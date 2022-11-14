ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magoffin County, KY

Coroner identifies Montgomery County shooting victim

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - The coroner has identified the victim in a deadly shooting. According to Montgomery County Coroner Jimmy Adams, the victim has been identified as 44-year-old Stuart Howell, of Mt. Sterling. According to police, they were called around 7:30 Wednesday evening to a home on Wyandot Way...
Threat reported at Magoffin County High School

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Magoffin County High School says it received a report that a student had made a threatening statement. In a Facebook post Wednesday night, school leaders say the student involved will not be allowed on school property until an investigation is complete. The school district reacted...
Areas in Leslie County without power, school system closed

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Viewers tell WYMT they are without power Tuesday morning in Leslie County. One viewer told us they lost power around 3:00 a.m. Leslie County Schools are closed for the day. We are reaching out to Kentucky Power to see what caused the outage. Below is...
