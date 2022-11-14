ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bensalem Township, PA

....not today
3d ago

she didn't force him to take those d r u g s. did she deliver them? yes but I'm sure this kid has been using for years. Going after her does nothing to end or help find where the drugs are coming from. It would be so easy to go after who was putting them on the streets. they literally could go down to Philly and just watch people moves. It's a shame because we are losing so many great people who are lost because of drugs but yet choose to be in the streets bc they don't want to face their demons. If Philly really wanted this to end, they could. they could absolutely clean up these streets. it breaks my heart seeing people not living their greatest lives and thinking they aren't worth it

Troopers: Witness’ Videos Document Alleged Assault

An alleged assault and an arrest on active warrants in Pennsburg, items stolen from a car parked at a trailhead in Perkiomen, and trespassing on a Lower Frederick property all were handled by state police from the Troop K Barracks in Skippack, according to reports distributed Wednesday (Nov. 16, 2022).
PENNSBURG, PA
CBS Philly

Ex-Philly cop convicted of manslaughter to be sentenced on Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Thursday, a former Philadelphia police officer convicted of manslaughter will learn his fate. A jury found Eric Ruch Jr. guilty in the shooting death of an unarmed man back in 2017.That sentencing hearing is set to take place around 9 a.m. This is the first jury trial conviction of an officer for an on-duty killing in Philadelphia's recorded history.  It's also the first time in at least 40 years that an on-duty police officer was on trial for murder.A jury found Eric Ruch guilty of voluntary manslaughter and possession of an instrument of crime in the murder of Dennis Plowden. Plowden, was reportedly dazed, sitting on the ground and raising his left hand when Ruch fired his service weapon at his head. He was unarmed.The jury deliberated for a little more than two days, Before handing down their guilty verdict.CBS3 has been told the family of the deceased will be present for victim impact statements.Ruch and other officers testified that they thought Plowden was reaching for a gun. Ruch faces a maximum of 25 years in prison.The city paid out $1.2 million to settle a wrongful death lawsuit brought on by Plowden's widow.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

East Norriton Township police identify suspect in Germantown Pike ATV incident. An arrest warrant has been issued

The East Norriton Township Police Department provided an update on November 15th about the October 29th incident first reported by MoreThanTheCurve.com involving a video that showed riders of ATVs on Germantown Pike in Plymouth Meeting (Plymouth Township) and East Norriton Township. In the video, one of the ATV riders attempts to open the door of a vehicle the riders had boxed in. According to the update from the police, one of the suspects has been identified and an arrest warrant has been issued.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
Daily Voice

Boy Saved From Luring Attempt By MontCo Cashier

A fast-acting Montgomery County shop employee came to the rescue of a boy being followed by a woman asking his whereabouts and his family situation last week, according to multiple news reports. The boy, Sammy, walked into Dani Bee Funky off of High Street in Pottstown Friday, Nov. 11, and...
POTTSTOWN, PA
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Identify Glasgow Pizza Shop Owner Stabbed To Death Sunday

Delaware State Police have identified Ramon Trinidad-Perez, 41, of Middletown, as the victim of a homicide that occurred at La Piazza Di Caruso located at 830 Peoples Plaza in Newark, Delaware. Original Story. Delaware State Police arrested Erik Hilton, 22, of Bear, DE, for murder after a stabbing incident at...
NEWARK, DE
sauconsource.com

Springfield Township Police Ask for Help Locating Missing Man

A man who has been classified as missing/endangered is the subject of a search involving the Springfield Township Police Department. In a post on the department’s Crimewatch site Wednesday morning, police asked for help in their search for 24-year-old Hunter Lambert, who they said was last seen “walking from the Pennsylvania State Police Skippack barracks,” which are located at 2047 Bridge Road in Schwenksville, Montgomery County.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
buckscountyherald.com

Straw purchaser nabbed in Bucks

A 24-year-old man is facing a slew of felony charges for the illegal straw purchase of 21 guns at gun stores, almost exclusively in Bucks County. Leonard Truesdale was arraigned Wednesday, Nov. 9, on 21 counts each of making false statements on firearm purchase forms, criminal conspiracy to make false statements on firearm purchase forms and selling or transferring a firearm to an unlicensed person. All the offense are second-degree and third-degree felonies.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
