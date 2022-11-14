ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State upsets No. 4 Kentucky in Champions Classic 2OT thriller

Michigan State got it done this time. After recently falling short against Gonzaga, Tom Izzo’s squad got the win against another perennial power, knocking off No. 4 Kentucky Tuesday night in the Champions Classic. It took double overtime for MSU to get the 86-77 win in Indianapolis. Mady Sissoko...
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State vs. Penn State: The 10 biggest blowouts in rivalry history

Blowout victories over Penn State have highlighted Michigan State’s most recent national championship season and its most recent Big Ten championship season. Another MSU rout featured one of the greatest running game efforts in program history. Turn it around, and Penn State pummeled the Spartans during its most recent...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan vs. Illinois: Prediction and preview

Michigan vs. Illinois comes to the Week 12 slate, though the B1G crossover matchup is severely less intriguing after the results of the past few weeks. Kickoff from Ann Arbor is set for 12 p.m. ET on ABC. Michigan vs. Illinois preview. Just a few shorts week ago, this matchup...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Sherrone Moore provides frank response on the run-heavy offense of Michigan

Sherrone Moore is sticking with what works. The Michigan co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach is leaning on his powerful running game. It’s clear Moore’s game plan has been working based on the results. The Wolverines are 10-0 behind Heisman hopeful Blake Corum. In addition, quarterback J.J McCarthy and running back Donovan Edwards round out the explosive attack.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Report: Michigan assistant to be named head coach of C-USA program

According to various reports, one piece of Michigan’s coaching staff is expected to be named the next head coach at Charlotte. According to Bruce Feldman with FOX Sports and The Athletic, Biff Poggi is expected to land the head coaching job at Charlotte. Poggi is Michigan’s associate head coach and has drawn rave reviews from those within the program for playing a key role in the turnaround of the Wolverines.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan football: Precise predictions for Wolverines vs. Illinois

Predicting Michigan football has become predictable. It’s easy to say that the No. 3 Wolverines will run well and play great defense. It’s easy to say that the Wolverines will win by a lot of points, due to their having the second-largest scoring margin in college football. They’re 10-0 for the first time since 2006 and 22-2 during the past 2 seasons, so it’s easy to predict victories.
ANN ARBOR, MI

