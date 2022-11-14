Read full article on original website
pittsburghmagazine.com
Commonplace Coffee Changing Locations In Point Breeze, Debuts New Charitable Brew
Commonplace Coffee is closing its South Point Breeze shop and opening a new one in — North Point Breeze. The company, which has six coffeehouses in Western Pennsylvania, will shut down its storefront at 6736 Reynolds St. in December and debut a new one at 7514 Thomas Blvd. around the same time.
pghcitypaper.com
Canned art for a cause, free donuts, fish feasts, and more Pittsburgh food news
Oliver's Donuts is now open on Tuesdays, and to celebrate, they are giving away free donuts for one day only. Visit their location in the Lawrenceville Market House on Tue., Nov. 15 between 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m. to get your complimentary treat. Nooch x Two Frays Brewery. 5113 Penn Ave., Garfield....
Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy! restaurant opens in Pittsburgh
There are plenty of chicken restaurants in Pittsburgh, but the first of Guy Fieri’s chicken eateries known as Chicken Guy! opened Monday in PPG Place adjacent to the iconic ice skating rink Downtown. The opening had been anticipated with word spreading last week, and the food appeared to be...
Chipotle with walk-up window opens in Strip District
PITTSBURGH — Chipotle Mexican Grill is now open in Pittsburgh’s Strip District. The restaurant located at 1600 Small Street opened on Tuesday. This will be the first Chipotle in Pittsburgh to feature a walk-up window for customers to pick up digital orders without going inside. It will be...
Onward State
What To Do In Pittsburgh Over Thanksgiving Break
It’s time. We’ve almost made it to our first break of the semester. In a blink of an eye, we’re headed home for some necessary time off. No matter how successful, or rough, this semester has been, now’s the chance for much-deserved rest. Whether you’re headed home for the break or traveling to a destination outside of State College, we hope you find some activities that are relaxing and enjoyable.
nextpittsburgh.com
5 places for the best bagels in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh bagels — they’re not just failed doughnuts anymore. OK, bagels have always been awesome, when done right. (Source: NYC, Montreal). But Pittsburgh has long been a barren wasteland for bagels. Of course, New Yorkers have often asserted that proper bagels cannot exist outside the five boroughs and...
abc27.com
Kennywood introduces new ‘out of this world’ ride
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Kennywood announced on Tuesday that the amusement park will be introducing a brand-new ride, “Spinvasion,” for its 2023 season. According to Kennywood’s website, the new Spinvasion ride will put you right in the middle of the “Battle for the ‘Burgh.” The new ride will be the first of its kind in the United States, featuring multi-action spins. Riders will crisscross up and down with other “pilots” as they race parallel to the ground.
macaronikid.com
Kids Eat Free at Dee Jay’s BBQ Ribs & Grille in Bridgeville
What’s better than kids eating free on Tuesdays? How about kids eating free on Monday’s AND Tuesday’s at Dee Jay’s BBQ Ribs & Grille in Bridgeville?!. If you’ve ever made the trip to Weirton for Dee Jay’s famous ribs, you’re probably as psyched as we are that they opened a second location in Pittsburgh at Great Southern Shopping Center in Bridgeville.
pghcitypaper.com
What would I tell a Black woman about moving to Pittsburgh?
Editor’s note: This marks the last column from contributor Tereneh Idia, who has been an invaluable voice at the Pittsburgh City Paper over the past few years. We here at the paper wish her all the best in her future endeavors and thank her for all of her hard work and insight.
Tom Hanks taking over 91.3 WYEP on Thanksgiving for ‘Hanks Giving’ special
PITTSBURGH — Tom Hanks is taking over 91.3 WYEP on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, for a special “Hanks Giving” day of music. According to a news release from the radio station, all of the music played on Thanksgiving Day from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. will be songs hand-picked by Tom Hanks.
pittsburghmagazine.com
History Comes Alive With These Luxury Downtown Condos in Pittsburgh
The Carlyle is among the most beautifully renovated condos in the city of Pittsburgh. With its curved edge corner at the intersection of Fourth and Wood streets, Downtown, the neoclassical, gray granite building still cuts a striking figure more than 100 years after it was built in 1906. Designed by noted architect Benno Janssen of MacClure & Spahr for Union National Bank, the building originally was one of the anchor institutions of what was then Pittsburgh’s Financial District.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Take a Trip to Mars, Departing From the North Shore of Pittsburgh
At a new permanent exhibition inside the Carnegie Science Center, guests can explore what our lives might look like on Mars — from conquering the harsh terrain of the red planet to considering what societies humans would build on a Martian colony. Though the exhibit nods to science fiction,...
pittsburghmagazine.com
North Park Holiday Laser Show Returns For a Third Year
One bright spot in the first Covid-19 holiday season of 2020, when many traditional events were canceled, was the North Park Holiday Drive-In Laser Show. The vast parking lot of the North Park Swimming Pool was converted into a drive-in theater for the synchronized light show. Attendees never had to leave the warmth of their car, enjoying the show’s music on their radios.
wtae.com
A century of songs: Pittsburgh trumpet player celebrates 100th birthday
CHURCHILL, Pa. — Longtime Pittsburgh musician Jim Hanna celebrated his 100th birthday in grand style on Tuesday afternoon. In addition to blowing out the candles on his cake, this humble trumpet player took part in a special concert with two bands near and dear to his heart. And even...
butlerradio.com
Items From Mr. Rogers Summer Home Being Auctioned
An auction is taking place this week featuring items from the summer home of children’s television icon Fred Rogers. Antiques and collectibles from the house just east of Pittsburgh are up for auction through Sunday. Representatives for the auction company say Rogers and his sister would spend time at...
New Kennywood ride, themed area to open in spring
Spinvasion, a multi-action spin ride with an intergalactic theme, will be the centerpiece of Kennywood’s new Area 412 in the spring. “Spinvasion is a first of its kind attraction, which offers our guests something they can’t get at any other park in the country,” said Kennywood General Manager Mark Pauls in a news release. “This extra-terrestrial thrill ride is the centerpiece of the all-new alien-inspired Area 412 section of the park. Featuring a massive themed ride backdrop, along with a fresh new look to the Cosmic Chaos and an improved retail shop, this is one giant leap for all Kennywood fans and Season Passholders.”
knightkrier.com
German Club takes on Hofbrauhaus
On October 27, Norwin High School’s German Club went on their first trip in over 3 years. The club traveled to the Hofbrauhaus in Pittsburgh. In total, about 40 students attended the restaurant with teacher-chaperone David Street. Students chose what they wanted to try from Hofbrauhaus’ extensive menu, such...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Novel Breads Co. Specializes In Literature And Loaves
When Covid-19 descended, Heather Sprague’s business began to rise. Novel Breads Co., an online, sourdough microbakery with loaves inspired by literature, hit a nerve with folks who were hungry for baked goods and reading recommendations. “We were slammed at farmer’s markets,” says Sprague, a resident of Connoquenessing. “At that...
butlerradio.com
Butler Downtown Readying For Yearly Celebration
Butler Downtown will recognize those who put the city in a positive light over the past year at an event planned for later this week. The group’s free annual celebration will take place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Butler’s Grand Ballroom on South Main Street in Butler, where the group will present awards including: Volunteer of the Year, Small Business of the Year, and Economic Impact Award.
pittsburghmagazine.com
House of the Week: Renovated Row House on South Side Flats
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty. This completely renovated home, by Thomas O. Gray Architects LLC, is situated on an extra-large lot with four covered parking spaces. Inside is 2,600+ square feet of living space. Enter through double doors to an open first floor featuring exposed brick, high ceilings, recessed lighting and a gas fireplace. The gorgeous chef’s kitchen includes leathered granite countertops, high-end Beko stainless appliances and a custom-made wooden range hood. The mudroom provides easy access to a private back patio and parking. A custom steel banister leads to the second floor. The primary suite features a walk-in closet, large bright windows, a decorative fireplace, a sitting area and a spa-like bath with radiant heat floors. There is a full bathroom in the hall, a laundry hookup and a second bedroom. A second primary suite expands the full third level with a bonus open office/den, wet bar, a full bedroom and bathroom plus a rooftop deck with beautiful views. It’s an easy commute to Downtown and universities. Open House from noon – 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20.
