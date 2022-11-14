Read full article on original website
Iowa Football Stock Watch: Cooper “Machine” Dejean
Another game week gone, and just like that, there are only two left. I simultaneously hate and love that so much. On one hand, the time of year we have all waited eons for is basically over, with only the deep, dark, depressing winter crouching in the underbrush waiting to pounce. But on the other hand, it is during this portion of the season that the Hawkeyes come to life. Riding a streak of November wins that reaches all the way back to 2019, the Hawkeyes are rolling again. The Bull is back in Iowa City, and now, it’s hog season.
Iowa Hawkeyes at Minnesota Golden Gophers Game Center
The Iowa Hawkeyes are back from the dead and officially rolling after taking down the Wisconsin Badgers 24-10 in the battle for the Heartland Trophy last week. The win put the Hawkeyes into a tie for first place in the Big Ten West standings with Purdue, Illinois and Minnesota after the Boilermakers handed the Illini their second straight loss.
Minnesota football: Now is the time for PJ Fleck to break through against Iowa, Kirk Ferentz
Minnesota head coach PJ Fleck has beaten each of his B1G West opponents except one. That one? You guessed it, the Iowa Hawkeyes. Since arriving in Dinkytown as the Gophers’ head coach in 2017, Fleck has compiled an overall record of 42-26. But none of those wins has come in the battle for the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.
Hoops Crootin’ Boogie: 4-Star Jersey PF Ladji Dembele Commits, Signs with Hawkeyes
We’re a week into the early signing period in college basketball and just under a week into the 2022 season. If you thought that meant the Iowa Hawkeyes were done with their recruiting class of 2023, you were wrong. On Wednesday, just a few hours before the Hawkeyes square...
Iowa Basketball: 3 takeaways from Hawkeyes road win over Seton Hall
Iowa Basketball passed their first test of the season as the Hawkeyes knocked off Seton Hall in the Gavitt Games. Here are three takeaways from the win. The Prudential Center was rocking as former Seton Hall point guard Shaheen Holloway coached his first marquee game for his alma matter. The Pirates came out playing aggressively, pressing Iowa on every made basket. However, the adjustments from Fran McCaffrey and Iowa Basketball enter up making the difference as the Hawkeyes got the win in Newark by a score of 83 to 67.
Iowa WR returns to practice, could potentially return to action in Week 12 vs. Minnesota
In his Wednesday news conference, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz addressed the status of wide receiver Arland Bruce IV. Bruce has been one of the few bright spots for this Hawkeye offense which has struggled all season. Bruce was injured recently but it appears he may play against Minnesota Saturday.
'Prospects have all the rights': Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz updates 'no-visit' policy
Just prior to Iowa's showdown against Wisconsin, Iowa City exploded in conversation when 247Sports reported that Iowa five-star OT commit Kadyn Proctor was on an official visit to the Oregon Ducks. Over the years, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes have come under fire for having a 'no visit' policy. When a prospective student-athlete commits to the University of Iowa, they are no longer allowed to officially or unofficially visit any other schools. On Iowa's official scholarship letter gives a full list of things that must be completed for the scholarship to be valid. The first item? "You must not visit another institution."
Iowa Basketball at Seton Hall: Preview, How to Watch, + Game Thread
The Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) are in New Jersey to take on Shaheen Holloway’s Seton Hall Pirates (2-0) in the Hawks’ first test of the season. The matchup is a part of The Gavitt Tipoff Games between the Big Ten & Big East with the Big Ten leading 3-1 through two nights. Iowa’s 1-2 in their three attempts. The overall record between the conferences tilts 2-1-3 (24-24 in past seasons) towards the Big Ten. Maybe add another matchup to get rid of the ties?
#7 Cyclones hold off upset-minded Panthers
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Ashley Joens scored 26 points, Stephanie Soares had 23 and No. 7 Iowa State survived a scare in its first road game of the season, holding off Northern Iowa 88-85 on Wednesday night. The Cyclones led by as much as 14 points and had a 76-63 advantage with 8:25 left […]
Iowa hires McGrath as assistant baseball coach
(Iowa City) -- The University of Iowa has hired Sean McGrath as an assistant baseball coach. McGrath spent last year as the pitching coach for the Arkansas Travelers -- the Seattle Mariners' Double-A affiliate. McGrath has also coached at Elon and UMass Lowell. View the full release from Iowa here.
The Corridor is Home to the Most Expensive City to Live in Iowa
If you think Des Moines is the most expensive city to live in here in Iowa... think again! According to a new article from 24/7 Wall St., the most expensive city is actually here in Eastern Iowa!. Before we get to Iowa's most expensive city to live, we should probably...
At Work in Strawberry Point!
Congratulations to Crystal and Lorna at Strawberry Building Supply…our newest winner in our At Work Network. A delicious dozen Aunt Emmy’s cupcakes was delivered…and they were elated!. Playing is easy. Simply text us at 262-MIX-KMCH….tell us who you are and where you’re listening. A new...
It had to happen, eventually
With the snow, the City of Cedar Rapids called an end to the 2022 gold season. In a release, they wrote, "Ellis Golf Course, Twin Pines Golf Course, and Mini Pines Miniature Golf Course have closed for the season." I feel slightly mournful, but only because I didn't play a single hole this year. Should I feel guilty promising myself that I'll play golf at least twice a month next year?
Iowa GOP blacklists TV station from election night event
In what’s become a trend of Republicans stiff-arming mainstream media outlets, the Iowa Republican Party last week denied a Cedar Rapids TV station entrance into the GOP’s election night party in downtown Des Moines. KCRG-TV is the ABC affiliate in Cedar Rapids. It’s a fine news operation that provides quality coverage in eastern Iowa. On […] The post Iowa GOP blacklists TV station from election night event appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Alleged Jan. 6 rioter from Iowa wants 'rioter' and other words not used in trial
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A series of motions have been filed ahead of the trial of a Cedar Rapids man seen on the Senate Dais during the Jan. 6 attack. Leo Kelly's defense wants charges against him dropped, a new court venue, and certain words and evidence dropped from his trial.
Southeast Iowa man killed in crash on slick, snowy highway
MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was killed Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Mahaska County. It happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Highway 23. According to the Mahaska County Sheriff's Office, Morgan Sanders, 22, of rural Fremont, was heading north when he...
With deadline looming, $312 million bond for Cedar Rapids schools facing more criticism
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The interim Cedar Rapid Schools Superintendent faces a challenge to carry on the $312 million bond proposal of his predecessor to renovate or replace the district’s middle and high schools as more questions emerge on the plan with a deadline looming. In an update...
How to prepare your young trees for winter
Trees Forever and ReLeaf Cedar Rapids want you to remember to take care of those young trees you've planted in the time since the Derecho as we head into winter. Continue to water newly planted trees until the ground freezes. Provide 10-15 gallons every 7-10 days unless there is an inch of rain or more. Your goal is to help prevent the tree from drying out due to winter wind.
Low-barrier winter shelter to open in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Winter comes every year, but this year there is a new resource in Linn County to make sure those experiencing homelessness are safe from the elements. Tuesday a cold weather overflow shelter will open in Cedar Rapids at 1017 12th Ave. SW. The Linn County...
