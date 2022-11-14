Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Blueface Arrested for Attempted MurderTruflix Network
Las Vegas witness captures green lights over casinoRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Mecum Auctions Offers 1,000 Vehicles at Las Vegas Convention CenterDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness reports 'basketball-size' light shoot up from ground levelRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Ex-Playboy Model Takes Murder Plea DealAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Related
news3lv.com
More than 2,000 Thanksgiving meals delivered to CCSD schools to help students in need
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Thousands of disadvantaged students won’t go hungry this holiday season thanks to a local group dropping off Thanksgiving meals. Rancho High School was one of 75 Clark County School District high schools to get a meal delivery on Thursday. These meals will go a...
news3lv.com
Henderson International School celebrates long term teachers with special ceremony
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Some long-term teachers at one Henderson private school are being recognized for their decade's worth of work during a recent celebration. The three principals at Henderson Internation School put together an after-school celebration for the teachers on Wednesday, November 16. The event recognized the long-term...
8newsnow.com
Residents of new Henderson housing community struggle with incomplete repairs
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A popular homebuilder across the valley is getting some pushback from its homeowners after several residents said their new builds were incomplete. Many homeowners complained that they have been waiting for a year or more for repairs to be completed. Homeowner Lisa Jones lives in...
news3lv.com
More than 50 Las Vegas employers offer positions at job fair
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals are invited to find their career calling at Thursday's fall job fair. More than 50 local employers are offering part-time and full-time positions for the community. Positions ranging from entry-level to high-level will be available. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Project 150 packs 2,000...
news3lv.com
Over 50 employers looking to hire during upcoming fall hiring event
Las Vegas (KSNV) — More than fifty local employers are looking to fill thousands of full-time and part-time jobs during an upcoming job fair. The event will take place Thursday, November 17, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sahara West Library, located near Sahara Ave and Grand Canyon Drive.
news3lv.com
Amazon donates 10,000 Thanksgiving meals to Three Square Food Bank
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Amazon is looking to provide thousand of residents with fresh Thanksgiving meals this holiday season. Workers across Clark County, along with The Pack Shack and Three Square, got together to host the meal-packing event, where 10,000 meals were prepared. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Thanksgiving...
Fox5 KVVU
Clark County helps house over 2,022 homeless people in 2022
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -More than 2,022 people were given a home in 2022 as part of Clark County’s “Operation: Home” program, but a decision for 2023 looms amid efforts to house people for the holidays, a county official said. According to Clark County officials, 2,057 people...
news3lv.com
Baby's Bounty distributes 2 millionth diaper during recent diaper bank
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Baby's Bounty just hit a major milestone. The nonprofit has distributed over two million diapers as it crossed the milestone this month. They held a diaper bank on Wednesday, November 16 where they provides one week worth of diapers for up to three children to families in attendance.
news3lv.com
SCHOOL ERROR: CCSD students must retake middle school class five years later to graduate
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Some CCSD families are feeling frustrated and confused. This comes after a mishap at a local middle school that leaves some students half a credit short towards graduating high school. "Everybody loves walking. That's a big deal," said parent Michael Congero. "And you're going to...
news3lv.com
National Hospice and Palliative Care Month
Founded in 1989, Southwest Medical Associates Hospice was originally founded to provide high quality care to individuals with HIV aids. At the time, it was the only hospice facility in the Las Vegas Valley serving this population. It has grown to become the second longest operating hospice in Las Vegas. Dr. Dean Tsai explains the important function of hospice and palliative care.
Fox5 KVVU
Changes coming to Historic Commercial Center to help bars, restaurants move in
Some Nevada hospitals seeing record volumes for pediatric patients as respiratory illnesses spread. Squatters cause more issues for residents of downtown Las Vegas townhomes in massive June fire. A Las Vegas man was sentenced in court Wednesday for the death of his 14-year-old son. Las Vegas meat distributors battle bird...
Councilman confronted for answers, accountability in Animal Foundation scandal
After 13 Investigates exposed a series of secret text messages, a Las Vegas councilman is now the subject of an ethics probe and a target of angry constituents.
New home builders offer incentives to encourage buyers to seal the deal
New home builders are getting creative and trying to encourage buyers to sign on the dotted line by offering incentives during a time when borrowing money is so expensive and interest rates are up.
news3lv.com
Open the Books looks at highest paid Las Vegas city employees
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Auditors at OpenTheBooks.com have examined salaries at the city of Las Vegas and identified the 10 highest-paid employees. CEO Adam Andrzejewski joined us to break down the figures.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas moves forward to develop African American museum in Historic Westside
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas city council is moving forward to develop an African American museum and cultural center in the city's Historic Westside. Council members voted Wednesday to approve a contract with Gallagher & Associates, the company that developed The Mob Museum in Las Vegas among others around the U.S.
news3lv.com
Clark County climate study urges planning for extreme weather
Las Vegas (KSNV) — On Wednesday, the Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability is revealing the findings of their Climate Vulnerability Assessment, naming our top threats and how we should prepare for them. According to the report, the number of days hotter than 115 degrees is projected to...
Inmate walks away from transitional housing facility
The Nevada Department of Corrections says Roberto Munoz did not return to Casa Grande Transitional Housing on Tuesday, and was determined to be missing during an emergency count. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police launch safety initiative ahead of holiday season
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are launching a new safety initiative to ensure an upcoming happy holiday season. Officials say this is the time of year when they see an increase in crime across the valley. As thefts and robberies go up this season, police are...
news3lv.com
Ready for a train ride? Boulder City Santa Express is back
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Grab your PJs and Christmas sweaters. The 2nd annual Boulder City Santa Express is back. The 90-minute event includes a 40-minute train ride, then 45-minutes in Santa’s rail yard before taking the short train ride back to the station. Trains will run every Friday...
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas celebrates longtime residents with recognition event
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — North Las Vegas leaders took some time to recognize several of the city's longtime residents on Monday. The city hosted a recognition event for people who have lived in North Las Vegas for at least 50 years. Attendees enjoyed a breakfast and a special presentation...
Comments / 0