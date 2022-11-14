Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mason History Program to Discuss 19th Century TransportationMason 48854Mason, MI
State Farm Champions Classic on 11/15Adrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State goaltending struggles, Buckeyes swept by Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State returns to Big Ten play in set with Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan vs. Ohio State lookahead: Wolverines QB JJ McCarthy has shot to become legendary
Michigan sophomore quarterback JJ McCarthy has already won over the Wolverines’ coaching staff and fan base. He is the QB that Jim Harbaugh will rely upon for the next 2 seasons. He is the one who can shatter the mold by becoming a true superstar, something that past Harbaugh-era QBs were never able to accomplish.
saturdaytradition.com
Mady Sissoko draws front-page honors from Detroit newspaper for performance in upset of Kentucky
Mady Sissoko came up big-time on Tuesday night. Michigan State basketball just might have found what the Spartans have been missing with confidence on the floor and of course, an upset. On Tuesday night, MSU took on No. 4 Kentucky for the annual Champions Classic in Indianapolis securing the win,...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State upsets No. 4 Kentucky in Champions Classic 2OT thriller
Michigan State got it done this time. After recently falling short against Gonzaga, Tom Izzo’s squad got the win against another perennial power, knocking off No. 4 Kentucky Tuesday night in the Champions Classic. It took double overtime for MSU to get the 86-77 win in Indianapolis. Mady Sissoko...
saturdaytradition.com
CFP chair Boo Corrigan details evaluation of Michigan's strengths entering Week 12
The latest edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings is out with Georgia remaining the No. 1 team in the country Tuesday night. The rest of the top 4 features Ohio State, Michigan and TCU. After the rankings were revealed, CFP chair Boo Corrigan met with the media to answer...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State vs. Penn State: The 10 biggest blowouts in rivalry history
Blowout victories over Penn State have highlighted Michigan State’s most recent national championship season and its most recent Big Ten championship season. Another MSU rout featured one of the greatest running game efforts in program history. Turn it around, and Penn State pummeled the Spartans during its most recent...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan vs. Illinois: Prediction and preview
Michigan vs. Illinois comes to the Week 12 slate, though the B1G crossover matchup is severely less intriguing after the results of the past few weeks. Kickoff from Ann Arbor is set for 12 p.m. ET on ABC. Michigan vs. Illinois preview. Just a few shorts week ago, this matchup...
saturdaytradition.com
Heather Dinich puts Michigan on upset alert heading into Week 12 matchup vs. Illinois
Heather Dinich provided her thoughts on Michigan’s mentality heading into this week’s Illinois game. Running back Blake Corum is a key part of the Wolverines’ offense and could be a contender for the Heisman, while Illinois has the top pass defense and No. 3 rush defense. This will be an interesting game that should not be written off, yet.
saturdaytradition.com
Sherrone Moore provides frank response on the run-heavy offense of Michigan
Sherrone Moore is sticking with what works. The Michigan co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach is leaning on his powerful running game. It’s clear Moore’s game plan has been working based on the results. The Wolverines are 10-0 behind Heisman hopeful Blake Corum. In addition, quarterback J.J McCarthy and running back Donovan Edwards round out the explosive attack.
saturdaytradition.com
Report: Michigan assistant to be named head coach of C-USA program
According to various reports, one piece of Michigan’s coaching staff is expected to be named the next head coach at Charlotte. According to Bruce Feldman with FOX Sports and The Athletic, Biff Poggi is expected to land the head coaching job at Charlotte. Poggi is Michigan’s associate head coach and has drawn rave reviews from those within the program for playing a key role in the turnaround of the Wolverines.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football: Precise predictions for Wolverines vs. Illinois
Predicting Michigan football has become predictable. It’s easy to say that the No. 3 Wolverines will run well and play great defense. It’s easy to say that the Wolverines will win by a lot of points, due to their having the second-largest scoring margin in college football. They’re 10-0 for the first time since 2006 and 22-2 during the past 2 seasons, so it’s easy to predict victories.
saturdaytradition.com
Biff Poggi, Michigan assistant, officially announced as next head coach at Charlotte
Biff Poggi will no longer have to endure cold, harsh northern winters. Poggi, the Michigan associate head coach, will be headed to warmer weather and a head coaching position in Charlotte. It was announced on Tuesday that Poggi had been tapped to lead the Charlotte 49ers football team. A previous...
Comments / 0