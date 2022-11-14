As I hope all of you know, Honor Flight Maine (HFM) has been sending at least 45 veterans, 4-6 times a year to DC to visit their memorials and to reflect with their brothers and sisters their time in the service, the sacrifices they made, and the reasons they made them. Leaving on Friday and returning on Sunday with an incredible experience for them from the time they arrive at the airport until the time they return, always leaves a lasting memory and a renewed love of this country they served. I know we all know veterans who have gone on the trip….just ask them. This can only happen through the generous support of our community! While we have fundraising events throughout the year, Channel 6, News Center Maine, generously hosts a day long telethon that provides significant amount of the funds necessary for HFM to accomplish our mission…send every Maine veteran to DC to see our memorials. The Telethon is tomorrow, 17 November from 5AM to 8PM. You can support HFM by calling 855-875-4328.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO