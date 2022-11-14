NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – The annual Up Front for DeMar 5K race and 1 mile walk will be held on Nov. 13, 2022. This annual event raises funds for the SPC Michael R DeMarsico II Scholarship Fund and honors Michael and all who serve and have served. SPC DeMarsico was killed in action on Aug. 16, 2012 while serving in Afghanistan. "DeMar" to his fellow battle buddies, served at the front of his battalion searching for improvised explosive devices. The young specialist discovered 16 IEDs, saving many men in his unit, before stepping on one.

NORTH ADAMS, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO