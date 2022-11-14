Read full article on original website
Ukraine news – live: Kyiv rights chief releases video of Russian ‘torture chamber’ in Kherson
The top Ukrainian human rights investigator has released a video of an alleged torture chamber used by Russian forces in Kherson, where captured locals were given electric shocks.Messages reading “Pray to God for us” and “God give us strength” have been found on the walls of the room, the Ukrainian defence ministry said, sharing the evidence today.“No matter what language you spoke, the slightest disobedience to the occupiers was enough to send you to the dungeon,” the defence ministry said.On the battle’s frontlines in Ukraine’s east, there has been no let up in the intense fighting with both the...
Bio of Polish statesman holds lessons on today's Ukraine
One hundred years ago, a revolutionary Polish patriot argued that Russia’s hunger for territory would continue to destabilize Europe unless Ukraine could gain independence from Moscow. Poland's Marshal Józef PiÅsudski never managed to fulfil his hope for an independent Ukraine connected to Europe. But the farsighted and analytical statesman did manage to wrest his own homeland from the grip of czarism and from two other powers, Austria and Prussia. At a time when many Poles had given up on the dream for full independence, PiÅsudski put a sovereign Polish state back on the map of Europe at the end...
Pope Francis says Vatican ready to mediate to end Ukraine conflict - paper
MILAN, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Pope Francis reiterated on Friday the Vatican was ready to do anything possible to mediate and put an end to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the pontiff said in an interview with Italian daily La Stampa.
Russia-Ukraine war live: missile strikes leave 10 million Ukrainians without power, says Zelenskiy
Nearly one in four Ukrainians cut off from grid after latest Russian strikes on infrastructure, as first snows fall; Donetsk region sees its heaviest fighting yet
North Korea fires suspected intercontinental ballistic missile, lands near Japan
SEOUL/TOKYO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Friday that Japanese officials said had sufficient range to reach the mainland of the United States and that landed just 200 kilometres (130 miles) off Japan.
Climate, politics double threat as Tigris-Euphrates shrivels
A combination of climate change and politics is threatening the Tigris-Euphrates river system, one of the world's most vulnerable watersheds
Friday briefing: How will Labour counter the Tory ‘belt-tightening’ agenda this time?
In today’s newsletter: The chancellor’s autumn statement blamed global problems for an economic crisis of the government’s making – what should be Labour’s alternative?
EU proposes midway path on climate damage fund to unblock COP27 talks
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Climate negotiators on Friday were mulling a late-night European Union proposal aimed at resolving a stubborn impasse over financing for countries hit by climate-fuelled disasters and pushing this year's U.N. climate summit in Egypt closer to a final deal.
North Korea fires ICBM, lands near Japan
North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile Friday, which Japan said may have had the range to hit the US mainland. Confirming the launch, Tokyo said that -- based on its calculations -- the missile may have had the range to hit the US mainland.
Factbox-What is APEC and which leaders are attending Bangkok summit?
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Leaders and heads of governments from the 21 member economies of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) have come to the Thai capital Bangkok for a meeting on Friday and Saturday.
