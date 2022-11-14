ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Kyiv rights chief releases video of Russian ‘torture chamber’ in Kherson

The top Ukrainian human rights investigator has released a video of an alleged torture chamber used by Russian forces in Kherson, where captured locals were given electric shocks.Messages reading “Pray to God for us” and “God give us strength” have been found on the walls of the room, the Ukrainian defence ministry said, sharing the evidence today.“No matter what language you spoke, the slightest disobedience to the occupiers was enough to send you to the dungeon,” the defence ministry said.On the battle’s frontlines in Ukraine’s east, there has been no let up in the intense fighting with both the...
The Independent

Bio of Polish statesman holds lessons on today's Ukraine

One hundred years ago, a revolutionary Polish patriot argued that Russia’s hunger for territory would continue to destabilize Europe unless Ukraine could gain independence from Moscow. Poland's Marshal Józef PiÅsudski never managed to fulfil his hope for an independent Ukraine connected to Europe. But the farsighted and analytical statesman did manage to wrest his own homeland from the grip of czarism and from two other powers, Austria and Prussia. At a time when many Poles had given up on the dream for full independence, PiÅsudski put a sovereign Polish state back on the map of Europe at the end...
Reuters

EU proposes midway path on climate damage fund to unblock COP27 talks

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Climate negotiators on Friday were mulling a late-night European Union proposal aimed at resolving a stubborn impasse over financing for countries hit by climate-fuelled disasters and pushing this year's U.N. climate summit in Egypt closer to a final deal.
AFP

North Korea fires ICBM, lands near Japan

North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile Friday, which Japan said may have had the range to hit the US mainland. Confirming the launch, Tokyo said that -- based on its calculations -- the missile may have had the range to hit the US mainland.
