KUTV
Police arrest Tooele man after victim found dead in possible domestic violence incident
TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — One man is dead and another is behind bars after a police in Tooele responded to a call of an unconscious man who wasn't breathing, according to authorities. Dispatch fielded a call at about 2:25 a.m. Thursday about an unresponsive 60-year-old man at a home...
KUTV
Police: Both parents present when toddler fatally shoots himself by accident
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A 3-year-old boy died early Thursday morning after what appears to be an accidental shooting, police said. The incident happened shortly after midnight at an apartment complex in the area of Redwood Road and 5600 South. Detectives with the Taylorsville Police Department tell 2News that...
KUTV
One person in critical condition after stabbing at Herriman dog park
HERRIMAN, Utah (KUTV) — One person is in critical condition after a stabbing at a Salt Lake County park. Officials with the Herriman Police Department said the incident took place at the K9 Memorial Dog Park at 5105 West Herriman Main Street Thursday night. According to police, a 37-year-old...
KUTV
4 high school students arrested after high-speed chase ends with crash in Weber County
PLEASANT VIEW, Utah (KUTV) — Four high school students were arrested after police say they led them on a high-speed chase that ended with a crash in Weber County. Chief Ryan Hadley with Pleasant View Police said it happened around noon Thursday, when four boys were allegedly chasing a girl on foot in the high school parking lot.
KUTV
4-vehicle crash in Roy hospitalizes 2 people, fight breaks out with gun being drawn
ROY, Utah (KUTV) — A four-vehicle crash Wednesday in Roy sent two people to the hospital and caused a fight that ended with a gun being drawn. Stuart Hackworth with the Roy Police Department said the incident happened just before 2 p.m. near 5400 South and 1900 West. He...
KUTV
Man killed in West Valley City hit-and-run had just become new father, dad says
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Salt Lake City dad is struggling to sleep after a driver hit and killed his son. Robert Lewis said his 39-year-old son, Joel Lewis, was on the phone while crossing the street when he was hit. “He was just talking to his mother...
KUTV
Investigation finds no wrongdoing in July 4 parade accident that killed 8-year-old
KAYSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — An investigation has found no wrongdoing by the driver of a vehicle that ran over and killed an 8-year-old girl during the July 4 parade in Kaysville, police said. That investigation into Macie Hill’s death also revealed “no shortcomings or mistakes by parade organizers or...
KUTV
Parolee who steals to fund his drug addiction wanted by Utah County Sheriff's Office
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A parole fugitive with a history of burglary and theft to feed his drug addiction, is the focus of this week's At Large: Utah's Fugitives. A warrant has been issued by the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole for Cody Patrick Neff, 30, and Utah County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for your help to find him.
KUTV
Two arrested for alleged involvement in illegal gambling operation in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two people were arrested after Salt Lake police said they recovered illegal drugs and loaded firearms during an investigation into an illegal gambling operation. The investigation began on Oct. 27 when detectives learned of illegal gambling machines being used at a business located near...
KUTV
Police asking for public's help identifying truck possibly involved in fatal hit-and-run
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — West Valley City police are asking for the public's help identifying a truck that may have been involved in a fatal hit-and-run Monday night. 39-year-old Joel Lewis was crossing 7200 W at 3245 S in West Valley City, when police said he was hit by a truck and left to die.
KUTV
Officials investigating after SUV crashes into side of Roy salon, injuring one
ROY, Utah (KUTV) — One person was injured after an SUV crashed into the side of a business in Weber County. Officials responded to the scene on Tuesday at Joy’s Too Salon, located at 1930 W 4800 S in Roy. "The driver of a white SUV, an elderly...
KUTV
Bountiful man who killed mother, put body in freezer won't be released from state hospital
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — Jeremy Hauck, the Bountiful man who killed his mother, Laura Hauck, in 2006 and put her body in a freezer, won't be released from the Utah State Hospital. Hauck, through his attorney Todd Utzinger, petitioned the court to be released under a conditional release proposal.
KUTV
UofU Hospital deemed safe after unattended bag led to potential bomb threat
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A potential bomb threat at the University of Utah Hospital forced some patients and staff to evacuate. University officials and the Salt Lake City's Bomb Squad worked together, to determine there was no threat. Officials said the incident began around 4 p.m. on Tuesday...
KUTV
16-year-old girl hit by car while crossing Centerville street dies from injuries
CENTERVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A 16-year-old girl has died from her injuries after she was struck by a car while crossing a Centerville street on Nov. 9. The family of Maya Staples announced that they would begin the process in donating her organs. She was pronounced brain dead Tuesday at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray.
KUTV
Report: FBI in Utah assisting in homicide case involving 4 University of Idaho students
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Authorities are remaining tight-lipped about multiple aspects of the investigation into the deaths of four college students in Idaho. The FBI Salt Lake City Bureau recently confirmed to The Spokesman-Review's Kip Hill that it was assisting police in Moscow, Idaho, in their homicide investigation. Am FBI spokesperson reportedly said the bureau wouldn't reveal any additional details, directing Hill to the Moscow City Police Department, which has issued several statements, but little else.
KUTV
Children safe after school bus crash in Salt Lake City Marmalade District
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — No children were injured after a crash involving a car and school bus in Salt Lake City's Marmalade District. The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday at 280 W 500 N, in front of the Marmalade Branch library. Police said a white...
KUTV
Davis County couple passes out food to unsheltered on Salt Lake's streets
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Davis County couple drives to downtown Salt Lake every Sunday to pass out bags of food to unsheltered people on the streets. "We put a sandwich, chips, cookies, candies, fruit roll, a fruit snack, depending on what we get," said Miriam McGraw. Miriam...
KUTV
KUTV 2 News Thanks Viewers for Recognition in Best of Utah Vote
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — KUTV 2 News thanks the viewers of Utah for voting for members of our news team this year’s Salt Lake City Weekly’s Best of Utah. Our Mary Nickles was voted by the magazine’s readers as the Best TV anchor in Utah. Salt Lake City Weekly wrote, “Mary Nickles is a ray of sunshine even on SLC’s worst inversion days.”
KUTV
Utahns 'Crave' cookies but legal showdown sparks 'Dirty Dough' bitter battle
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The so-called Utah Cookie Wars broke out in mid-2022, when Crumbl Cookies filed trade dress and trademark infringement lawsuits against two competitors; Crave Cookies and Dirty Dough. “Obviously, physically I was a little bit ill,” said Trent English, owner of Crave Cookies, describing how...
KUTV
Workers at Salt Lake City Starbucks join nationwide strike over pay, scheduling
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Employees at a Salt Lake City Starbucks had a busy day Thursday -- the company's annual Red Cup Day -- but they weren't there to make coffee and serve customers. Workers instead were picketing the location at 421 E. 400 South in the Central...
