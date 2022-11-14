Read full article on original website
Related
wlds.com
Former AC-Humko Site May Be Retrofitted For New Cannabis Craft Grow Facility
Jacksonville may soon be home to a cannabis craft grow facility. The Jacksonville City Council heard a presentation from representatives of Wyvern Botanticals, an Illinois-licensed cannabis craft grower who is looking to place a facility in Jacksonville. Tim Dorsey, Managing Partner of Dorsey Ventures & Consulting, who is consulting on...
wlds.com
SJ-R: Auburn Man Was Stopped By Divernon Police Prior to Fatal I-55 Crash
The State Journal Register is reporting a new detail about a fatal car crash that killed a North Carolina woman on I-55 last week. 44 year old Shane Jason Woods, who faces formal charges possibly later this week in Sangamon County Court. 35 year old Lauren Wegner of Clayton, North...
wlds.com
Versailles Veterans Memorial Erected In Time For Veterans’ Day
A Brown County village was able to get a major project done just in time for Veteran’s Day on Friday. The Versailles Lions Club raised money over the years for the $30,000 needed to create a new Veterans Memorial. Local organizations the Versailles Fall Festival and United Way of Brown County also chipped in to make it possible. WGEM says that Versailles Lions Club members decided the best place for the monument would be at the site of the old school near the Versailles gym on Chestnut and 3rd Streets.
newschannel20.com
Police seeking information on 2019 cold case death
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Jacksonville Police Department continues to investigate a death from 2019. We're told that 19-year-old Maurice Cunningham, of Streator, was a student at MacMurray College. Around 11:38 p.m. on Nov. 19, 2019, he was found wounded inside his residence at 618 Jordan in Jacksonville. Cunningham...
wlds.com
City Council May Decide Lair Building Fate During Special Meeting Monday
A special City Council meeting has been called in an effort to resolve ongoing issues with a beleaguered downtown building. Representatives from both the Rammelkamp Bradney Law Office and Jacksonville Main Street spoke during Monday’s regular City Council meeting about the fate of the Lair Building located at 234 West State Street.
wdbr.com
Shot Spotter alert results in 4 arrests
A shot-spotter alert of a single gunshot sent police to the 2100 block of E. Ash on Tuesday. When they arrived officers saw several men walking away from the area. One subject ran away and was taken into custody without incident, and a firearm was recovered. Another firearm was located...
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during November 6-12, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Scott McDaniels, 59 of Carlinville, is charged with criminal trespassing to a residence with a person present in connection with a November 6 incident. Melissa Hughes, 47...
Central Illinois Proud
Snowfall Reports: November 15th, 2022
4.0″ – Galesburg. 0.9″ – Bloomington (CIRA) For the most part the forecast panned out as expected. The one area that exceeded expectations was in northern Fulton and southern Knox Counties where 3-4 inches were observed. During my Monday night Facebook Live, I mentioned that there may be a localized band of heavier snow south of I-74, but I thought this would end up a little further south. This resulted in amounts south of a Canton to Bloomington line being a little less than expected.
wdbr.com
Aggravated battery is Crime of the Week
Aggravated battery is the Sangamon and Menard Co. Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week. It happened at Circle K located on W Monroe St. in Springfield. The victim was over the age of 60 and walked with a cane. He was battered by a man in his 30s with a beard, wearing a black jacket, yellow hat, jeans and sunglasses.
wlds.com
Car vs. Deer Crash on I-72 Leads to Car Getting Torched
A vehicle was destroyed by fire Thursday night after striking a deer in Scott County. Illinois State Police reports that an unknown make and model vehicle struck a deer on westbound Interstate 72 near milepost 45 at the Bluffs-Illinois Route 100 exit. Damage to the vehicle caused a gas line...
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Adams County from Oct. 31-Nov. 4, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. U.S. Bank National Association, as trustee, for CSFB Mortgage-Backed Trust Series...
khqa.com
Quincy man facing charges after fuel tank theft
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy man has been arrested after a fuel tank was stolen from a local business. On Monday around 6 p.m., Adams County Sheriff's deputies were called to Gully Transportation on Wismann Lane in Quincy for a report of a fuel tank theft. Suspect Christopher...
Herald & Review
Logan County wind farm plans move forward
LINCOLN — Plans for a new wind farm are set to proceed in Logan County, despite opposition from some of its future neighbors and concern about its potential effect on weather radar. The Logan County Board voted 5-4 on Wednesday in favor of the Top Hat Wind Farm project,...
madisoncountyjournal.com
High-speed chase by Madison PD ends with arrest of Okla. fugitive
MADISON — An Oklahoma fugitive was apprehended after a high-speed chase initiated by Madison Police Wednesday morning ended in Gluckstadt. Madison Police at about 9:45 a.m. received a report of stolen vehicle in the area and a short time later officers observed the stolen 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up truck traveling west at Highway 463 and Interstate 55.
foxillinois.com
Victim identified in deadly I-55 crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — We now know the name of the woman who died in a multi-vehicle crash on I-55 earlier this week. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victim as 35-year-old Lauren Wegner, of North Carolina. The preliminary autopsy report indicates Wegner died from blunt force injuries...
wlds.com
Auburn Man Charged in Fatal Crash Denied Bail
A Sangamon County judge has denied bail for an Auburn man accused of first-degree murder following a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 last week. More information has become available on the crash that claimed the life of a 35-year-old North Carolina woman and sent three others, including the defendant, to the hospital last Tuesday.
Highland, Illinois man wanted for stalking, burglary
Police in Highland, Illinois, are asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted on charges in Madison County.
nprillinois.org
Mountain lion captured in Springfield settling in at new home
A young male mountain lion that traveled from Nebraska to Springfield is now a resident of the Exotic Feline Rescue Center in Center Point, Indiana. “From our point of view, he’s doing surprisingly well,” said Joe Taft, the center’s founder and director. “When he came, he was pretty upset. He had been sedated and then, had to be sedated again.”
newschannel20.com
How to sign up for CWLP relief program
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — City Water, Light and Power (CWLP) customers who need help paying their bills could qualify for assistance from the utility’s Project RELIEF program. The first step in applying for assistance from Project RELIEF is to have gone through Sangamon County’s LIHEAP application process.
Comments / 0