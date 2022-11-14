Read full article on original website
....not today
3d ago
she didn't force him to take those d r u g s. did she deliver them? yes but I'm sure this kid has been using for years. Going after her does nothing to end or help find where the drugs are coming from. It would be so easy to go after who was putting them on the streets. they literally could go down to Philly and just watch people moves. It's a shame because we are losing so many great people who are lost because of drugs but yet choose to be in the streets bc they don't want to face their demons. If Philly really wanted this to end, they could. they could absolutely clean up these streets. it breaks my heart seeing people not living their greatest lives and thinking they aren't worth it
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment.Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Teacher Behind Inappropriate Pictures Tries Setting The Record StraightBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
$1M Grant for Indian King Tavern, Wallace House Historic SitesMorristown MinuteSomerset County, NJ
The Pullman Restaurant & Bar finally opens in Bryn MawrMarilyn JohnsonBryn Mawr, PA
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Father-Son Duo Sentenced For 2018 South Philly Home Invasion: Feds
A Philadelphia man and his father received federal prison sentences in connection with a 2018 home invasion on the city's south side, authorities announced. Khairyi Burgess, 23, will spend 12 years behind bars followed by five years of supervised release, US Attorney Jacqueline Romero said in a statement Thursday, Nov. 17.
N.J. mom sentenced to life for killing 17-month-old son by suffocating him with cleaning wipe
CAMDEN, N.J. (TCD) -- A 45-year-old mother was recently sentenced to life in prison for fatally suffocating her 17-month-old son with a cleaning wipe because he was getting in the way of her alleged affair. On May 10, 2018, Gloucester Township Police officers responded to a home on Marcia Court...
sanatogapost.com
Troopers: Witness’ Videos Document Alleged Assault
An alleged assault and an arrest on active warrants in Pennsburg, items stolen from a car parked at a trailhead in Perkiomen, and trespassing on a Lower Frederick property all were handled by state police from the Troop K Barracks in Skippack, according to reports distributed Wednesday (Nov. 16, 2022).
Ex-Philly cop convicted of manslaughter to be sentenced on Thursday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Thursday, a former Philadelphia police officer convicted of manslaughter will learn his fate. A jury found Eric Ruch Jr. guilty in the shooting death of an unarmed man back in 2017.That sentencing hearing is set to take place around 9 a.m. This is the first jury trial conviction of an officer for an on-duty killing in Philadelphia's recorded history. It's also the first time in at least 40 years that an on-duty police officer was on trial for murder.A jury found Eric Ruch guilty of voluntary manslaughter and possession of an instrument of crime in the murder of Dennis Plowden. Plowden, was reportedly dazed, sitting on the ground and raising his left hand when Ruch fired his service weapon at his head. He was unarmed.The jury deliberated for a little more than two days, Before handing down their guilty verdict.CBS3 has been told the family of the deceased will be present for victim impact statements.Ruch and other officers testified that they thought Plowden was reaching for a gun. Ruch faces a maximum of 25 years in prison.The city paid out $1.2 million to settle a wrongful death lawsuit brought on by Plowden's widow.
phillyvoice.com
South Jersey mom sentenced to life in prison for suffocating toddler with cleaning wipe
The South Jersey mother who suffocated her 17-month-old son with a cleaning wipe in 2018 has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office. Heather Reynolds, 45, of Sicklerville, was found guilty of murder and other charges after a nine-day...
morethanthecurve.com
East Norriton Township police identify suspect in Germantown Pike ATV incident. An arrest warrant has been issued
The East Norriton Township Police Department provided an update on November 15th about the October 29th incident first reported by MoreThanTheCurve.com involving a video that showed riders of ATVs on Germantown Pike in Plymouth Meeting (Plymouth Township) and East Norriton Township. In the video, one of the ATV riders attempts to open the door of a vehicle the riders had boxed in. According to the update from the police, one of the suspects has been identified and an arrest warrant has been issued.
Chesco Drug Dealer Had Fentanyl Pills Disguised As Oxycodone, Say Feds
A Chester County drug dealer will face jailtime after prosecutors say he bought hundreds of fake prescription pills filled with fentanyl. Ryan Menkins, 37, of Malvern, pleaded guilty in federal court on Monday, Nov. 14, said US Attorney Jacqueline Romero in a statement. In May 2018, Menkins bought 900 pills...
fox29.com
Police: 2 people stalked, attacked before being robbed outside Philadelphia store
Surveillance video shows the moment a suspect stalked and attacked a woman before robbing her outside of a Philadelphia store and authorities say it also happened to another person. FOX 29's Steve Keeley has the story.
Manhunt underway for suspect in South Philadelphia beating, robbery
Investigators say the suspect searched for his victims inside Morris Market in South Philadelphia.
West Philly shooting victim dies after being found inside SUV
Officers found the victim sitting in the driver's seat of a GMC Yukon. He had been shot once in the face and twice in the chest.
Boy Saved From Luring Attempt By MontCo Cashier
A fast-acting Montgomery County shop employee came to the rescue of a boy being followed by a woman asking his whereabouts and his family situation last week, according to multiple news reports. The boy, Sammy, walked into Dani Bee Funky off of High Street in Pottstown Friday, Nov. 11, and...
13-year-old injured in Millville, NJ shooting
Authorities say a 14-year-old boy from Millville was taken into police custody in connection with the shooting.
fox29.com
Arrest warrant issued for Doylestown man who spit in officer's face at high school football game, police say
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa - The Central Bucks Regional Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for a man accused of spitting in a police officer's face. According to police, the incident happened on Friday at a high school football game and an arrest warrant was issued for 30-year-old Tyler Devlin Cook on Tuesday.
Philadelphia man convicted of beating baby to death in bathtub, years after withdrawing guilty plea
A Philadelphia man who withdrew a guilty plea for killing a baby years ago has now been found guilty of third-degree murder by a jury. James Shedrick was convicted in the beating death of 20-month-old Isaiah McNeil in 2018.
Main Line Media News
Ex-Stowe woman sent to prison for role in Pottstown home invasion robbery
NORRISTOWN — A former Stowe woman is headed to prison for her participation in a home invasion robbery with two others in Pottstown during which three victims were threatened at gunpoint or restrained with tape while the home was ransacked. Annette Bowen, 58, formerly of Stowe but most recently...
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Identify Glasgow Pizza Shop Owner Stabbed To Death Sunday
Delaware State Police have identified Ramon Trinidad-Perez, 41, of Middletown, as the victim of a homicide that occurred at La Piazza Di Caruso located at 830 Peoples Plaza in Newark, Delaware. Original Story. Delaware State Police arrested Erik Hilton, 22, of Bear, DE, for murder after a stabbing incident at...
fox29.com
Man, 27, shot multiple times in broad daylight and killed on East Germantown street, police say
EAST GERMANTOWN - A 27-year-old man has been shot and killed on an East Germantown street, in broad daylight, officials say. Philadelphia Police in the 14th District were called to the 5800 block of Crittenden Street Thursday afternoon, just before 2:30, on the report of a shooting. Responding officers found...
sauconsource.com
Springfield Township Police Ask for Help Locating Missing Man
A man who has been classified as missing/endangered is the subject of a search involving the Springfield Township Police Department. In a post on the department’s Crimewatch site Wednesday morning, police asked for help in their search for 24-year-old Hunter Lambert, who they said was last seen “walking from the Pennsylvania State Police Skippack barracks,” which are located at 2047 Bridge Road in Schwenksville, Montgomery County.
buckscountyherald.com
Straw purchaser nabbed in Bucks
A 24-year-old man is facing a slew of felony charges for the illegal straw purchase of 21 guns at gun stores, almost exclusively in Bucks County. Leonard Truesdale was arraigned Wednesday, Nov. 9, on 21 counts each of making false statements on firearm purchase forms, criminal conspiracy to make false statements on firearm purchase forms and selling or transferring a firearm to an unlicensed person. All the offense are second-degree and third-degree felonies.
Man charged with attempted kidnapping, shooting of woman in Bethlehem park
An Allentown man is facing attempted homicide and kidnapping charges after allegedly trying to pull a woman through a car window and shooting at the vehicle as it fled a Bethlehem park. Daniel Charles Fegely, 25, of the 800 block of South Fourth Street, is facing charges of two counts...
Bensalem Times
Bensalem, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
281K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Bensalem, PAhttps://lowerbuckstimes.com/
Comments / 17