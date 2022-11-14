Read full article on original website
Related
iBerkshires.com
Flying Cloud Institute Appoints Afterschool Educator
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — Flying Cloud Institute (FCI) has hired Liliana Atanacio as an Afterschool Science and Art Educator. In this role, Atanacio will lead afterschool Girls Science Clubs and MakerSpaces, as well as in-school residencies. She brings an understanding of the interconnectedness of multiple disciplines and the ability to analyze systems and incorporate critical thinking to create positive change.
iBerkshires.com
Berkshire Cultural Institutions Welcome New Leadership
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire cultural leaders gathered at Barrington Stage Company's Wolfson Center to welcome the new leaders of three of Berkshire County's cultural venues on Tuesday night. "As you can see, there are so many amazing things for us to look forward to. Sometimes when I think about...
iBerkshires.com
City of Pittsfield Seeks Proposals for Human Services
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city of Pittsfield announced that applications are now available for funding to provide human services to benefit Pittsfield residents. Funding is for the program year July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024. Annually, the city undertakes a process through its Human Services Advisory Council (HSAC),...
iBerkshires.com
MCLA: New Art Lab Installation 'Puff'
NORTH ADAMS, Mass.— A new window installation is on display now through Dec. 9 at Massachusetts College Of Liberal Arts (MCLA) Art Lab in North Adams by artist Lorenzo Baker. The installation "Puff" coincides with Baker's virtual exhibition and year-long collaboration with MCLA titled "February: An Exploration into Black...
iBerkshires.com
Berkshire Athenaeum to host 'Digital Literacy for All' Course Series
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire Athenaeum, Pittsfield's public library, will be hosting the "Digital Literacy for All" course series, with the upcoming installment focusing on computer basics on Tuesday, Nov. 29. This month's course centers on navigating a computer, using applications, and managing files. It will be held 2:30...
iBerkshires.com
BCC Partners with Wayfair for Free Training Program
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Be Mass Competitive Program (BMCP) is now accepting applications for a specialized training cohort at Berkshire Community College (BCC) and Wayfair in Pittsfield. The joint initiative includes free classes at BCC to learn the skills needed for a service consultant career with Wayfair, as well...
iBerkshires.com
Adams Historical Commission Looking for Storage Space
ADAMS, Mass. — The Historical Commission is looking into possible options for storage space for the town's historical records, despite limited options. Commission Chair Ryan Biros said he discussed with Building Commissioner Gerald Garner about finding additional space. Historical records and inventory are currently scattered throughout Town Hall and other places in town.
iBerkshires.com
nbCC to Host the Annual Neighborlies
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Northern Berkshire Community Coalition (nbCC) will host the Neighborlies, an annual community recognition celebration on Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 5:00 to 7:00p.m. at the MCLA Church Street Center in North Adams. This event is free and open to the public. Snacks and light refreshments...
iBerkshires.com
John And Abigail Adams Scholarship Recipients
CHESHIRE, Mass. — Hoosac Valley High School announced this year's Class of 2023 John & Abigail Adams Four-Year Scholarship Recipients. The scholarship is based on student academic achievement on the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System (MCAS) exam. It is awarded upon acceptance to a participating Massachusetts public institution of higher education, including the four undergraduate campuses of the University of Massachusetts, all nine state universities, and all fifteen community colleges.
iBerkshires.com
CHP Welcomes Family Nurse Practitioners
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — Community Health Programs (CHP) has expanded its primary care team in Great Barrington and North Adams with the addition of two family nurse practitioners. Dawn Kohanski, FNP, completed her family nurse practitioner master's degree at the State University of New York (SUNY) Institute of Technology,...
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown Fire District Sets February Date for Station Vote
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Fire District officials Wednesday decided to reschedule to Feb. 28 a special district meeting to approve a bond to construct a new fire station. The district had hoped to put the question to voters in December but last month walked back that idea in hopes that it will have more concrete numbers to put before voters.
iBerkshires.com
CHP's New Family Nurse Practitioner Residency Program Tracks a Growing Trend in Advanced Nursing Practice
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — Community Health Programs (CHP) is now home to a new family nurse practitioner (FNP) residency program, an intensive year-long experience that formalizes post-graduate clinical opportunities for advanced practice nursing graduates. The FNP residency is funded in part by a grant of $71,500 from the University...
iBerkshires.com
Lanesborough Select Board Approves Transfer for Town Hall Repairs
LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — The Select Board has approved a fund transfer to pay for repairs to the foundation of town hall. Town Administrator Joshua Lang shared with the board a quote from Diversified Construction Services of $6,300 for the needed repairs at the rear of the building's foundation. "I...
iBerkshires.com
Lenox Library to Host Creators of Award-Winning Children's Podcast
LENOX, Mass. — The Lenox Library will continue its Distinguished Lecture Series on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at 4:00 p.m., when Rebecca Sheir and Eric Shimelonis, host and composer for the award-winning children's podcast "Circle Round," will explain how they came up with the idea for the podcast and how they make the programs.
iBerkshires.com
Louison House Planning Youth Housing on Bracewell Avenue
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Housing support center Louison House hopes to turn 111 to 113 Bracewell Avenue into six apartments for unaccompanied youth. According to plans presented to the Planning Board Monday, the building, currently split into two units, would be converted into five studio-style apartments with a bathroom and kitchen and one two-bedroom apartment. The interior of the building will be redesigned, including replacing electrical, plumbing, HVAC, and life safety systems, to accommodate the new layout.
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown May Be on the Hook for $1.3M for Recreation Path
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Hopefully, residents are enjoying the new bicycle-pedestrian trail. They may have to pay for it down the road. Town Manager Bob Menicocci Monday told the Select Board that the Massachusetts Department of Transportation is passing along $1.3 million in overruns for the project, which created a recreational path from near the intersection of Syndicate Road and North Street (Route 7) east to the Spruces Park on Main Street (Route 2).
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Rebounds From COVID Surges in Time for Thanksgiving
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city is recovering from the two COVID-19 surges that occurred this fall and is on the low end of the red incidence rate. "Right now what we're experiencing is the downfall of the two searches that we had this fall," Director of Public Health Andy Cambi reported to the City Council on Tuesday.
iBerkshires.com
North Adams' Up Front for DeMar Run Returns Nov. 13
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – The annual Up Front for DeMar 5K race and 1 mile walk will be held on Nov. 13, 2022. This annual event raises funds for the SPC Michael R DeMarsico II Scholarship Fund and honors Michael and all who serve and have served. SPC DeMarsico was killed in action on Aug. 16, 2012 while serving in Afghanistan. "DeMar" to his fellow battle buddies, served at the front of his battalion searching for improvised explosive devices. The young specialist discovered 16 IEDs, saving many men in his unit, before stepping on one.
iBerkshires.com
Cheshire Town Clerk Fined for Violating Conflict of Interest Law
CHESHIRE, Mass. — Town Clerk Christine Emerson has paid a $5,000 civil penalty for violating the conflict of interest law by hiring her daughter and granddaughter to perform work for the town on multiple occasions. Emerson signed a Disposition Agreement in which she admitted to the violations and waived...
iBerkshires.com
Licensing Board Approves Tito's New Liquor License
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — With a new liquor license, Tito's Mexican Bar and Grill is staged to re-open under new management. The Licensing Board on Monday approved a license transfer from Eleventh Pin Restaurant, which operated in the former Ken's Bowl, to the eatery located at 34 Depot Street. At...
Comments / 0