left) and Senate President Pro Tempore Dave Sokola will retain their leadership positions in 2023.

Delaware House and Senate Democrats are sticking with the status quo in the next General Assembly.

Rep. Pete Schwartzkopf, D-Rehoboth Beach, was re-elected Speaker of the House during a caucus meeting Saturday after serving in that position since 2013.

Schwartzkopf faced a challenge from Rep. Paul Baumbach, D-Newark. House Democrats would not release a roll call vote to Delaware LIVE News.

Rep. Valerie Longhurst, D-Bear, will remain House majority leader, a post she’s held since 2013.

Rep. Melissa Minor-Brown, D-New Castle South, will become House majority whip. Her predecessor in that position, Rep. Larry Mitchell, was defeated in this year’s primary election by Rep. DeShanna Neal, D-Elsmere.

Minor-Brown is the first person of color elected to a House leadership position.

“I’m honored that my caucus put their trust in me to serve as the first Black member of our leadership team, and to be a part of the first team that includes two women,” Minor-Brown said in a news release . “We have an amazing, talented group of representatives in our caucus, and I can’t wait to hit the ground running.”

RELATED: Delaware election results 2022

In the Senate, members re-elected Sen. Dave Sokola, D-Newark, as president pro tempore.

Senate Majority Leader Bryan Townsend, D-Glasgow, and Majority Whip Elizabeth “Tizzy” Lockman will also keep their positions.

Democrats in the Senate picked up one seat in the general election, bringing the partisan makeup to 15 Democrats and 6 Republicans — Democrats’ largest supermajority since 2010.

Related
State Senate candidate says she received death threats online

A Republican Delaware state Senate candidate has filed reports with the New Castle County Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation alleging that she received death threats on Facebook. Brenda Mennella, a U.S. Army veteran and elementary school teacher running for the 9th Senate District, said she was shocked and upset that someone would threaten harm against her. In screenshots ... Read More
Gun group asks court to halt semi-auto, magazine bans

Delaware’s top Second Amendment advocacy group on Tuesday asked a federal court to halt enforcement of several gun bans passed earlier this year. The Delaware State Sportsmen’s Association filed a brief asking the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware to issue a preliminary injunction halting House Bill 450 and Senate Substitute 1 for Senate Bill 6, calling both ... Read More
General Assembly to hold virtual forum on lead in schools

The General Assembly will hold a public forum next week focused on the recent discovery of lead in the water supplies of nearly 50 Delaware school buildings. The virtual forum will be held Monday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m. “Like many parents throughout Delaware, my fellow legislators and I are very concerned about the presence of any lead in the ... Read More
