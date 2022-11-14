Read full article on original website
Hub City seeking artist for ‘Midnight on Front Street’ poster
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Calling Hub City artists! The City of Hattiesburg is seeking an artist for its annual “Midnight on Front Street” promotional poster. In 2019, a tradition was established through a contest among local artists to design a poster that helps promote the event. Glenda Grubbs took home the honor with her painting “Happy New Year Hub City.”
Annual ‘Santa Shops’ holiday campaign begins in Covington County
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - An annual campaign to boost local shopping for the holidays has started in Covington County. The Covington County Chamber of Commerce-sponsored event is called, “Santa Shops Covington County First” and it began Thursday. More than three dozen businesses across the county are taking part.
Wildcat Wonderland set to bring in big crowds
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Wildcat Wonderland kicks off at Pearl River Community College. From 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. families can come out and enjoy a wide range of games, food, fun, and other festivities. Open to everyone in the community, the 6th annual event is free of charge. “Last year...
Hattiesburg honored at Alabama – Mississippi Chapters of the American Planning Association Conference
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Hattiesburg was honored during the 2022 conference for the Alabama – Mississippi Chapters of the American Planning Association. One such award honored Dr. Richard Conville, a longtime member of the Planning Commission and Board of Adjustment, as a “Planning Advocate.”. The Planning Advocate Award is...
Songfest event helps top $1M for Make-A-Wish
Marco's Chicken and Waffles provided a hot thanksgiving meal to warm the hearts of those in the community. A group of Covington County quilters is making this a special Christmas for some local children. The Hub City welcomes its 36th mural.
Jones Logistics hosts ‘Touch a Truck’ event for DuBard School and the Children’s Center for Communication and Development
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Wednesday morning, Jones Logistics provided a hands-on opportunity for kids to explore a 53-foot Kenworth truck. The kids of University of Southern Mississippi’s DuBard School and Children’s Center for Communication and Development were able to “touch a truck” like the ones they’d seen in their learning materials.
Business hosts annual free Thanksgiving meal
The Chi Omega sorority on the University of Southern Miss campus reached a major milestone in their support of the Make-A-Wish Foundation. A group of Covington County quilters is making this a special Christmas for some local children. The Hub City welcomes its 36th mural.
Students honor veterans at annual Oak Grove Veterans’ Breakfast
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Oak Grove High School students honored Pine Belt veterans with an annual celebration at Temple Baptist Church. The annual Veterans’ Breakfast on Wednesday morning featured food provided by Lake Serene Grocery, a musical tribute to each branch of the armed forces and an address by Alfred J. “Al” Lipphardt, junior vice commander-in-chief of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Hattiesburg ranks 3rd most visited city in Miss. for 2022
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Many cities across the globe are battling to recover their tourism industries from COVID-19, but VisitHATTIESBURG reports that the Hub City is bouncing back. “When we look at the numbers from 2021 to 2022, we’ve actually grown by leaps and bounds,” said Marlo Dorsey, VisitHATTIESBURG executive...
Hattiesburg Salvation Army kettle campaign begins Friday
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Families soon will be seeing Salvation Army red kettles at shopping centers in the Hattiesburg area. The Salvation Army begins its annual bell-ringing campaign on Friday. The fundraising goal for this year’s campaign is $115,000. “The money that we raise goes not only to support...
Petal Children’s Task Force gears up for its annual Thanksgiving food box drive
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Petal Children’s Task Force is preparing for its annual Thanksgiving food box drive, set for Friday. Volunteers, along with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office and the Petal Police Department will be handing out 350 food boxes for the preregistered families, starting at 8:30 a.m.
Marco’s Chicken and Waffles hosts 3rd annual free Thanksgiving meal giveaway
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Marco’s Chicken and Waffles provided a hot thanksgiving meal to warm the hearts of those in the community. Volunteers from all over the Hub City dedicated their time and energy to make the third annual “free” thanksgiving meal all that and more. Marco Baker, the owner, said he is thankful for all the support he has received.
Postal Service job fair to be hosted Nov. 17 for positions in eastern Mississippi
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WKRG) – The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) will host a job fair for position openings in east Mississippi from Bay Springs to Lucedale. The event is scheduled at the Hattiesburg Post Office, 220 S 40th Avenue, on Thursday, November 17 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.. USPS locations hiring include Bay Springs, Beaumont, […]
Karsyn Ulmer crowned Miss USM 2023
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Karsyn Ulmer, a junior, studying education, has been crowned Miss University of Southern Mississippi 2023. Ulmer was crowned during the Student Government Association’s annual Miss USM Scholarship Competition on Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Joe Paul Theater on the Hattiesburg campus. A total of seven candidates competed for the title.
PRCC Scholarships
Player of the Week: Taylorsville junior RB Cobey Craft. Marco's Chicken and Waffles provided a hot thanksgiving meal to warm the hearts of those in the community. Solicitor General Scott Stewart spoke in front of Lamar County Republicans Tuesday evening.
Chi Omega’s ‘Songfest’ helps sorority hit $1M donation mark for Make-A-Wish Foundation
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Chi Omega sorority on the University of Southern Mississippi campus reached a major milestone in their support of the Make-A-Wish Foundation. After last week’s “Songfest,” the sorority brought in over $315,000 in donations and passed the $1 million mark for the charity.
A year in tourism for Hattiesburg
Time is running out for school districts to join a Hattiesburg-based organization in a lawsuit against e-cigarette maker JUUL. As the cooler weather approaches, the City of Columbia is getting ready for year five of its holiday festivities. FARMtastic agriculture field trip.
‘Scrappy Sisters’ donates quilts to Covington Co. Sheriff’s toy drive
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - A group of Covington County quilters is making this a special Christmas for some local children. The group, known as the “Scrappy Sisters,” has made and donated more than 1,200 quilts to senior citizens, cancer patients and storm victims since 2014. This year, group...
2-hour fire devastates single-family home in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A trio of Jones County volunteer fire department battled a blaze Thursday afternoon that had engulfed a family home. Personnel at te Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport called in the fire at 135 Smith Bonner Road shortly after noon Thursday. Southwest, South Jones and Moselle volunteer fire...
Is Hattiesburg below sea level?
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg is no stranger to flooding. Water pools in areas of the city nearly every time substantial rainfall hits. Because of this, some neighbors wonder if Hattiesburg sits below sea level. Even though Hattiesburg is more than 50 miles away from the coast, it may be surprising to […]
