ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KUTV

One person in critical condition after stabbing at Herriman dog park

HERRIMAN, Utah (KUTV) — One person is in critical condition after a stabbing at a Salt Lake County park. Officials with the Herriman Police Department said the incident took place at the K9 Memorial Dog Park at 5105 West Herriman Main Street Thursday night. According to police, a 37-year-old...
HERRIMAN, UT
KUTV

Report: FBI in Utah assisting in homicide case involving 4 University of Idaho students

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Authorities are remaining tight-lipped about multiple aspects of the investigation into the deaths of four college students in Idaho. The FBI Salt Lake City Bureau recently confirmed to The Spokesman-Review's Kip Hill that it was assisting police in Moscow, Idaho, in their homicide investigation. Am FBI spokesperson reportedly said the bureau wouldn't reveal any additional details, directing Hill to the Moscow City Police Department, which has issued several statements, but little else.
MOSCOW, ID
KUTV

KUTV 2 News Thanks Viewers for Recognition in Best of Utah Vote

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — KUTV 2 News thanks the viewers of Utah for voting for members of our news team this year’s Salt Lake City Weekly’s Best of Utah. Our Mary Nickles was voted by the magazine’s readers as the Best TV anchor in Utah. Salt Lake City Weekly wrote, “Mary Nickles is a ray of sunshine even on SLC’s worst inversion days.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy