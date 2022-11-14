Read full article on original website
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania convenience storeKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
It’s National Fast Food Day: 3 Places in Pennsylvania Offering Awesome Fast FoodMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
These 2 Pennsylvania Restaurants Offers Award-Winning Wine Along With Locally Sourced Food [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
Asian business owners targets of burglariesLauren JessopHarrisburg, PA
Major retail chain opens another new store in Pennsylvania, bringing 200+ jobs to the areaKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
Man held Dauphin County woman, child hostage during overnight burglary: police
A Williamstown man is accused of holding a woman and a 5-year-old boy hostage with a gun during a burglary overnight, according to police. 23-year-old Matthew Ronald Lentz is charged with burglary, aggravated assault and other offenses connected to the Lykens home invasion, according to state police. Lentz broke into...
Man used hammer to get into woman’s home, terrorized her for hours: police
When Williamstown man Matthew Lentz broke into a woman’s home around 2 a.m. Wednesday he told police he didn’t have a plan. But he was armed with a hammer and gun and quickly became aggressive. Lentz, 23, is charged with aggravated assault, burglary and more following the two-hour...
Arsonist headed to prison for setting central Pa. home on fire with sleeping children inside
A man who admitted to setting two Lancaster County homes on fire earlier this year will have to serve at least 3.5 years in prison, a judge ruled Tuesday. Maytown resident Alvin F. Chambers III set the same property on fire Jan. 4 and 5 in Lancaster City, while children slept inside, Lancaster County prosecutors said. Chambers entered an open guilty plea Sept. 2 on two counts of arson.
3 charged after 35-year-old man killed by beating: DA
A York County grand jury recommended charges for three people connected to the spring assault on a “defenseless” man, who died from his injuries, according to the district attorney’s office. 35-year-old Zachary Young was assaulted on May 25, when he was found trespassing on a York property...
Pa. man convicted of DUI for 12th time in 30 years
A 56-year-old man was convicted last week in Lancaster County of his 12th DUI since 1990, prosecutors said. The jury deliberated for about half an hour Nov. 8 before finding Anthony Caraballo, of Toughkenamon, Chester County, guilty of driving under the influence around 6:30 a.m. Oct. 19, 2021, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.
Teen reported missing from central Pa. youth home: police
Authorities in Adams County are looking for a 16-year-old girl who may have sought out a boy she met online. Police said Jasmine Vought was a resident at Hoffman Homes in Littlestown, a facility focused on behavioral health treatment for youth. She was last seen on Tuesday around 11:30 a.m.,...
Shoplifting charges resolved against Pa. woman whose car landed on restaurant roof
MIDDLEBURG – Shoplifting and receiving stolen property charges against the driver accused of driving drunk before her car came to rest on the roof of a Snyder County restaurant in March have been resolved by agreement. Theresa J. Risso, 43, of Selinsgrove, paid for the $102 worth of items...
Driver dies in crash after going airborne, hitting tree in Perry County
A 44-year-old man was killed Wednesday morning when his car crashed into a Perry County guard rail and went airborne, hitting a tree before it came to a rest, authorities said. Keith A. Krieger, of Herndon, Northumberland County, was driving south on Route 11/15 in Watts Township when the crash...
Employee charged with urinating in equipment used at water treatment plant: police
Police in Lancaster County have charged an employee of a water treatment plant after they discovered he had urinated into equipment, authorities announced. Ephrata Borough Wastewater Management contacted police when concerns arose with water test results that were “misconstrued by deception and possible contamination,” on July 22, 201, police said.
Pa. football player was behind wheel in DUI crash that killed teammate: police
A Lancaster teen was driving under the influence with a teammate and another friend in the car when he crashed the vehicle in June, police said Tuesday. That teen then left the crash scene and died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound nearly two hours later, according to East Lampeter Township police.
Child missing from Carlisle area: police
Update: The missing child has been found, according to the Carlisle Police Department Twitter page. The Carlisle Police Department has put out an alert for a missing child. The department posted to their Facebook page that Dorris Zehum, 11, has disappeared on Monday night. “Doris [sic] is an eleven-year-old black...
Worker cited, fired for kicking lamb in the face during slaughter at central Pa. meat plant
A Maryland man has been cited with kicking a lamb in the face this year during what was supposed to be a humane slaughter in York County, authorities said. Daniel Echeverria, 37, of Hagerstown, abused the lamb March 17 while he was employed at Dillsburg Halal Meats, according to Animal Partisan, a nonprofit animal protection organization that filed a private complaint with the York County District Attorney’s Office.
Missing Carlisle girl has been found: police
A girl who was reported missing this morning has been found, according to police. A post on the Carlisle Police Department Twitter page stated that 11-year-old Dorris Zehum had been located. The department posted early this morning that Zehum had disappeared on Monday night and was last seen around 10:30...
Dauphin County theater temporarily closed due to report of bed bugs
The Regal Cinemas in Susquehanna Township was temporarily closed by the codes department on Wednesday due to a report of bed bugs. According to a release by the township, several theaters within the building were closed while pest control remedied the situation. The entire facility was treated, but all theaters...
Overdose crisis causes dire need among Pa. grandparents as they care for more children
The fatal overdose crisis has turned back the clock for Denise Shanahan of York County, making her responsible for two young boys at age 61. It’s the result of her 25-year-old daughter dying of an overdose in 2015, leaving behind a 3-year-old and a 3-month-old. “Not only did I...
Alligator left inside bin on side of the road in Dauphin County
A man who noticed a blue bin on the side of a Dauphin County road on Sunday could not have anticipated what he would find inside. A 2-and-a-half to 3-foot American alligator was alone in the bin, which led the man to call John Fitzwater with Triple J Reptiles Rescue, who spoke to PennLive on Tuesday.
Dollar General in Cumberland County closes due to mouse infestation: inspection report
A Dollar General store in Cumberland County was recently found out of compliance after evidence of mice were found during an inspection. The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture said the discount store at 840 Market St. in Lemoyne closed on Nov. 9 due to imminent health risks and failing to correct previous violations, including evidence of pests.
Cumberland County home highlights architectural details, gardens for $875K: Cool Spaces
This custom home, located in the Cumberland County neighborhood of White Oaks, has classic styling. Built by the skilled craftsmen at Farinelli Construction, this home offers the richness of wood floors and wood finishes throughout almost every room.
For their work with people in need, Harrisburg couple honored at Peace & Justice in Pa. event
Implicit bias has gotten a bad rap, but Dr. Bryant Marks on Tuesday made the point that implicit bias is a universal human principle — not a fad, not a flaw. “Implicit bias is much more about the machinery of our mind than the content of your character,” said Marks, the keynote speaker at the second-annual Peace & Justice in Pa. event at Harrisburg University. “It’s not a character issue. It’s a disproportionate exposure issue.”
Mechanicsburg woman directed Jan. 6 rioters, Pelosi laptop thieves: prosecutors
In a video, the 22-year-old woman can be heard shouting at police as rioters surge through the U.S. Capitol rotunda: “You’re a traitor,” she yells. “You’re a traitor to this country.”. Riley Williams, now 23, of Mechanicsburg, is on trial this week on eight charges...
