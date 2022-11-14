ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Comments / 0

Related
dakotanewsnow.com

First woman speaker of SD House, Debra Anderson, dies at 73

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Debra Anderson, the first and only female Speaker of the House of Representatives, passed away at 73 years old on Nov. 10 in her home, according to her obituary. Anderson was elected to the South Dakota House of Representatives in 1976 and then...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KEVN

A change to South Dakota election laws possible

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota is 1 of 6 states that don’t conduct a post-election audit. The Pennington County Board of Commissioners is trying to open a discussion with lawmakers in Pierre to enact changes to South Dakota election laws in the 2023 legislative session. In a...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

MN Attorney General to investigate Sanford/Fairview hospital merger

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office released a statement saying they have opened an investigation concerning the intended merger between Sanford Health and Minnesota-based Fairview Health. “We are aware of the proposed merger between Fairview and Sandford. We have opened an investigation into...
MINNESOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

November is Adoption Awareness Month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - November is Adoption Awareness Month. Laurie Gill, with the South Dakota Department of Social Services, joined Dakota News Now to talk about it.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
gowatertown.net

South Dakota receiving millions in settlement with Google

PIERRE, S.D.–South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo has announced that South Dakota, along with 39 other states, has reached a $391.5 million multi-state settlement with Google over its location tracking practices relating to Google Account settings. This is the largest multi-state Attorney General privacy settlement in the history of...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Following leadership vote, South Dakota Senate makes committee assignments

PIERRE, S.D. - Leadership from the South Dakota State Senate has announced new committee assignments for the 2023 state legislative session. Sen. Lee Schoenbeck (R-Watertown), who was re-elected as President Pro Tempore last Friday according to The Dakota Scout, confirmed the new assignments to Dakota News Now/KOTA Territory Wednesday. They...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Minnesota nurses oppose Sanford-Fairview merger

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Minnesota Nurses Association, nurses have voiced concerns about the proposed merger between Sanford Health and Minnesota-based Fairview Health based on past corporate actions. As stated on the Minnesota Nurses Association website, nurses say they believe the merger would prioritize corporate...
MINNESOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

DPS commissions artwork to encourage safer driving

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety used a unique approach to try and convince drivers to put their cell phones down. A sculpture commissioned by the DPS Office of Highway Safety features 250 recycled cell phones placed in small coffins to represent the number of drivers killed or injured in distracted driving-related crashes in South Dakota in 2021. The sculpture was unveiled Thursday at the Sioux Empire Mall in Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
The Center Square

South Dakota hospitals receive low marks on safety

(The Center Square) - South Dakota is one of the worst states for hospital safety, according to a new report. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is released biannually by the Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit organization promoting health care transparency. The group examines approximately 3,000 general acute-care hospitals nationwide using...
IOWA STATE
kotatv.com

Google settlement a windfall for South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota will get $4,244,505 from a 40-state settlement with Google over its location tracking practices, according to a release from the state Attorney General’s Office. The money is part of a $391.5 million agreement, the largest multistate AG privacy settlement in U.S. history.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Crow Ghost sentenced to life for murder

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A McLaughin man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of First Degree Murder. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says that 44-year-old Casey Crow Ghost was sentenced to life in federal prison on Monday. Authorities say his romantic partner was...
PIERRE, SD
gowatertown.net

Two Watertown businesses named “Great Place Designees” by SD Tourism

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Tourism has recognized 48 businesses across the state with the 2022 South Dakota Great Place designation. These tourism-focused businesses earned the designation for their outstanding hospitality and customer service. The South Dakota Great Place program is designed to put a spotlight...
WATERTOWN, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Texas executes man for killing ex-girlfriend and her son, 7

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A Texas inmate who killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son more than 17 years ago was executed on Wednesday, after courts rejected his appeals over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs. Stephen Barbee, 55, received a lethal injection...
TEXAS STATE
KELOLAND TV

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 10 new deaths; Active cases, hospitalizations both up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,088 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, deaths are up 10 from 3,078 the previous week. The new deaths include five women and five men in the following age ranges: 40-49; 60-69; 70-79 (2); 80+ (6). The new deaths were in the following counties: Brown, Butte, Clark, McPherson, Pennington and Union Counties with two each in Lincoln and Minnehaha Counties.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy