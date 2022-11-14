Read full article on original website
Michael Deering
3d ago
Work for progressive Vermonters it should say. She’ll never work for the rest of us.
Billionaire supporters of Balint’s primary bid find themselves at center of cryptocurrency industry collapse
Months ago, executives of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX threw their support behind then-candidate Becca Balint’s Democratic primary bid for Vermont’s lone seat in the U.S. House. Now, their cryptocurrency empire is collapsing and threatening to take down the rest of the trillion-dollar industry with it. In a matter...
WCAX
Newly elected Balint, Welch pose for photos at Capitol
WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Vermont’s newly elected congressional representative is enjoying her first days on Capitol Hill. Congresswoman-elect Becca Balint danced on the Capitol steps Tuesday as incoming lawmakers posed for photographers. Balint is in the front row in the black and blue, next to the woman in the yellow...
Rep. John Palasik of Milton dies at 68
“We will miss his voice and contributions in the State House,” Gov. Phil Scott said. Read the story on VTDigger here: Rep. John Palasik of Milton dies at 68.
New Hampshire House seat decided by one vote
MANCHESTER, N.H. – Every vote counts on Election Day, and that couldn't have been more evident than during one local race in New Hampshire.Following an initial tally of votes, Hillsborough 16 House District Democratic candidate Maxine Mosley trailed her opponent, Republican Larry Gagne, by a count of 1,820-1,797 for the second of two seats. That changed after a Monday recount when Mosley was declared the winner by one vote. The Secretary of State certified that Mosely defeated Gagne by a count of 1,799-1,798 for second place.Republican Will Infantine topped the ticket and earned the other House seat from Hillsborough 16.Mosley called it a "historic day here in New Hampshire."Gagne told Manchester Ink Link it was "very unusual" for so many votes to change, adding "I don't know what happened." Infantine told the New Hampshire Union Leader there will be an appeal to the Ballot Law Commission after the recount."There's got to have been a mistake made in the count," Infantine said.The district is made up of voters from Ward 9 in Manchester.
In Randolph, a young entrepreneur steps back from business to teach the next generation of manufacturing students
Brian Kippen of Tunbridge founded KAD Models and Prototypes in California before expanding the advanced manufacturing business to Randolph. Now, he’s teaching manufacturing and fabrication at the Randolph Technical Career Center, hoping to encourage young people to enter the field. Read the story on VTDigger here: In Randolph, a young entrepreneur steps back from business to teach the next generation of manufacturing students.
NECN
Work Underway on Filling ‘The Pit,' Long an Eyesore in Vermont
Work is underway on a massive construction project in Burlington, Vermont, that has been stalled for the better part of five years, becoming a real eyesore in the city’s busy shopping and dining district popular with tourists. Just steps off Burlington’s iconic Church Street Marketplace, you’ll find another landmark...
WCAX
GOP wins slim House majority, complicating ambitious agenda
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans won control of the U.S. House on Wednesday, returning the party to power in Washington and giving conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden’s agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a threadbare majority will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders and complicate the party’s ability to govern.
WMUR.com
As Trump announces another run, other Republicans may challenge for nomination
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Former President Donald Trump is making another run for the White House, but political analysts said he might not have the full support of the Republican Party. Trump was surrounded by supporters Tuesday night in Mar-a-Lago when he announced his plans to run again. "I think...
WCAX
Trump seeks White House again amid GOP losses, legal probes
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday launched his third campaign for the White House just one week after a disappointing midterm showing for Republicans, forcing the party to again decide whether to embrace a candidate whose refusal to accept defeat in 2020 sparked an insurrection and pushed American democracy to the brink.
travel50states.com
The Hills Are Alive in Vermont
*Disclaimer: Some of the links in this post may point to amazon affiliate products. Visiting Vermont has been on my to do list for many years, and it did NOT disappoint! It looked just the way I imagined it would in Autumn. There were quaint small towns, rolling hills with picturesque farms, and beautiful orange, yellow, and red treetops in every direction. In planning this east coast trip with my family, I wanted to experience the essence of the state. It ended up being the favorite state of my youngest son, out of the 13 states we visited over a 3 week trip!
WCAX
Report spotlights Vermont's low lung cancer screening rate
A plant that was believed to be extinct in Vermont has been found for the first time since 1908 atop Vermont’s highest peak. What does population milestone mean for tiny Vermont?. Updated: 9 hours ago. The world’s population will likely hit an estimated 8 billion people on Tuesday, according...
WCAX
Board of Ed approves Lincoln plan to become its own district
LINCOLN, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s State Board of Education Wednesday approved a proposal to allow the Lincoln School District to form its own supervisory union. It follows last week’s failed merger attempt between the Mount Abraham Unified School District and the Addison Northwest School District. The potential merger prompted the town of Lincoln to withdraw from MAUSD earlier this fall. School leaders say they were concerned the Lincoln Community School would close and they wanted local control.
Ugandan asylee's deportation delayed for a year
In a letter Steven Tendo received Tuesday, a top U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement official wrote that Tendo can remain in the U.S. until at least Nov. 12, 2023. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ugandan asylee's deportation delayed for a year.
Advocates pushing lawmakers to overhaul N.Y. sentencing laws
NEW YORK -- After an election with crime as a major focus, criminal justice reform advocates are now pushing Gov. Kathy Hochul and state lawmakers to overhaul New York's sentencing laws."Public safety is still number one. All of us are concerned about protecting the safety of our citizens," Hochul said Wednesday. "But also, criminal justice is important to us, so we will find the right balance, and I look forward to launching these conversations with the Legislature when we regroup again in January."A coalition of lawmakers and advocates is backing a package of bills that would eliminate mandatory minimum sentencing, allow incarcerated people to petition for resentencing and expand rehabilitation programs.
