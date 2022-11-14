Read full article on original website
Amherst machinist workers striking for better pay, hours and benefits
Union workers at Nordson Industrial Coating Systems finished their third day on strike without a resolution to stalled contract negotiations.
University offers free teaching degree to combat Ohio teacher shortage
Baldwin Wallace University, partnered with Meteor Learning, announced a new initiative that will allow a number of candidates to receive an accelerated math or science teaching degree for free.
7 NE Ohio counties have some of the highest coronavirus spread in the U.S. right now
Twenty-four of Ohio's 88 counties have some of the highest coronavirus transmission nationwide right now, including seven Northeast Ohio counties, federal data shows.
Cuyahoga County Jail inmates no longer have to sit in their underwear: The Wake Up for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Last month, cleveland.com’s Kaitlin Durbin revealed that Cuyahoga County Jail inmates were sitting in their underwear while their lone uniform was being washed. Three days later, the county quietly took action to clothe them – starting with searching cells for extra shirts and pants.
3News Investigates: Akron pays consultant $1.6 million for help spending American Rescue Plan Act funds
AKRON, Ohio — Cities across Ohio have a challenge on their hands: How to spend the billions of federal dollars allocated through the American Rescue Plan Act in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. For some cities, the solution has been hiring consultants to help decide how best to spend...
Cash grab or sensible business model? Cleveland Clinic to charge $50 for some Mychart messages: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Sending online messages to your doctor is easier than scheduling an appointment. But starting Thursday, the Cleveland Clinic will begin billing patients’ insurance for messages that require at least five minutes of a healthcare provider’s time to answer.
cleveland19.com
Baldwin Wallace University offers tution-free degree to fight teacher shortage
BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - Baldwin Wallace University will bring down the cost of its math and science graduate teaching program to zero to help fight Ohio’s teacher shortage. BW’s math and science teaching program received funding from the Ohio Department of Higher Education and the Ohio Department of Education’s “Addressing the Educator Shortages” scholarship program.
Is it fair to charge you for time spent by Cleveland Clinic doctors responding to your online messages? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Starting Thursday, the Cleveland Clinic will begin billing patients’ insurance for online messages that require at least five minutes of a healthcare provider’s time to answer. We’re talking about whether that’s fair on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts...
rejournals.com
Faber-Castell USA chooses Ohio city for its 143,000-square-foot office, distribution center
Writing and drawing supply company Faber-Castell USA Inc, has selected its new headquarters, a 143,000-square-foot office and distribution center in Independence, Ohio. Since 1999, Faber-Castell USA has been headquartered in Cleveland, as a result of the purchase of Cleveland-based company Creativity for Kids. Faber-Castell has 85 employees that will be joining them in their new facility, with plans to add an additional 15 new jobs with the move.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland has first monkeypox-associated death, health officials say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man who tested positive for the monkeypox virus has died, confirmed Cleveland health officials Thursday afternoon. The man, whose name is not being released, is Cleveland’s first death associated with the virus. Cleveland health officials added the victim also had other health conditions...
3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio
Are you in the mood for some delicious Italian food?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, Bruno's is considered by many patrons to be one of the best Italian restaurants in the area. When you try some of their food, you'll find it hard to disagree with them. Customers say getting a bowl of their homemade Italian wedding soup is a must. You should also check out their delicious chicken parmesan, scallops (which are seared with olive oil in a pan before being served over a bed of homemade pasta), and chicken marsala.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland health inspectors looking into rat problem on Public Square
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health is looking into a growing rat problem on Public Square, that officials say could be an unintended consequence of construction on the new Sherwin-Williams headquarters. “The construction and noise disturbance of their usual sewer hiding places will drive them above...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man sentenced for shipping nearly 5 pounds of fentanyl pills across country into Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man received his prison sentence after pleading guilty to moving nearly five pounds of fentanyl pills from across the country into Northeast Ohio. A Postal Inspector with the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) found the approximate 4.85-pound package on May 10, according to...
cleveland19.com
City of Cleveland cites progress, acknowledges work to do to make city safer
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Violent crime, specifically murders in the city of Cleveland remains at a staggering level, at least from a recent historical perspective. Murders, in the city, compared to just 10 years ago are up 125 percent, there were just 76 murders in the city in 2011 and that number jumped to 179 in 2020.
cleveland19.com
Frontier to pay back $222M in refunds
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Department of Transportation has reached an agreement with Frontier Airlines to refund $222M in delayed refunds, according to a report from the Associated Press. Frontier is one of six carriers (five outside the US), that will be paying back refunds, in addition to fines....
cleveland19.com
Health officials discuss rise in respiratory viruses in children across Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The director of the Ohio Department of Health called a press conference on Tuesday morning to discuss respiratory illnesses in children across the state. Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff was joined by officials from Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, and University Hospitals for the noon briefing....
cleveland19.com
‘Thundersnow’ observed early Thursday morning in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lake effect snow blanketed portions of Lake and Ashtabula counties on Thursday morning. With that snowfall and specific weather conditions, several occurrences of “thundersnow” were reported in the area. Lightning was detected, among a heavy band of lake effect snow, before 5 a.m. in...
clevelandurbannews.com
Funeral services announced for longtime Ohio state representative Barbara Boyd of Cleveland Hts....By Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com, Ohio's Black digital news leader
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio-Funeral arrangements have been announced for longtime Ohio state representative Barbara Boyd of Cleveland Hts, a Democrat and former mayor of Cleveland Hts. who passed away on Sat, Nov 5, 2022. She is the mother of former state representative Janine Boyd, also of Cleveland Hts. Funeral arrangements are...
cleveland19.com
Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted: Man has warrants with 12 different agencies
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -In partnership with Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Cleveland 19 launches “Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted.”. Every week we will feature fugitives with active warrants in hopes of bring them in to face charges. This week Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department is highlighting Charles Hudson who is wanted...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland’s NASA Glenn plays big part in successful launch of Artemis I
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Early Wednesday morning, NASA launched Artemis I, the first in a series of missions that will bring humans back to the moon for the first time since 1972. Artemis I will spend 25.5 days in space unmanned, testing all capabilities of the spacecraft as a planned Artemis II looks to bring humans to space in 2024.
