Donald “Don” Wayne Locke of Franklin, Tenn., passed away November 13, 2022 after a brief battle with lung cancer. He was 93 years young. Don was born on April 15, 1929 to parents, Samuel Otho Locke and Nannie Holloman Locke. He was the youngest of three children. Don graduated from Tennessee Military Institute in Sweetwater, TN, Boot Camp in San Diego, Radar School at Treasure Island and served four years in the U.S. Navy. Afterwards, he worked for Tennessee Valley Authority in Chattanooga for 37 years as a Civil Engineering Mapping Associate until his retirement in 1985.

FRANKLIN, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO