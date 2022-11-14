ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ludlow, KY

WKRC

Police looking for missing woman showing early signs of dementia

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police are looking for a missing College Hill woman showing early signs of dementia. Karen Holder was last seen on Nov. 2 and family members have been unable to contact her. The 70-year-old is 5'2" and 210 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police believe she...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

44-year-old cold case cracked in Hamilton County

After more than 40 years, the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office has indicted Ralph Howell for the rape and murder of 19-year-old University of Cincinnati student Cheryl Thompson. On March 24, 1978, Thompson went missing after leaving her home to meet her boyfriend at a bar in Oakley. Weeks later, her...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Tri-State educators fostering lifelong success through Learning Grove

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two Tri-State women are working hard to make sure no child or family is left behind by providing innovative and holistic programming. The Learning Grove started more than 40 years ago to help families in both Ohio and Kentucky; empowering children and their families from birth through graduation to career readiness.
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Putting the ‘give’ in Thanksgiving this holiday season

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thanksgiving is just around the corner and many organizations are hosting fundraisers or events that will help give back to the community. Here are a few ways you can give back to your community this holiday season:. Give Back Cincinnati’s Fall Feast 2022. Since 2005, Give...
CINCINNATI, OH
newsnet5

Fiona and Tucker are mating, zoo says 'it's totally normal'

CINCINNATI — Fiona is mating with Bibi's baby daddy, Tucker, and that's not weird at all, said the Cincinnati Zoo. "Fiona and Tucker are not related," said zoo spokeswoman Michelle Curley. "This is totally normal for hippos." Fiona's biological father, Henry, died in 2017 shortly after she was born.
CINCINNATI, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

OrthoCincy Welcomes Three New Doctors with Tri-State Ties

See bios for all three doctors. Shankar Narayanan, Benjamin Valley and Scott Jolson. Photos provided. (Edgewood, Ky.) - OrthoCincy Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine is proud to announce the arrival of three new doctors to the OrthoCincy Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine team of physicians. Shankar Narayanan, MD is a St. Xavier...
EDGEWOOD, KY
Fox 19

1 rushed to hospital after Northside fire

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is hospitalized Wednesday night after a fire in Northside, according to CFD Assistant Fire Chief Tom Lakamp. The fire broke out in a single-family home on Washburn Street around 7:30 p.m. Arriving firefighters found smoke coming from the front of the home and saw a...
CINCINNATI, OH
star64.tv

Former Local 12 anchor gets prestigious award

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The man people at Local 12 call "The Godfather" gets a prestigious award. Former Local12 anchor John Lomax was handed the President's Award from the Cincinnati chapter of the Public Relations Society of America. It is given to a person who uses PR to bring a positive...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Wheelchair-bound man injured in Northside fire dies

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 58-year-old wheelchair-bound man has died after Cincinnati firefighters rescued him from his burning Northside home late Thursday. Daryl Britt, 58, was identified by the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office as the victim of the fire. Around 7:30 p.m., nearly 60 firefighters responded to the fire on...
CINCINNATI, OH

