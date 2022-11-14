Read full article on original website
Coroner identifies Montgomery County shooting victim
MT. STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - The coroner has identified the victim in a deadly shooting. According to Montgomery County Coroner Jimmy Adams, the victim has been identified as 44-year-old Stuart Howell, of Mt. Sterling. According to police, they were called around 7:30 Wednesday evening to a home on Wyandot Way...
Several students hurt in Magoffin Co. bus crash released from hospital
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - We have an update to pass along to you about the bus crash Monday in Magoffin County. Magoffin County Schools posted on Facebook that 11 of the 18 students on board the bus have been treated and released from the hospital. Officials say the remaining...
Wife of Carter County Judge Executive identified as victim in Rowan County crash
ROWAN Co., Ky. (WKYT) - The victim in a Rowan County crash has been identified. The Rowan County Coroner identified the victim as 74-year-old Rose Malone of Grayson, Kentucky. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Malone was the wife of Carter County Judge Executive Mike Malone. Judge Malone had...
Threat reported at Magoffin County High School
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Magoffin County High School says it received a report that a student had made a threatening statement. In a Facebook post Wednesday night, school leaders say the student involved will not be allowed on school property until an investigation is complete. The school district reacted...
Areas in Leslie County without power, school system closed
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Viewers tell WYMT they are without power Tuesday morning in Leslie County. One viewer told us they lost power around 3:00 a.m. Leslie County Schools are closed for the day. We are reaching out to Kentucky Power to see what caused the outage. Below is...
Dedicated to his job, Wolfe Co. lineworker sharing his story to keep others safe
CAMPTON, Ky. (WKYT) -The work of an electrical lineworker is one of the top ten most dangerous jobs in the U.S. The job is also essential in keeping the lights on for millions of Americans. No one knows that more than a Wolfe County man who, in 2021, was working...
