PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Thursday, a former Philadelphia police officer convicted of manslaughter will learn his fate. A jury found Eric Ruch Jr. guilty in the shooting death of an unarmed man back in 2017.That sentencing hearing is set to take place around 9 a.m. This is the first jury trial conviction of an officer for an on-duty killing in Philadelphia's recorded history. It's also the first time in at least 40 years that an on-duty police officer was on trial for murder.A jury found Eric Ruch guilty of voluntary manslaughter and possession of an instrument of crime in the murder of Dennis Plowden. Plowden, was reportedly dazed, sitting on the ground and raising his left hand when Ruch fired his service weapon at his head. He was unarmed.The jury deliberated for a little more than two days, Before handing down their guilty verdict.CBS3 has been told the family of the deceased will be present for victim impact statements.Ruch and other officers testified that they thought Plowden was reaching for a gun. Ruch faces a maximum of 25 years in prison.The city paid out $1.2 million to settle a wrongful death lawsuit brought on by Plowden's widow.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO