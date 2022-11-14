Spinvasion, a multi-action spin ride with an intergalactic theme, will be the centerpiece of Kennywood’s new Area 412 in the spring. “Spinvasion is a first of its kind attraction, which offers our guests something they can’t get at any other park in the country,” said Kennywood General Manager Mark Pauls in a news release. “This extra-terrestrial thrill ride is the centerpiece of the all-new alien-inspired Area 412 section of the park. Featuring a massive themed ride backdrop, along with a fresh new look to the Cosmic Chaos and an improved retail shop, this is one giant leap for all Kennywood fans and Season Passholders.”

WEST MIFFLIN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO