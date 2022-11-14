In November 2020, a fire razed the Doris Duke Theatre on the campus of Becket, Massachusetts dance center Jacob’s Pillow. Originally built in 1990, the structure’s sprinkler system was inoperable at the time of the fire, but the Massachusetts State Police could not determine the cause of the fire. Now, a $10 million grant from the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation will allow the Pillow to rebuild the theatre with an opening slated for 2025. Executive and Artistic Director Pamela Tatge tells WAMC that the gift is the largest in the center’s history, and will cover a third of the cost.

