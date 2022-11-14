Read full article on original website
RobertMarsha Farrell
3d ago
That's why they did that to make people believe they were part of good group of people. See that is thier tactic to lie and scam people. They almost did but the legal system put a stop to thier illegal actions. rff
Reply
4
Related
KTAR.com
Arizona attorney general battle going down to wire as count winds down
PHOENIX – The race for Arizona attorney general was nearly even Thursday as the final few thousand votes were being counted. Democrat Kris Mayes’ lead over Republican Abe Hamadeh shrank to 236 votes after 11 counties released small batches of results by 7 p.m., according to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office website.
Phoenix New Times
Voters Retain Controversial Maricopa County Judge Who Ruled Against Tempe’s Shady Park
Maricopa County voters have chosen to retain a controversial Superior Court judge who ruled against Tempe music venue Shady Park in its legal battle with a neighboring senior living apartment building. Judge Brad Astrowsky, who has served on the Maricopa County Superior Court bench for 10 years, won retention in...
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Says Race for Arizona Is Not over Yet
Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake released a video Thursday sharing that she is not conceding in the race for governor and will continue to fight for the people of Arizona. “I can promise you one thing, this fight to save our Republic has just begun. I love you, Arizona,...
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: Kathy Hoffman concedes to Republican Tom Horne in race to lead Arizona schools
PHOENIX - Democrat and incumbent Kathy Hoffman has conceded in the race for Superintendent of Public Instruction against Republican Tom Horne. Hoffman released the following statement on Nov. 17:. "After a hard-fought race, we came up short. I want to thank my supporters, volunteers, and staff who stood by me...
KTAR.com
Arizona attorney general race nearly even as remaining votes dwindle
PHOENIX – The race for Arizona attorney general was nearly a dead heat as the number of uncounted votes dwindled statewide on Wednesday. Democrat Kris Mayes was clinging to a lead of 711 votes after Maricopa County reported about 3,500 ballots Wednesday night, according to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office website.
AZFamily
About 27,000 ballots left to be counted in Arizona
Arizona’s Family political reporter Dennis Welch sat down with Katie Hobbs Wednesday morning. Former President Trump announces 2024 presidential bid. Josh Rultenberg, a reporter with Gray’s Washington New Bureau, joined Good Morning, Arizona to talk about what might be to come for Arizona. Wednesday is deadline to cure...
AZFamily
Secretary of State: 27K+ uncounted ballots left in Arizona, canvass set for early December
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Votes are still being counted in Arizona, but the tabulation process is winding down. As of now, there are roughly 27,000 uncounted ballots left across the state, according to data from the Secretary of State’s website. But even when the counting is finished, the...
kjzz.org
Kathy Hoffman concedes race for Arizona superintendent of public instruction to Tom Horne
Democrat Kathy Hoffman has conceded the race for Arizona superintendent of public instruction to Republican Tom Horne. According to the Associated Press, the race remains too close to call. But Horne has held a steady lead over Hoffman for several days now… As of Thursday morning, Hoffman trailed by nearly...
MSNBC
Arizona’s anti-immigrant fervor is finally being doused
In 2006, more than 70% of Arizona voters helped pass a ballot measure that denied state benefits to undocumented immigrants. That mean-spirited ban included a stipulation that undocumented students could not receive an in-state tuition discount or state-sponsored scholarships to the state’s public universities as their documented counterparts could.
arizonasuntimes.com
With Most of the Election Administration Over, Maricopa County Wraps up Ballot Tabulation
As the final remaining ballots in Maricopa County trickle in for counting, concerns are arising over the tabulation procedures. Some of the most Republican-dominant batches of ballots were not counted until the very end, sparking accusations that the order of counting was deliberately manipulated. Pam Kirby, executive director of the...
kjzz.org
Analysts examine why Democrats won some of the highest-ranking offices in AZ in midterms
Following Democrat Katie Hobbs’s win in the governor’s race over Republican Kari Lake, analysts are examining what caused voters to sway to the left across some of the state’s highest ranking offices. During a victory speech after the Associated Press called the race for Hobbs, she urged...
azbigmedia.com
Here’s a look at the future of water in Arizona
The landscape at Lake Mead in Arizona looks apocalyptic. Drastically lowered water levels that have left a “bathtub ring” around the perimeter and uncovered junk that was thrown into the reservoir decades ago have changed the ecosystem and impacted the tourism industry. Does that illustrate the future of water in Arizona?
KTAR.com
Here’s what Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs said in victory speech
PHOENIX – Projected Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs promised voters Tuesday that she would work with Democrats and Republicans to move the state forward after a contentious election season and other challenges. “It is truly the honor of a lifetime and I will do everything in my power to make...
kjzz.org
Arizona voters reject Prop. 309, an effort to enact stricter voter ID law
Arizona voters who overwhelmingly cast their ballots by mail have rejected a measure that would have required them to add more information to the simple signature and date they now put on the back of the return envelope. Proposition 309 also would have eliminated the ability of registered voters who...
Republican prosecutor wins Maricopa County race with tough-on-crime message
Republicans may have seen many of their dreams dashed in Arizona on Election Day, but in Maricopa County (whose votes denied their Senate and gubernatorial candidates wins), voters chose a top prosecutor with views that dovetail with the party’s line on crime.
Rule change opens new path for ‘constitutional sheriff’ group to train Arizona law enforcement
In 2021, the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association submitted a proposal to Arizona’s top law enforcement-certifying agency to train officers in “American ideals and the principles of Liberty upon which the USA was founded.”. But the seemingly innocuous curriculum objective obscured the anti-government views of the so-called...
PLANetizen
Arizona’s Growth Threatens Water Supplies
Sun City, a retirement community in Maricopa County, Arizona. | Tim Roberts Photography / Sun City, Arizona. Reporting for KJZZ, Katherine Davis-Young examines Arizona’s increasingly urgent water crisis. As Davis-Young explains, “Maricopa County’s population has more than doubled over the past 30 years, making it one of the fastest growing regions in the country. But meanwhile, Arizona’s water supply has become more and more depleted.”
kjzz.org
Arizona election update: Close races, likely recounts, ousted judges
It’s been more than a week since Arizonans went to the polls and some races are still too close to call. That includes two big statewide races for superintendent of public instruction and attorney general, which is separated by only 771 votes at last count. Under a new state...
fox10phoenix.com
Election-related complaints fly during Maricopa County Board of Supervisors meeting
Election critics lash out during Maricopa County Board of Supervisors meeting. A Twitter account associated with the campaign of Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake urged supporters to attend the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors meeting on the morning of Nov. 16, and sparks flew at times during the meeting. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen reports.
kjzz.org
How Arizona could shift politically, culturally as Latinos become the largest demographic
Data from the U.S. Census Bureau show Latinos make up the largest percentage of the population in Texas, making it a so-called "majority-minority state." The estimates show 40.2% of Texans identify as Hispanic, while 39.4% are non-Hispanic white Texans. This is a trend that’s been in the works for years,...
Comments / 10