According to various reports, one piece of Michigan’s coaching staff is expected to be named the next head coach at Charlotte. According to Bruce Feldman with FOX Sports and The Athletic, Biff Poggi is expected to land the head coaching job at Charlotte. Poggi is Michigan’s associate head coach and has drawn rave reviews from those within the program for playing a key role in the turnaround of the Wolverines.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO