Arizona State

Comments / 10

RobertMarsha Farrell
3d ago

That's why they did that to make people believe they were part of good group of people. See that is thier tactic to lie and scam people. They almost did but the legal system put a stop to thier illegal actions. rff

Reply
4
KTAR.com

Arizona attorney general battle going down to wire as count winds down

PHOENIX – The race for Arizona attorney general was nearly even Thursday as the final few thousand votes were being counted. Democrat Kris Mayes’ lead over Republican Abe Hamadeh shrank to 236 votes after 11 counties released small batches of results by 7 p.m., according to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office website.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake Says Race for Arizona Is Not over Yet

Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake released a video Thursday sharing that she is not conceding in the race for governor and will continue to fight for the people of Arizona. “I can promise you one thing, this fight to save our Republic has just begun. I love you, Arizona,...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Arizona attorney general race nearly even as remaining votes dwindle

PHOENIX – The race for Arizona attorney general was nearly a dead heat as the number of uncounted votes dwindled statewide on Wednesday. Democrat Kris Mayes was clinging to a lead of 711 votes after Maricopa County reported about 3,500 ballots Wednesday night, according to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office website.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

About 27,000 ballots left to be counted in Arizona

Arizona’s Family political reporter Dennis Welch sat down with Katie Hobbs Wednesday morning. Former President Trump announces 2024 presidential bid. Josh Rultenberg, a reporter with Gray’s Washington New Bureau, joined Good Morning, Arizona to talk about what might be to come for Arizona. Wednesday is deadline to cure...
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

Arizona’s anti-immigrant fervor is finally being doused

In 2006, more than 70% of Arizona voters helped pass a ballot measure that denied state benefits to undocumented immigrants. That mean-spirited ban included a stipulation that undocumented students could not receive an in-state tuition discount or state-sponsored scholarships to the state’s public universities as their documented counterparts could.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

With Most of the Election Administration Over, Maricopa County Wraps up Ballot Tabulation

As the final remaining ballots in Maricopa County trickle in for counting, concerns are arising over the tabulation procedures. Some of the most Republican-dominant batches of ballots were not counted until the very end, sparking accusations that the order of counting was deliberately manipulated. Pam Kirby, executive director of the...
azbigmedia.com

Here’s a look at the future of water in Arizona

The landscape at Lake Mead in Arizona looks apocalyptic. Drastically lowered water levels that have left a “bathtub ring” around the perimeter and uncovered junk that was thrown into the reservoir decades ago have changed the ecosystem and impacted the tourism industry. Does that illustrate the future of water in Arizona?
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Here’s what Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs said in victory speech

PHOENIX – Projected Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs promised voters Tuesday that she would work with Democrats and Republicans to move the state forward after a contentious election season and other challenges. “It is truly the honor of a lifetime and I will do everything in my power to make...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting

Rule change opens new path for ‘constitutional sheriff’ group to train Arizona law enforcement

In 2021, the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association submitted a proposal to Arizona’s top law enforcement-certifying agency to train officers in “American ideals and the principles of Liberty upon which the USA was founded.”. But the seemingly innocuous curriculum objective obscured the anti-government views of the so-called...
ARIZONA STATE
PLANetizen

Arizona’s Growth Threatens Water Supplies

Sun City, a retirement community in Maricopa County, Arizona. | Tim Roberts Photography / Sun City, Arizona. Reporting for KJZZ, Katherine Davis-Young examines Arizona’s increasingly urgent water crisis. As Davis-Young explains, “Maricopa County’s population has more than doubled over the past 30 years, making it one of the fastest growing regions in the country. But meanwhile, Arizona’s water supply has become more and more depleted.”
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

