HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Marco’s Chicken and Waffles provided a hot thanksgiving meal to warm the hearts of those in the community. Volunteers from all over the Hub City dedicated their time and energy to make the third annual “free” thanksgiving meal all that and more. Marco Baker, the owner, said he is thankful for all the support he has received.

HATTIESBURG, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO