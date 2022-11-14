Read full article on original website
Beyond grateful
I just was hoping to offer a quick update, and offer some thanks to the region. Things have been quieting down a bit since the fire, and I'm settling in a teeny bit. Until I figure out next steps, I'll be living in Yarmouth, but will still be in Boothbay regularly.
Area’s ‘social fabric’ needs more fabric!
Tucked into a quiet spot on Southport is “the Nest” where a group of local women come together each week to give their time, their work and their hearts to create beautiful quilts which, like fabric hugs, are given to “anyone who needs one,” explained quilter Angel Ames.
Interact Club
Tuesday, Nov. 15, the BRHS Interact Club had Representative Holly Stover come to their meeting and explain all that the Community Resource Council does; Stover explained that the CRC is unique to our community. She explained all that the CRC does to help within our community. These activities included the...
Boothbay Harbor is getting the (broad)band committee back together
Boothbay Harbor is learning about a proposal for a peninsula-wide internet cable network. During the Nov. 14 board meeting, Selectman Tricia Warren reported on a Nov. 3 meeting with Fidium Fiber, a Consolidated Communications subsidiary, about establishing a broadband network for unserved and underserved peninsula residents. Warren attended a Nov. 3 meeting in Boothbay with Consolidated Communications Senior Governmental Affairs Manager Simon Thorne, who outlined the proposal to representatives from Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, Southport and Edgecomb.
Nov. 17 update: Midcoast adds 10 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Erosion control course begins Dec. 15 in Wiscasset
Knox-Lincoln Soil & Water Conservation District and Maine DEP are co-sponsoring a four-hour online training in Advanced Training in Sediment and Erosion Control for Certified Contractors: Winter Best Management Practices Certification Course on Dec. 15 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Wiscasset Parks and Recreation located at 242 Gardiner Road, Wiscasset.
Mary Ann Morse
Mary Ann Morse is now resting in peace. She passed away on Nov. 15 at Miles Memorial Hospital. She was born on Jan. 11, 1941, in Augusta, Maine to Virgil L. and Ethelyn Gibson Morse. She was also adored by her grandparents, Virgil Sr. and Lydia Morse, where she spent much of her time on the family farm in North Waldoboro, the home of Morse’s Sauerkraut.
Pictures, please and thanks
Isn’t it nice to share? A lot of readers take pretty scenics, or photos of fun, local outings with family, friends, or both. We see some on Facebook and ask if we can be emailed them, in their original, pre-Facebook size to help ensure they are their sharpest for print or online use, or both.
Post 36 Supports Honor Flight Maine
As I hope all of you know, Honor Flight Maine (HFM) has been sending at least 45 veterans, 4-6 times a year to DC to visit their memorials and to reflect with their brothers and sisters their time in the service, the sacrifices they made, and the reasons they made them. Leaving on Friday and returning on Sunday with an incredible experience for them from the time they arrive at the airport until the time they return, always leaves a lasting memory and a renewed love of this country they served. I know we all know veterans who have gone on the trip….just ask them. This can only happen through the generous support of our community! While we have fundraising events throughout the year, Channel 6, News Center Maine, generously hosts a day long telethon that provides significant amount of the funds necessary for HFM to accomplish our mission…send every Maine veteran to DC to see our memorials. The Telethon is tomorrow, 17 November from 5AM to 8PM. You can support HFM by calling 855-875-4328.
Local Mainer Designs Pedego’s Newest Bike - The Avenue
The Avenue rides like a dream because that’s exactly what it is - a dream come true for Maine native and Pedego Chief Product Officer, Paul Auclair. Paul had a vision for a low price bike without compromises. One that was fast, lightweight, and practical for everyday use. After over a decade of development and countless iterations, the Avenue (known in the Pedego community as ‘the Paul Bike’) is all of those things and much more.
Southport Column: The important library, voting and more
Last Friday morning Maine Public Radio aired a segment on the specialness of libraries. The script shared thoughts about how libraries can help people whose home life might not feature reading and how libraries can be a sanctuary for many folks. This awakened in me a variety of thoughts. For example, when we lived in D.C., even in the safer areas of town, the library was often the daytime resting place for the homeless folk. They could be warm and amuse themselves with magazines and books to leaf through even if they did not want to read.
Lincoln County Television Tuna Challenge Special Nov. 19
Lincoln County Television (LCTV) is proud to present a special one-hour show about the 2022 return of the tuna fishing tournament to Boothbay Harbor. The show airs Saturday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. on LCTV.org, LCTV Spectrum/Tidewater 7, and on Boothbay Region Television channel 7. Filmed on location this September...
Great local gifts: Health Center online auction
Join the fun of bidding on gift items from local merchants and restaurants to support our local community Health Center. And you don’t have to leave your chair. You can browse and bid online or using your mobile phone. The URL is https://tiny.one/bbhealth. The Boothbay Region Health Center’s annual...
The Roller Coaster
About 1910 Freeman Murray of East Boothbay built the roller coaster pictured in the accompanying photo. Freeman, a boatbuilder, had a large boat shop behind or west of his three-chimneyed house, seen here. The staging on the extreme left side of the photo probably marks the corner of the shop. Freeman's house is still located just north of the corner store in East Boothbay, and the west side of the store (and its barn) is also apparent in the photo.
Juggling
Each week – actually each day through our websites – we do our best to bring you, the readers, the latest news from our communities. We recently won first place in Maine Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest for our website in the Weekly 2 division – the largest group of weekly newspapers in Maine with circulations above 2,000 per week. I recently hung our winning plaque on the wall, next to four others we have won over the past few years. One thing I wished the Oregon judge had done was to indicate why he picked our website over the Maine Monitor’s (second place) and The Courier-Gazette’s (third place) websites. It would give us incentive to see what we need to improve upon and what he/she liked.
Janson’s serves up Community Lunch
Another successful Community Lunch was hosted by Janson's Clothing on Monday, Nov. 14. Sewall Maddocks joined his wife, Betty Jeanne and Jennifer Adams to provide a fabulous meal of chili, Caesar salad, rolls, and pumpkin bars with a cream cheese frosting made by Jennifer and Kelly Adams. Lisa Hallinan provided a beef stew, along with Tancy's haddock chowder. Over 50 people attended with some new faces and familiar regulars. The newly installed piano at Brady's got some use for the first time as Bobby Moore played for everyone to enjoy.
WMHS handles ‘active shooter’ hoax
An “active shooter” hoax Nov. 15 affecting Wiscasset Middle High School and several other Maine schools had local, state and federal agencies investigating the threats, reassuring families and the public and continuing to work on safety. Wiscasset Superintendent of Schools Robert “Bob” England Jr. told reporters via conference...
Flagship Inn opens ‘Anchor Restaurant’ for a holiday pop-up
The Flagship Inn is excited to bring life back to their on-site restaurant, opening for a holiday pop-up during the Boothbay Lights and Gardens Aglow display at the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens. Opening day at the Anchor Restaurant is Friday, Nov. 18 for lunch from 11 a.m to 3 p.m. The restaurant is situated next to the Flagship Inn at 200 Townsend Avenue, Boothbay Harbor – with plenty of parking. They plan to serve lunch every day between Nov. 18 and Nov. 27, close Nov. 28-30, and re-open on Dec. 1-23, with a full bar and dining room, Thursday through Sunday, for lunch from 11 to 3, and dinner from 4 to 9 p.m. They will close Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and re-open every day between Dec. 26-31 for lunch, happy hour, and dinner.
American Legion Post 36
Veterans were remembered and thanked for their service at events around the region on Veterans Day. The traditional ceremony at the Southport Library was a moving event with over 50 in attendance. In the evening, a traditional American Legion Veterans Day ceremony was held at the Post Hall, followed by a moving flag disposal ceremony.
Wiscasset police blotter
Wiscasset Police Department reported the following for Nov. 1-15: Nov. 4, Jeffry Spinney, 48, of Alna was arrested for OUI (alcohol), by Officer Nathan Willhoite. Nov. 5, Michael Dickson, 43, of Wiscasset was arrested for Disorderly Conduct and Refusing to Sign Criminal Summons, by Willhoite. Nov. 9, Nathan Herald, 33,...
