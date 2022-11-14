PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety used a unique approach to try and convince drivers to put their cell phones down. A sculpture commissioned by the DPS Office of Highway Safety features 250 recycled cell phones placed in small coffins to represent the number of drivers killed or injured in distracted driving-related crashes in South Dakota in 2021. The sculpture was unveiled Thursday at the Sioux Empire Mall in Sioux Falls.

