Wisconsin State

saturdaytradition.com

Paul Finebaum 'doubling down' on upset alert for one Playoff contender in Week 12

Paul Finebaum last week said that TCU’s historic undefeated season would be coming to a close in Austin against then-No.18 Texas. A week later, little has changed. Finebaum said on ESPN’s “Get Up” Wednesday that the No. 4 Horned Frogs should be on upset watch this weekend against Baylor in Waco. TCU (10-0, 7-0 Big 12) likely will need to win its last two games, plus the Big 12 title to guarantee its spot in the College Football Playoff.
FORT WORTH, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa hoops lands commitment from 3-star PF to 2023 recruiting class

Iowa basketball is putting together a strong recruiting class for 2023, and the Hawkeyes landed another piece on Wednesday. This time, the commitment (and signing) comes from Ladji Dembele. Dembele is a 6-foot-8 power forward out of New Jersey with offers from around the country, including Pitt, Wake Forest, Rutgers, Seton Hall and Xavier.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

4 B1G linemen listed as 2022 Outland Trophy semifinalists

The Outland Trophy is given to the top interior lineman in the country each season and the semifinalists for 2022 were announced Wednesday night. An astounding 4 of the 7 named semifinalists hail from B1G programs, including Northwestern’s Peter Soronski, Michigan’s Olusegun Oluwatimi, Minnesota’s John Michael Schmitz and Ohio State’s PAri Johnson Jr.
GEORGIA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Markus Allen, former Badger WR, updates transfer recruitment following visit to Minnesota

Markus Allen is looking for a new home. The former Wisconsin Badger recently took a visit to B1G West foe Minnesota. Allen played sparingly as a redshirt freshman in Madison this season with 7 catches for 91 yards and 1 touchdown. His best statistical game came against Illinois State where he had 3 receptions for 34 yards. His lone touchdown came on a 19-yard catch against Northwestern.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State loses a commitment from talented 4-star RB

Ohio State has lost a commitment from one of the top running backs in the Class of 2023. Mark Fletcher announced his intent to open up his recruitment following a unofficial visit to Florida. The Fort Lauderdale native may or may not have liked what he saw on that visit from Billy Napier’s program.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State football: Why this weekend's UM might be scary ... and why it might not

The old adage is that fans can look ahead on the schedule, but players can’t. That would certainly be the case for Ohio State, a week ahead of the annual tilt with Michigan. The Buckeyes have to face Maryland first, and that could be scary … or not. At first glimpse, there are plenty of reasons for the Buckeyes to be concerned by the Terrapins, maybe even on upset alert. But a second look says OSU should be fine. Here’s the breakdown.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day admits 'sobering' aspect of Ohio State's hot start to the season

Ohio State heads into the last two weeks of the season still as heavy favorites to win the conference title and return to the College Football Playoff. But according to head coach Ryan Day, all of that is in the rearview mirror until they take care of business these next few weeks and that starts with Maryland.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska football: 100 years at Memorial Stadium -- top 5 games in the modern era

Enough of the negativity, Huskers’ fans. You’ve been put through abundant misery of late. Instead, let’s take a stroll down memory lane. On Saturday, Nebraska will finish its 100th season of playing in iconic Memorial Stadium as it hosts Wisconsin. So many outstanding games played in the old venue over the years. Numerous legends have graced the playing surface and left a legacy to remember.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Marvin Harrison Jr. leads Power 5 WRs in multiple single-coverage stats

Ohio State has always had an embarrassment of riches at the wide receiver position, including Marvin Harrison Jr., this season has 60 catches for 969 yards and 11 touchdowns. According to PFF College, he is the best in the country against single coverage highlighted here:. 658 yards. 11 touchdowns. 32...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Mark Whipple provides personal health update following scary fall in Week 11

Mark Whipple is not letting an injured foot stop him from calling plays. In a Wednesday morning presser, Nebraska’s OC came out to answer questions with a boot on his foot. During last Saturday’s game against Michigan, Whipple suffered a hard fall at the Big House putting his leg out of commission to be on the field.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State vs. Penn State: The 10 biggest blowouts in rivalry history

Blowout victories over Penn State have highlighted Michigan State’s most recent national championship season and its most recent Big Ten championship season. Another MSU rout featured one of the greatest running game efforts in program history. Turn it around, and Penn State pummeled the Spartans during its most recent...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

