MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Authorities are remaining tight-lipped about multiple aspects of the investigation into the deaths of four college students in Idaho. The FBI Salt Lake City Bureau recently confirmed to The Spokesman-Review's Kip Hill that it was assisting police in Moscow, Idaho, in their homicide investigation. Am FBI spokesperson reportedly said the bureau wouldn't reveal any additional details, directing Hill to the Moscow City Police Department, which has issued several statements, but little else.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO