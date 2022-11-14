ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

More than 50 Las Vegas employers offer positions at job fair

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals are invited to find their career calling at Thursday's fall job fair. More than 50 local employers are offering part-time and full-time positions for the community. Positions ranging from entry-level to high-level will be available. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Project 150 packs 2,000...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Over 50 employers looking to hire during upcoming fall hiring event

Las Vegas (KSNV) — More than fifty local employers are looking to fill thousands of full-time and part-time jobs during an upcoming job fair. The event will take place Thursday, November 17, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sahara West Library, located near Sahara Ave and Grand Canyon Drive.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Amazon donates 10,000 Thanksgiving meals to Three Square Food Bank

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Amazon is looking to provide thousand of residents with fresh Thanksgiving meals this holiday season. Workers across Clark County, along with The Pack Shack and Three Square, got together to host the meal-packing event, where 10,000 meals were prepared. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Thanksgiving...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Clark County helps house over 2,022 homeless people in 2022

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -More than 2,022 people were given a home in 2022 as part of Clark County’s “Operation: Home” program, but a decision for 2023 looms amid efforts to house people for the holidays, a county official said. According to Clark County officials, 2,057 people...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Baby's Bounty distributes 2 millionth diaper during recent diaper bank

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Baby's Bounty just hit a major milestone. The nonprofit has distributed over two million diapers as it crossed the milestone this month. They held a diaper bank on Wednesday, November 16 where they provides one week worth of diapers for up to three children to families in attendance.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

National Hospice and Palliative Care Month

Founded in 1989, Southwest Medical Associates Hospice was originally founded to provide high quality care to individuals with HIV aids. At the time, it was the only hospice facility in the Las Vegas Valley serving this population. It has grown to become the second longest operating hospice in Las Vegas. Dr. Dean Tsai explains the important function of hospice and palliative care.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Clark County climate study urges planning for extreme weather

Las Vegas (KSNV) — On Wednesday, the Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability is revealing the findings of their Climate Vulnerability Assessment, naming our top threats and how we should prepare for them. According to the report, the number of days hotter than 115 degrees is projected to...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Ready for a train ride? Boulder City Santa Express is back

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Grab your PJs and Christmas sweaters. The 2nd annual Boulder City Santa Express is back. The 90-minute event includes a 40-minute train ride, then 45-minutes in Santa’s rail yard before taking the short train ride back to the station. Trains will run every Friday...
BOULDER CITY, NV
news3lv.com

North Las Vegas celebrates longtime residents with recognition event

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — North Las Vegas leaders took some time to recognize several of the city's longtime residents on Monday. The city hosted a recognition event for people who have lived in North Las Vegas for at least 50 years. Attendees enjoyed a breakfast and a special presentation...
LAS VEGAS, NV

