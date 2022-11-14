A Maryland man has been cited with kicking a lamb in the face this year during what was supposed to be a humane slaughter in York County, authorities said. Daniel Echeverria, 37, of Hagerstown, abused the lamb March 17 while he was employed at Dillsburg Halal Meats, according to Animal Partisan, a nonprofit animal protection organization that filed a private complaint with the York County District Attorney’s Office.

