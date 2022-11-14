Read full article on original website
WRGB
Troy Mayor Patrick Madden addresses delay in ARPA allocation for businesses, parks
In December of 2021, the Troy City Council approved millions of dollars of American Rescue Plan Act funding for small businesses, parks and more. While some has been put into use, more remains unused almost a year later. As time has gone on, businesses and city leaders have been asking...
wamc.org
Pittsfield public services commissioner discusses snow removal strategy, budget
Department of Public Services and Utilities Commissioner Ricardo Morales told the body that he estimated the city will spend $1.6 million on snow and ice removal this winter. “Making an estimate on weather is very difficult, but we have historical information that we can employ to make a best estimate and best educated guess, I will call it," he told Morales. "Over the last three winters I have been documenting our expenditures into two categories.”
wamc.org
Albany County Legislature approves new bipartisan gun control package
The Albany County Legislature has passed legislation aimed at curbing the availability and use of illegal guns. Legislators on both sides of the aisle approved a resolution to establish the Detailed Instruction Supporting Community Violence Education and Reduction (DISCOVER) program. Republican and Conservative Conference Leader Frank Mauriello says he's happy...
Capital District receives nearly $100k in housing grants
More than $33M in Community Development Block Grant funding has been awarded to several municipalities for local infrastructure improvement and housing rehabilitation projects.
wamc.org
Property taxes to increase for Pittsfield ratepayers in Fiscal Year 2023
At Tuesday night’s city council meeting, the body voted to approve a tax levy of over $101 million. Chief Assessor Laura Catalano led the council through the findings of the city’s January 1st, 2022 real estate assessment of Pittsfield, Berkshire County’s largest community of around 43,000. “Single...
WRGB
Advocates rally for more Progressive Criminal Justice reform in Albany
Wednesday afternoon more than a dozen advocates for criminal justice reform rallied in Albany, hoping for more progressive laws for incarcerated people. The rally was organized by Communities, not Cages, a group that claims more than 70% of New York's prison population is black or brown. The group also claims...
NYS looking for leasing locations for cannabis dispensaries
Retail marijuana in New York State continues to move forward.
‘DISCOVER’ program launched in Albany
On Monday, legislators in Albany established the "Detailed Instruction Supporting Community Violence Education and Reduction (DISCOVER)" program.
How do Capital Region schools decide to call a snow day?
As the first snowfall of the season has come and gone, many schools in the Capital Region are paying attention to the winter weather. If conditions could be too dangerous for travel, students may get a day off from school.
wamc.org
With $10 million grant, Jacob’s Pillow plans to rebuild Doris Duke Theatre after catastrophic fire in 2020
In November 2020, a fire razed the Doris Duke Theatre on the campus of Becket, Massachusetts dance center Jacob’s Pillow. Originally built in 1990, the structure’s sprinkler system was inoperable at the time of the fire, but the Massachusetts State Police could not determine the cause of the fire. Now, a $10 million grant from the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation will allow the Pillow to rebuild the theatre with an opening slated for 2025. Executive and Artistic Director Pamela Tatge tells WAMC that the gift is the largest in the center’s history, and will cover a third of the cost.
Albany man sentenced in East Capitol Park stabbing case
An Albany man was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Thursday.
wamc.org
11/17/22 RT Panel
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Albany’s Chief City Auditor Dorcey Applyrs, Publisher Emeritus of The Daily Freeman Ira Fusfeld, and corporate attorney with Phillips Lytle LLP Rich Honen.
Albany firefighters mourn loss of Union Vice President
Vice President of the Albany Permanent Professional Firefighters Association Local 2007, and 16-year veteran of the Albany Fire Department, Edward J. Verhoff passed away on Saturday, November 12.
Albany bodega’s liquor license suspended for alleged booze sales to minors
The SLA issued an emergency suspension for All Star Pizza & Deli's liquor license.
Code Blue declared in Schenectady County
Schenectady County has declared a Code Blue emergency for the week. It remains in effect until 8 a.m. on Friday, November 18.
Schenectady CSD hosts job fair
The Schenectady City School District hosted a job fair on Tuesday. The job fair was for several full-time and part-time jobs.
Amtrak adds roundtrip trains between Albany and NYC
The Empire State Passengers Association (ESPA) announced starting December 5, two additional roundtrip Amtrak trains will be added between Albany and NYC. This will increase the number of Hudson Valley trains and reduce sellouts on northbound trains.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Property Transactions: November 18 - November 24, 2022
William Pryor sold property at 21 Tamarack St to Brian Culnan for $538,000. BDC Cornerstone LLC sold property at 79 Cornerstone Dr to Tiffany Tryniszewskil for $352,490. Patricia Mangino sold property at 22 Everson Way to Nancy Sullivan for $401,000. Denes LaPlante sold property at 112 Lakehill Rd to Kevin...
wamc.org
Morning Headlines with Miles Reed of The Daily Gazette
WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Miles Reed of The Daily Gazette about the creation of a new team in Saratoga County to help first responders with any mental health needs they may face following critical incidents. They also discuss an incident involving a deer at the the Wells Nursing Home in Johnstown on Monday when it crashed through a window into the facility.
Via Fresca in Albany closing after almost 17 years
Via Fresca, an Italian gourmet market at 1666 Western Avenue in Albany, is permanently closing its doors after almost 17 years. Owner John Randazzo made the announcement in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
