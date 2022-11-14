Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Cincinnati mom going viral on TikTok now working with Make-a-Wish for fundraiser
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati mom is gaining a large following on TikTok. Heather Savage, also known as "Savage Mom Life" on Tiktok said she downloaded the app years ago and started making videos during COVID-19 lockdown. Now, after a few years she has over 5 million followers and it has turned into her full time job.
WKRC
Healthcare providers say, if you qualify, this free screening could save your life
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A new study shows that if you weren't able to quit smoking in the past few years, it was probably the stress of the pandemic. Now, local doctors say it may also mean you need some additional cancer screening. This study found smoking actually increased in those...
WKRC
Project Runway star Asha Ama celebrates African American hair, fashion with AfroSwag
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Project Runway star and Cincinnati native Asha Ama is celebrating the beauty of black hair. You can be part of her fashion show called AfroSwag, the hair show and fashion experience.
Fox 19
2nd UC student identified as suspected serial killer’s first victim
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - A family is getting a little bit of closure into the death of their loved one 45 years ago. Nancy Ann Theobald is suspected to have been the victim of a serial killer, Ralph Howell, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced Thursday. When Joseph Theobald,...
Man helps teen hit by car, dies of heart attack
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVO) — A Ohio man died of a heart attack shortly after he found and helped a mortally wounded teenager that had been hit by a car. Doug Stansell, 56, was driving in Ohio’s Anderson Township around 1 a.m. Monday, according to WXIX He and his two adult sons were reportedly on […]
WKRC
Police looking for missing woman showing early signs of dementia
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police are looking for a missing College Hill woman showing early signs of dementia. Karen Holder was last seen on Nov. 2 and family members have been unable to contact her. The 70-year-old is 5'2" and 210 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police believe she...
wvxu.org
44-year-old cold case cracked in Hamilton County
After more than 40 years, the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office has indicted Ralph Howell for the rape and murder of 19-year-old University of Cincinnati student Cheryl Thompson. On March 24, 1978, Thompson went missing after leaving her home to meet her boyfriend at a bar in Oakley. Weeks later, her...
Friend remembers good Samaritan for giving back, taking him in
Douglas Stansell's family set up a GoFundMe page for funeral expenses, receiving messages from people near and far touched by his efforts.
Fox 19
Tri-State educators fostering lifelong success through Learning Grove
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two Tri-State women are working hard to make sure no child or family is left behind by providing innovative and holistic programming. The Learning Grove started more than 40 years ago to help families in both Ohio and Kentucky; empowering children and their families from birth through graduation to career readiness.
Fox 19
Putting the ‘give’ in Thanksgiving this holiday season
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thanksgiving is just around the corner and many organizations are hosting fundraisers or events that will help give back to the community. Here are a few ways you can give back to your community this holiday season:. Give Back Cincinnati’s Fall Feast 2022. Since 2005, Give...
newsnet5
Fiona and Tucker are mating, zoo says 'it's totally normal'
CINCINNATI — Fiona is mating with Bibi's baby daddy, Tucker, and that's not weird at all, said the Cincinnati Zoo. "Fiona and Tucker are not related," said zoo spokeswoman Michelle Curley. "This is totally normal for hippos." Fiona's biological father, Henry, died in 2017 shortly after she was born.
eaglecountryonline.com
OrthoCincy Welcomes Three New Doctors with Tri-State Ties
See bios for all three doctors. Shankar Narayanan, Benjamin Valley and Scott Jolson. Photos provided. (Edgewood, Ky.) - OrthoCincy Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine is proud to announce the arrival of three new doctors to the OrthoCincy Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine team of physicians. Shankar Narayanan, MD is a St. Xavier...
Fox 19
1 rushed to hospital after Northside fire
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is hospitalized Wednesday night after a fire in Northside, according to CFD Assistant Fire Chief Tom Lakamp. The fire broke out in a single-family home on Washburn Street around 7:30 p.m. Arriving firefighters found smoke coming from the front of the home and saw a...
3 Cincinnati public schools threatened in 'swatting incidents' Wednesday
Cincinnati Public Schools received false threats against Withrow High School, Dater High School and Western Hills High School Wednesday morning, the district said in a press release.
star64.tv
Former Local 12 anchor gets prestigious award
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The man people at Local 12 call "The Godfather" gets a prestigious award. Former Local12 anchor John Lomax was handed the President's Award from the Cincinnati chapter of the Public Relations Society of America. It is given to a person who uses PR to bring a positive...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Zoo elephant making temporary move to help species survival
CINCINNATI — One of Cincinnati Zoo's elephants is moving away, but the good news is that it's only temporary. The 10,000-pound bull elephant is being moved to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, where he will be introduced to three breeding-age females. “Sabu is one of the most genetically valuable...
Fox 19
Wheelchair-bound man injured in Northside fire dies
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 58-year-old wheelchair-bound man has died after Cincinnati firefighters rescued him from his burning Northside home late Thursday. Daryl Britt, 58, was identified by the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office as the victim of the fire. Around 7:30 p.m., nearly 60 firefighters responded to the fire on...
Enough fentanyl to kill 200,000 people, guns seized in Hamilton bust
Multiple stolen guns and drugs, including fentanyl, were seized Tuesday in a drug bust along Symmes Avenue in Hamilton.
Mom changes plea to guilty in death of daughter, 12, found in their Xenia home in June
XENIA — The 43-year-old mother of 12-year-old Aaliyah Artis will learn her fate in December after she decided to a plea agreement in the investigation of the child’s death. A Dec. 21 hearing has been scheduled for Mary Artis on two felony counts of endangering children, according to...
WKRC
Flu cases skyrocketing, experts say this symptom may tip you off early
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For the second week in a row, flu cases, hospitalizations, and deaths have doubled in the US. The flu season appears to be off to one of the fastest starts in years, according to the CDC. Those tracking the cases and hospitalizations also say there's a common...
