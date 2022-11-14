Read full article on original website
Paul Finebaum 'doubling down' on upset alert for one Playoff contender in Week 12
Paul Finebaum last week said that TCU’s historic undefeated season would be coming to a close in Austin against then-No.18 Texas. A week later, little has changed. Finebaum said on ESPN’s “Get Up” Wednesday that the No. 4 Horned Frogs should be on upset watch this weekend against Baylor in Waco. TCU (10-0, 7-0 Big 12) likely will need to win its last two games, plus the Big 12 title to guarantee its spot in the College Football Playoff.
Jaxon Smolik, Penn State QB commit, makes recruiting pitch to recently available 4-star CB
Jaxon Smolik is a key quarterback recruit committed to Penn State via the 2023 recruiting class. Now, he’s trying to pitch the Nittany Lions to a key cornerback prospect that recently became available. On Tuesday, Smolik shared an image of the announcement from Daniel Harris. Previously committed to the...
Minnesota football: Now is the time for PJ Fleck to break through against Iowa, Kirk Ferentz
Minnesota head coach PJ Fleck has beaten each of his B1G West opponents except one. That one? You guessed it, the Iowa Hawkeyes. Since arriving in Dinkytown as the Gophers’ head coach in 2017, Fleck has compiled an overall record of 42-26. But none of those wins has come in the battle for the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.
Iowa WR returns to practice, could potentially return to action in Week 12 vs. Minnesota
In his Wednesday news conference, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz addressed the status of wide receiver Arland Bruce IV. Bruce has been one of the few bright spots for this Hawkeye offense which has struggled all season. Bruce was injured recently but it appears he may play against Minnesota Saturday.
Big Ten quarterback rankings entering Week 12: It's slim pickings after CJ Stroud
CJ Stroud is back atop the FBS list for touchdown passes this season, tied for the No. 1 spot at 34 after connecting for 5 scores against woeful Indiana. Purdue senior Aidan O’Connell struck for 3 scores in a road upset of Illinois that further muddled the Big Ten West.
Iowa hoops lands commitment from 3-star PF to 2023 recruiting class
Iowa basketball is putting together a strong recruiting class for 2023, and the Hawkeyes landed another piece on Wednesday. This time, the commitment (and signing) comes from Ladji Dembele. Dembele is a 6-foot-8 power forward out of New Jersey with offers from around the country, including Pitt, Wake Forest, Rutgers, Seton Hall and Xavier.
4 B1G linemen listed as 2022 Outland Trophy semifinalists
The Outland Trophy is given to the top interior lineman in the country each season and the semifinalists for 2022 were announced Wednesday night. An astounding 4 of the 7 named semifinalists hail from B1G programs, including Northwestern’s Peter Soronski, Michigan’s Olusegun Oluwatimi, Minnesota’s John Michael Schmitz and Ohio State’s PAri Johnson Jr.
Michigan vs. Ohio State lookahead: Wolverines QB JJ McCarthy has shot to become legendary
Michigan sophomore quarterback JJ McCarthy has already won over the Wolverines’ coaching staff and fan base. He is the QB that Jim Harbaugh will rely upon for the next 2 seasons. He is the one who can shatter the mold by becoming a true superstar, something that past Harbaugh-era QBs were never able to accomplish.
Markus Allen, former Badger WR, updates transfer recruitment following visit to Minnesota
Markus Allen is looking for a new home. The former Wisconsin Badger recently took a visit to B1G West foe Minnesota. Allen played sparingly as a redshirt freshman in Madison this season with 7 catches for 91 yards and 1 touchdown. His best statistical game came against Illinois State where he had 3 receptions for 34 yards. His lone touchdown came on a 19-yard catch against Northwestern.
Heather Dinich puts Michigan on upset alert heading into Week 12 matchup vs. Illinois
Heather Dinich provided her thoughts on Michigan’s mentality heading into this week’s Illinois game. Running back Blake Corum is a key part of the Wolverines’ offense and could be a contender for the Heisman, while Illinois has the top pass defense and No. 3 rush defense. This will be an interesting game that should not be written off, yet.
Ohio State loses a commitment from talented 4-star RB
Ohio State has lost a commitment from one of the top running backs in the Class of 2023. Mark Fletcher announced his intent to open up his recruitment following a unofficial visit to Florida. The Fort Lauderdale native may or may not have liked what he saw on that visit from Billy Napier’s program.
College Football Playoff Rankings: 3 B1G teams remain in top 25 entering Week 12
The College Football Playoff Rankings are getting a shakeup coming out of Week 11. Over the weekend, a pair of top-15 teams faltered. Near the top of the rankings, No. 6 Oregon was upset by Washington. Heading into Week 11, the Ducks were the second-highest-ranked team with one loss behind...
Ohio State football: Why this weekend's UM might be scary ... and why it might not
The old adage is that fans can look ahead on the schedule, but players can’t. That would certainly be the case for Ohio State, a week ahead of the annual tilt with Michigan. The Buckeyes have to face Maryland first, and that could be scary … or not. At first glimpse, there are plenty of reasons for the Buckeyes to be concerned by the Terrapins, maybe even on upset alert. But a second look says OSU should be fine. Here’s the breakdown.
Ryan Day admits 'sobering' aspect of Ohio State's hot start to the season
Ohio State heads into the last two weeks of the season still as heavy favorites to win the conference title and return to the College Football Playoff. But according to head coach Ryan Day, all of that is in the rearview mirror until they take care of business these next few weeks and that starts with Maryland.
Nebraska football: 100 years at Memorial Stadium -- top 5 games in the modern era
Enough of the negativity, Huskers’ fans. You’ve been put through abundant misery of late. Instead, let’s take a stroll down memory lane. On Saturday, Nebraska will finish its 100th season of playing in iconic Memorial Stadium as it hosts Wisconsin. So many outstanding games played in the old venue over the years. Numerous legends have graced the playing surface and left a legacy to remember.
Iowa DC Phil Parker weighs in on Cooper DeJean's performance, versatility for Hawkeyes
Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker is creating a showstopping defense and one of the key players is Cooper DeJean. Parker provided his thoughts on sophomore defensive back DeJean’s performance lately during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, ahead of its Week 12 match-up with Minnesota. Parker said in part...
Marvin Harrison Jr. leads Power 5 WRs in multiple single-coverage stats
Ohio State has always had an embarrassment of riches at the wide receiver position, including Marvin Harrison Jr., this season has 60 catches for 969 yards and 11 touchdowns. According to PFF College, he is the best in the country against single coverage highlighted here:. 658 yards. 11 touchdowns. 32...
Trev Alberts admits coaching search has proved Nebraska has 'more respect' than he anticipated
Trev Alberts is optimistic if anything as he searches for the next head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers football program. While conducting this coaching search, Alberts believes there is more respect for the Cornhuskers program than anticipated. Nebraska is one of the most well-established programs in the history of college...
Mark Whipple provides personal health update following scary fall in Week 11
Mark Whipple is not letting an injured foot stop him from calling plays. In a Wednesday morning presser, Nebraska’s OC came out to answer questions with a boot on his foot. During last Saturday’s game against Michigan, Whipple suffered a hard fall at the Big House putting his leg out of commission to be on the field.
Michigan State vs. Penn State: The 10 biggest blowouts in rivalry history
Blowout victories over Penn State have highlighted Michigan State’s most recent national championship season and its most recent Big Ten championship season. Another MSU rout featured one of the greatest running game efforts in program history. Turn it around, and Penn State pummeled the Spartans during its most recent...
