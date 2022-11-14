ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

wamc.org

Pittsfield public services commissioner discusses snow removal strategy, budget

Department of Public Services and Utilities Commissioner Ricardo Morales told the body that he estimated the city will spend $1.6 million on snow and ice removal this winter. “Making an estimate on weather is very difficult, but we have historical information that we can employ to make a best estimate and best educated guess, I will call it," he told Morales. "Over the last three winters I have been documenting our expenditures into two categories.”
PITTSFIELD, MA
wamc.org

Albany County Legislature approves new bipartisan gun control package

The Albany County Legislature has passed legislation aimed at curbing the availability and use of illegal guns. Legislators on both sides of the aisle approved a resolution to establish the Detailed Instruction Supporting Community Violence Education and Reduction (DISCOVER) program. Republican and Conservative Conference Leader Frank Mauriello says he's happy...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
wamc.org

Property taxes to increase for Pittsfield ratepayers in Fiscal Year 2023

At Tuesday night’s city council meeting, the body voted to approve a tax levy of over $101 million. Chief Assessor Laura Catalano led the council through the findings of the city’s January 1st, 2022 real estate assessment of Pittsfield, Berkshire County’s largest community of around 43,000. “Single...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WRGB

Advocates rally for more Progressive Criminal Justice reform in Albany

Wednesday afternoon more than a dozen advocates for criminal justice reform rallied in Albany, hoping for more progressive laws for incarcerated people. The rally was organized by Communities, not Cages, a group that claims more than 70% of New York's prison population is black or brown. The group also claims...
ALBANY, NY
wamc.org

With $10 million grant, Jacob’s Pillow plans to rebuild Doris Duke Theatre after catastrophic fire in 2020

In November 2020, a fire razed the Doris Duke Theatre on the campus of Becket, Massachusetts dance center Jacob’s Pillow. Originally built in 1990, the structure’s sprinkler system was inoperable at the time of the fire, but the Massachusetts State Police could not determine the cause of the fire. Now, a $10 million grant from the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation will allow the Pillow to rebuild the theatre with an opening slated for 2025. Executive and Artistic Director Pamela Tatge tells WAMC that the gift is the largest in the center’s history, and will cover a third of the cost.
BECKET, MA
wamc.org

11/17/22 RT Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Albany’s Chief City Auditor Dorcey Applyrs, Publisher Emeritus of The Daily Freeman Ira Fusfeld, and corporate attorney with Phillips Lytle LLP Rich Honen.
ALBANY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Property Transactions: November 18 - November 24, 2022

William Pryor sold property at 21 Tamarack St to Brian Culnan for $538,000. BDC Cornerstone LLC sold property at 79 Cornerstone Dr to Tiffany Tryniszewskil for $352,490. Patricia Mangino sold property at 22 Everson Way to Nancy Sullivan for $401,000. Denes LaPlante sold property at 112 Lakehill Rd to Kevin...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
wamc.org

Morning Headlines with Miles Reed of The Daily Gazette

WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Miles Reed of The Daily Gazette about the creation of a new team in Saratoga County to help first responders with any mental health needs they may face following critical incidents. They also discuss an incident involving a deer at the the Wells Nursing Home in Johnstown on Monday when it crashed through a window into the facility.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY

