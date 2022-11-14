ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arsonist headed to prison for setting central Pa. home on fire with sleeping children inside

A man who admitted to setting two Lancaster County homes on fire earlier this year will have to serve at least 3.5 years in prison, a judge ruled Tuesday. Maytown resident Alvin F. Chambers III set the same property on fire Jan. 4 and 5 in Lancaster City, while children slept inside, Lancaster County prosecutors said. Chambers entered an open guilty plea Sept. 2 on two counts of arson.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Pa. man convicted of DUI for 12th time in 30 years

A 56-year-old man was convicted last week in Lancaster County of his 12th DUI since 1990, prosecutors said. The jury deliberated for about half an hour Nov. 8 before finding Anthony Caraballo, of Toughkenamon, Chester County, guilty of driving under the influence around 6:30 a.m. Oct. 19, 2021, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Child missing from Carlisle area: police

Update: The missing child has been found, according to the Carlisle Police Department Twitter page. The Carlisle Police Department has put out an alert for a missing child. The department posted to their Facebook page that Dorris Zehum, 11, has disappeared on Monday night. “Doris [sic] is an eleven-year-old black...
CARLISLE, PA
Worker cited, fired for kicking lamb in the face during slaughter at central Pa. meat plant

A Maryland man has been cited with kicking a lamb in the face this year during what was supposed to be a humane slaughter in York County, authorities said. Daniel Echeverria, 37, of Hagerstown, abused the lamb March 17 while he was employed at Dillsburg Halal Meats, according to Animal Partisan, a nonprofit animal protection organization that filed a private complaint with the York County District Attorney’s Office.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Missing Carlisle girl has been found: police

A girl who was reported missing this morning has been found, according to police. A post on the Carlisle Police Department Twitter page stated that 11-year-old Dorris Zehum had been located. The department posted early this morning that Zehum had disappeared on Monday night and was last seen around 10:30...
CARLISLE, PA
For their work with people in need, Harrisburg couple honored at Peace & Justice in Pa. event

Implicit bias has gotten a bad rap, but Dr. Bryant Marks on Tuesday made the point that implicit bias is a universal human principle — not a fad, not a flaw. “Implicit bias is much more about the machinery of our mind than the content of your character,” said Marks, the keynote speaker at the second-annual Peace & Justice in Pa. event at Harrisburg University. “It’s not a character issue. It’s a disproportionate exposure issue.”
HARRISBURG, PA
