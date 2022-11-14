Read full article on original website
Vivian Estelle King Denton
Vivian Estelle King Denton, age 75 of Franklin, Tenn., passed away November 17, 2022. Native of Williamson County in the Boston Community. Longtime banker since 1965 where she began her career at Harpeth National Bank. She retired from Bank of America and Landmark Bank. Preceded in death by husband, Gary Denton.
Nina May Shelton Broadway
On November 13, 2022, Nina May Shelton Broadway, age 88, of Franklin, Tenn., was called to her eternal home where she was restored and reunited with her late husband, Reg Broadway. She was born May 29, 1934, in Memphis, TN. Her life was full of love and laughter, and she...
Nolensville, Franklin, Spring Hill land Chicago restaurant chains
Officials with Chicago fast casual restaurant brands Buona and The Original Rainbow Cone have announced Nolensville, Franklin, Spring Hill and Smyrna will be the first markets for the Buona/The Original Rainbow Cone dual-concept located outside the Windy City. According to a release, the locations are slated to open in 2023...
Danny Wayne Williamson
Danny Wayne Williamson, 76, of Franklin, Tennessee went home to be with our Heavenly Father on Thursday, November 10, 2022. He was born on June 13, 1946 in Sistersville, West Virginia. Danny will be greatly missed by his wife of 54 years, Marlene Sue Hall. He is survived by his...
Sherry West Cloud O’Sullivan
On Sunday, November 13, 2022, Sherry West Cloud O’Sullivan, a beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away after a 4-year battle with cancer. She was 74 years old. Sherry was preceded in death by her mother, Elnora West, her father, Lloyd West, and her beloved son, John Cloud. She is survived by her husband, Dan O’Sullivan, her sister, Lisa West, her son, Jay Cloud, her daughter-in-law, Molly Cloud, and 5 grandchildren, Aiden, Avery, Shea, Jack, and Rian.
Brentwood Academy's Christmas in Brentwood returns Dec. 4
Brentwood Academy will return their free community celebration Christmas in Brentwood for the second year on Dec. 4. The event will take place from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. on the Brentwood Academy campus featuring live music by Christian group Point of Grace, as well as family-friendly Christmas activities, culminating with the lighting of the Great Brentwood Academy Christmas Tree.
Donald “Don” Wayne Locke
Donald “Don” Wayne Locke of Franklin, Tenn., passed away November 13, 2022 after a brief battle with lung cancer. He was 93 years young. Don was born on April 15, 1929 to parents, Samuel Otho Locke and Nannie Holloman Locke. He was the youngest of three children. Don graduated from Tennessee Military Institute in Sweetwater, TN, Boot Camp in San Diego, Radar School at Treasure Island and served four years in the U.S. Navy. Afterwards, he worked for Tennessee Valley Authority in Chattanooga for 37 years as a Civil Engineering Mapping Associate until his retirement in 1985.
South Davidson County set for Oregon coffee chain
West Coast chain Dutch Bros Coffee is eyeing a late 2023 opening at a busy South Davidson County intersection for what will be its fourth Davidson County location. According to a permit application submitted to Metro, the to-be-constructed freestanding building to accommodate the café will have an address of 5433 Nolensville Pike. It will be located on a property owned by Nashville-based Hill Realty Company, which continues to supplement its various older suburban properties in the area with mixed-use urban developments near the city's central core (read here).
Notes: Acai bowl chain taps WillCo for first local presence
Acai bowl chain taps WillCo for first local presence. Minnetonka, Minnesota-based acai bowl chain Nautical Bowls is eyeing Williamson County for three outposts. According to the company website, the locations will be at Cool Springs, Berry Farms and downtown Franklin. Founded in 2018 by Rachel Amundson and Bryant Amundson, Nautical...
Shulman steps away from Safe Haven pending workplace review
Safe Haven, a nonprofit focused on ending family homelessness, is conducting a workplace review in response to staff concerns about CEO Jim Shulman, who also serves as Nashville’s vice mayor. The organization has enlisted the Center for Nonprofit Management and “outside human resources experts” to interview staff, who have...
Brentwood health incubator marks one year
Brentwood-based health tech incubator 25m Health announced that it launched six companies and invested in five more in its first year of operation. The organization is a joint venture of LifePoint Health, a locally based hospital operator, and New York City-based venture studio 25madison. 25m Health-sponsored companies include discharge case...
Ukrainian leaders gather in Franklin to garner support from American Christian communities
Dozens of Ukrainian nationals gathered in Franklin on Nov. 10 and 11 for the Nashville Consultation on Ukraine, a conference featuring Ukrainian faith leaders and politicians. About 15 of the leaders flew to the U.S. from the war-torn country to discuss the role they hope American Christians can continue to play in the ongoing humanitarian efforts and future rebuilding of Ukraine. The conference was hosted by Mission Eurasia, a formerly Illinois-based organization that has relocated to Franklin.
Franklin Preservation group purchases historic Creekside property, city discusses potential involvement
Franklin Preservation Partners, a newly formed group with the "purpose of preserving Franklin’s open space and historical heritage through private-sector initiatives" announced the purchase of Franklin's historic Creekside property in an effort to preserve the open space. The announcement was made on Nov. 1 to a crowd of dozens...
Brentwood special election set for Jan. 12, two candidates currently running for seat
The City of Brentwood’s Special Election is set for January 12, 2023, in order to fill the seat left vacant following the death of Commissioner Regina Smithson in July. The winning candidate will serve the remainder of Smithson's term which set to end in May 2025. According to a...
Lipscomb ends six-game 'Battle' losing streak with last-second game winner vs Belmont
The Battle of the Boulevard lived up to its name and its history on Monday night at Allen Arena as Lipscomb (2-1) defeated Belmont (1-2) 77-75 on a last-second game-winner. With just one second remaining on the clock, Lipscomb sophomores Derrin Boyd and Jacob Ognacevic executed a textbook pick-and-roll. Boyd then intercepted the ensuing Bruins inbounds pass to clinch the victory and end a six-game losing streak to Belmont in the rivalry.
