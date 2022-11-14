ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkshire County, MA

Comments / 0

Related
iBerkshires.com

Flying Cloud Institute Appoints Afterschool Educator

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — Flying Cloud Institute (FCI) has hired Liliana Atanacio as an Afterschool Science and Art Educator. In this role, Atanacio will lead afterschool Girls Science Clubs and MakerSpaces, as well as in-school residencies. She brings an understanding of the interconnectedness of multiple disciplines and the ability to analyze systems and incorporate critical thinking to create positive change.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Berkshire Cultural Institutions Welcome New Leadership

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire cultural leaders gathered at Barrington Stage Company's Wolfson Center to welcome the new leaders of three of Berkshire County's cultural venues on Tuesday night. "As you can see, there are so many amazing things for us to look forward to. Sometimes when I think about...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

City of Pittsfield Seeks Proposals for Human Services

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city of Pittsfield announced that applications are now available for funding to provide human services to benefit Pittsfield residents. Funding is for the program year July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024. Annually, the city undertakes a process through its Human Services Advisory Council (HSAC),...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

MCLA: New Art Lab Installation 'Puff'

NORTH ADAMS, Mass.— A new window installation is on display now through Dec. 9 at Massachusetts College Of Liberal Arts (MCLA) Art Lab in North Adams by artist Lorenzo Baker. The installation "Puff" coincides with Baker's virtual exhibition and year-long collaboration with MCLA titled "February: An Exploration into Black...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Berkshire Athenaeum to host 'Digital Literacy for All' Course Series

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire Athenaeum, Pittsfield's public library, will be hosting the "Digital Literacy for All" course series, with the upcoming installment focusing on computer basics on Tuesday, Nov. 29. This month's course centers on navigating a computer, using applications, and managing files. It will be held 2:30...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

BCC Partners with Wayfair for Free Training Program

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Be Mass Competitive Program (BMCP) is now accepting applications for a specialized training cohort at Berkshire Community College (BCC) and Wayfair in Pittsfield. The joint initiative includes free classes at BCC to learn the skills needed for a service consultant career with Wayfair, as well...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Adams Historical Commission Looking for Storage Space

ADAMS, Mass. — The Historical Commission is looking into possible options for storage space for the town's historical records, despite limited options. Commission Chair Ryan Biros said he discussed with Building Commissioner Gerald Garner about finding additional space. Historical records and inventory are currently scattered throughout Town Hall and other places in town.
ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

nbCC to Host the Annual Neighborlies

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Northern Berkshire Community Coalition (nbCC) will host the Neighborlies, an annual community recognition celebration on Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 5:00 to 7:00p.m. at the MCLA Church Street Center in North Adams. This event is free and open to the public. Snacks and light refreshments...
iBerkshires.com

John And Abigail Adams Scholarship Recipients

CHESHIRE, Mass. — Hoosac Valley High School announced this year's Class of 2023 John & Abigail Adams Four-Year Scholarship Recipients. The scholarship is based on student academic achievement on the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System (MCAS) exam. It is awarded upon acceptance to a participating Massachusetts public institution of higher education, including the four undergraduate campuses of the University of Massachusetts, all nine state universities, and all fifteen community colleges.
CHESHIRE, MA
iBerkshires.com

CHP Welcomes Family Nurse Practitioners

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — Community Health Programs (CHP) has expanded its primary care team in Great Barrington and North Adams with the addition of two family nurse practitioners. Dawn Kohanski, FNP, completed her family nurse practitioner master's degree at the State University of New York (SUNY) Institute of Technology,...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

Williamstown Fire District Sets February Date for Station Vote

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Fire District officials Wednesday decided to reschedule to Feb. 28 a special district meeting to approve a bond to construct a new fire station. The district had hoped to put the question to voters in December but last month walked back that idea in hopes that it will have more concrete numbers to put before voters.
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
iBerkshires.com

CHP's New Family Nurse Practitioner Residency Program Tracks a Growing Trend in Advanced Nursing Practice

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — Community Health Programs (CHP) is now home to a new family nurse practitioner (FNP) residency program, an intensive year-long experience that formalizes post-graduate clinical opportunities for advanced practice nursing graduates. The FNP residency is funded in part by a grant of $71,500 from the University...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

Lanesborough Select Board Approves Transfer for Town Hall Repairs

LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — The Select Board has approved a fund transfer to pay for repairs to the foundation of town hall. Town Administrator Joshua Lang shared with the board a quote from Diversified Construction Services of $6,300 for the needed repairs at the rear of the building's foundation. "I...
LANESBOROUGH, MA
iBerkshires.com

Lenox Library to Host Creators of Award-Winning Children's Podcast

LENOX, Mass. — The Lenox Library will continue its Distinguished Lecture Series on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at 4:00 p.m., when Rebecca Sheir and Eric Shimelonis, host and composer for the award-winning children's podcast "Circle Round," will explain how they came up with the idea for the podcast and how they make the programs.
LENOX, MA
iBerkshires.com

Louison House Planning Youth Housing on Bracewell Avenue

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Housing support center Louison House hopes to turn 111 to 113 Bracewell Avenue into six apartments for unaccompanied youth. According to plans presented to the Planning Board Monday, the building, currently split into two units, would be converted into five studio-style apartments with a bathroom and kitchen and one two-bedroom apartment. The interior of the building will be redesigned, including replacing electrical, plumbing, HVAC, and life safety systems, to accommodate the new layout.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Williamstown May Be on the Hook for $1.3M for Recreation Path

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Hopefully, residents are enjoying the new bicycle-pedestrian trail. They may have to pay for it down the road. Town Manager Bob Menicocci Monday told the Select Board that the Massachusetts Department of Transportation is passing along $1.3 million in overruns for the project, which created a recreational path from near the intersection of Syndicate Road and North Street (Route 7) east to the Spruces Park on Main Street (Route 2).
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Rebounds From COVID Surges in Time for Thanksgiving

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city is recovering from the two COVID-19 surges that occurred this fall and is on the low end of the red incidence rate. "Right now what we're experiencing is the downfall of the two searches that we had this fall," Director of Public Health Andy Cambi reported to the City Council on Tuesday.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

North Adams' Up Front for DeMar Run Returns Nov. 13

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – The annual Up Front for DeMar 5K race and 1 mile walk will be held on Nov. 13, 2022. This annual event raises funds for the SPC Michael R DeMarsico II Scholarship Fund and honors Michael and all who serve and have served. SPC DeMarsico was killed in action on Aug. 16, 2012 while serving in Afghanistan. "DeMar" to his fellow battle buddies, served at the front of his battalion searching for improvised explosive devices. The young specialist discovered 16 IEDs, saving many men in his unit, before stepping on one.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Cheshire Town Clerk Fined for Violating Conflict of Interest Law

CHESHIRE, Mass. — Town Clerk Christine Emerson has paid a $5,000 civil penalty for violating the conflict of interest law by hiring her daughter and granddaughter to perform work for the town on multiple occasions. Emerson signed a Disposition Agreement in which she admitted to the violations and waived...
CHESHIRE, MA
iBerkshires.com

Licensing Board Approves Tito's New Liquor License

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — With a new liquor license, Tito's Mexican Bar and Grill is staged to re-open under new management. The Licensing Board on Monday approved a license transfer from Eleventh Pin Restaurant, which operated in the former Ken's Bowl, to the eatery located at 34 Depot Street. At...
PITTSFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy