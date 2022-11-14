Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
First woman speaker of SD House, Debra Anderson, dies at 73
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Debra Anderson, the first and only female Speaker of the House of Representatives, passed away at 73 years old on Nov. 10 in her home, according to her obituary. Anderson was elected to the South Dakota House of Representatives in 1976 and then...
KEVN
A change to South Dakota election laws possible
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota is 1 of 6 states that don’t conduct a post-election audit. The Pennington County Board of Commissioners is trying to open a discussion with lawmakers in Pierre to enact changes to South Dakota election laws in the 2023 legislative session. In a...
dakotanewsnow.com
MN Attorney General to investigate Sanford/Fairview hospital merger
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office released a statement saying they have opened an investigation concerning the intended merger between Sanford Health and Minnesota-based Fairview Health. “We are aware of the proposed merger between Fairview and Sandford. We have opened an investigation into...
dakotanewsnow.com
November is Adoption Awareness Month
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - November is Adoption Awareness Month. Laurie Gill, with the South Dakota Department of Social Services, joined Dakota News Now to talk about it.
gowatertown.net
South Dakota receiving millions in settlement with Google
PIERRE, S.D.–South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo has announced that South Dakota, along with 39 other states, has reached a $391.5 million multi-state settlement with Google over its location tracking practices relating to Google Account settings. This is the largest multi-state Attorney General privacy settlement in the history of...
dakotafreepress.com
Republican Legislator Not Keeping Party Chairman’s Marijuana Out of South Dakota
“Thank you for all you did to keep marijuana out of South Dakota!” writes Marj in her psalmy note. Um, Marj, I hate to break it to you, but no one—no legislator and no law—is keeping marijuana out of South Dakota. Marj’s fantasy of a pot-free SD...
dakotanewsnow.com
Following leadership vote, South Dakota Senate makes committee assignments
PIERRE, S.D. - Leadership from the South Dakota State Senate has announced new committee assignments for the 2023 state legislative session. Sen. Lee Schoenbeck (R-Watertown), who was re-elected as President Pro Tempore last Friday according to The Dakota Scout, confirmed the new assignments to Dakota News Now/KOTA Territory Wednesday. They...
dakotanewsnow.com
Minnesota nurses oppose Sanford-Fairview merger
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Minnesota Nurses Association, nurses have voiced concerns about the proposed merger between Sanford Health and Minnesota-based Fairview Health based on past corporate actions. As stated on the Minnesota Nurses Association website, nurses say they believe the merger would prioritize corporate...
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says Trump is not GOP's 'best chance' for 2024
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) has reservations surrounding former President Donald Trump's 2024 presidential bid, stating that he is probably not the GOP's "best chance" at securing a win.
Controversy surrounds plan to end food tax by ballot measure rather than through legislature
If Gov. Kristi Noem doesn’t fulfill her campaign pledge to repeal the South Dakota sales tax on food during the 2023 legislative session, voters may get a chance to decide the issue on the 2024 ballot. But there’s already controversy about the wording of a proposed ballot measure and...
hubcityradio.com
Lobbyist for the South Dakota Broadcasters Association talks about Governor Noem’s removal of the grocery tax
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- The election last week sets the stage for the 2023 South Dakota legislative session. Long time lobbyist, Steve Willard of the South Dakota Broadcasters Association, says the big issue will be pretty basic. Willard says control of that money will be in play. Willard says there is mixed...
dakotanewsnow.com
DPS commissions artwork to encourage safer driving
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety used a unique approach to try and convince drivers to put their cell phones down. A sculpture commissioned by the DPS Office of Highway Safety features 250 recycled cell phones placed in small coffins to represent the number of drivers killed or injured in distracted driving-related crashes in South Dakota in 2021. The sculpture was unveiled Thursday at the Sioux Empire Mall in Sioux Falls.
South Dakota hospitals receive low marks on safety
(The Center Square) - South Dakota is one of the worst states for hospital safety, according to a new report. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is released biannually by the Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit organization promoting health care transparency. The group examines approximately 3,000 general acute-care hospitals nationwide using...
kotatv.com
Google settlement a windfall for South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota will get $4,244,505 from a 40-state settlement with Google over its location tracking practices, according to a release from the state Attorney General’s Office. The money is part of a $391.5 million agreement, the largest multistate AG privacy settlement in U.S. history.
South Dakota voters approved Medicaid expansion, but implementation may not be easy
RAPID CITY, S.D. — South Dakotans voted Tuesday to expand the state’s Medicaid program to cover thousands of additional low-income residents, becoming the seventh state to approve expansion via the ballot box. But as other conservative states have shown, voter approval doesn’t always mean politicians and administrators will...
KELOLAND TV
Crow Ghost sentenced to life for murder
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A McLaughin man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of First Degree Murder. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says that 44-year-old Casey Crow Ghost was sentenced to life in federal prison on Monday. Authorities say his romantic partner was...
dakotafreepress.com
District 27 House Candidate Bud May Arrested for Rape Five Days After Losing Election
At least this Republican had the good sense to wait until after the election to get arrested for a sex crime. The Pennington County Jail currently houses Kyle rancher and Republican politician Bud Marty May, who goes to court at 10 a.m. today to face a charge of second-degree rape.
gowatertown.net
Two Watertown businesses named “Great Place Designees” by SD Tourism
PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Tourism has recognized 48 businesses across the state with the 2022 South Dakota Great Place designation. These tourism-focused businesses earned the designation for their outstanding hospitality and customer service. The South Dakota Great Place program is designed to put a spotlight...
dakotanewsnow.com
Texas executes man for killing ex-girlfriend and her son, 7
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A Texas inmate who killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son more than 17 years ago was executed on Wednesday, after courts rejected his appeals over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs. Stephen Barbee, 55, received a lethal injection...
KELOLAND TV
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 10 new deaths; Active cases, hospitalizations both up
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,088 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, deaths are up 10 from 3,078 the previous week. The new deaths include five women and five men in the following age ranges: 40-49; 60-69; 70-79 (2); 80+ (6). The new deaths were in the following counties: Brown, Butte, Clark, McPherson, Pennington and Union Counties with two each in Lincoln and Minnehaha Counties.
