ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

Moderna, Biogen rise; Oatly, Dentsply fall

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0jAbmJwa00

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Monday.com Ltd., up $6.91 to $102.10.

The project management software developer reported strong third-quarter financial results.

Moderna Inc., up $7.83 to $179.03.

The vaccine maker gave investors an encouraging update on the development of its latest COVID-19 vaccines .

Biogen Inc., up $9.61 to $299.06.

Competitor Roche gave investors a disappointing update on the development of a potential Alzheimer's disease treatment.

Oatly Group AB, down 31 cents to $2.14.

The maker of oat-based dairy product alternatives reported a bigger third-quarter loss than analysts expected.

Dentsply Sirona Inc., down $1.70 to $30.35.

The dental products maker cut its profit forecast for the year.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc., down 19 cents to $8.34.

The technology consulting company reported disappointing third-quarter profits.

Tesla Inc., down $5.02 to $190.95.

CEO Elon Musk told a business forum that he is overworked following the buyout of Twitter .

Coinbase Global Inc., down $4.24 to $53.22.

The crypto exchange platform faces uncertainty along with the broader crypto market following the implosion of FTX.

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Walmart Stock Rises as Company Moves Through Inventory Glut in Q3

Shares for Walmart were up 8.13% on Tuesday morning following better-than-expected earnings in the third quarter and the retailer’s boost to its full year guidance. The Bentonville, Ark.-based big-box retailer reported total revenue in the third quarter of $152.8 billion, up 8.7% from the same time last year. The retailer credits most of this growth to its Walmart U.S. and Sam’s Club U.S. businesses driven by gaining market share in grocery sales as many shoppers have turned to the company as inflation mounts.
The Independent

Asian stocks mixed after Wall St falls on rate hike worries

Asian stocks were mixed Friday after a Federal Reserve official suggested U.S. interest rates might have to be raised higher than expected to cool inflation.Shanghai and Hong Kong gained while Tokyo declined. Oil prices gained.Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.3% on Thursday after a Fed official indicated the U.S. central bank might need to raise its key lending rate as high as almost double its already elevated level to rein in price increases. Officials warned previously that rates might have to be kept high for an extended period, but traders hoped signs of slowing economic activity might...
Motley Fool

Electronic Arts Stock Shows Once Again Why It Belongs in Your Portfolio

Sales are growing, but cash flow is projected to be down this year. The company has a huge pipeline of games that can drive growth over the next couple of years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
US News and World Report

Tech, Commodity Stocks Help Europe's STOXX 600 Close Higher for Fourth-Day

(Reuters) -Europe's STOXX 600 index closed higher on Tuesday, boosted by gains in technology and commodity stocks after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data bolstered hopes of less-aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hikes in the coming months. The continent-wide index rose 0.4%, logging its fourth-straight session of gains and erasing intraday losses...
CNBC

Lowe's says it's not seeing negative impact of inflation as sales, profit top expectations

The company also upped its guidance for its full-year earnings. Shares of Lowe's rose 3% Wednesday. Company executives on Wednesday noted they are confident in Lowe's business, despite macroeconomic pressures, as they saw customers continue to up discretionary spending and a good quarter for both the professional and do-it-yourself home improvement segments.
Reuters

Moody's shutting consulting business in China, cutting staff

HONG KONG, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Moody's Corp (MCO.N) is shutting its China consulting business and is laying off people associated with the unit in multiple locations across the country, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
AdWeek

Neuro-Insight Promotes Pranav Yadav to Global CEO

Neuromarketing and neuroanalytics firm Neuro-Insight has announced the promotion of Pranav Yadav to global chief executive officer. Yadav, who founded the ad-tech company and is currently the CEO of the U.S. business, will succeed longtime marketing and agency veteran John Zweig as he takes the remaining subsidiaries under his management. Zweig will assume the role of chairman.
Robb Report

Americans Spent Nearly $695 Billion at Retail Stores in October Despite Inflation: Report

U.S. retail sales grew in October as consumers continue to spend despite rising prices. Total U.S. retail sales were $694.5 billion in October, according to a monthly report from the U.S. Census Bureau. This total was up 1.3 percent from September and 8.3 percent from the same month in 2021. This compares with the 8.2 percent year-over-year growth in September and the 9.4 percent yearly increase in August. “October retail sales data confirms that consumers continue to stretch their dollars on household priorities, including gifts for family and loved ones this holiday season,” said National Retail Federation president and CEO Matthew Shay in a Wednesday...
US News and World Report

Applied Materials Forecasts Strong Q1 Revenue on Easing Supply Chain Woes

(Reuters) -Chip tools maker Applied Materials Inc on Thursday forecast first-quarter revenue above market estimates, on hopes that easing supply chain constraints will help it meet pent up demand from chipmakers ramping up production. The company's results come at a time when the wider chip industry is seeing sluggish demand...
geekwire.com

Seattle data analytics startup MotherDuck emerges from stealth, reveals $47.5M in funding

MotherDuck is peeking its head above water. The Seattle startup lifted the hood Tuesday on its data analytics system based on the open-source platform DuckDB. It also announced total funding of $47.5 million to date, including a $35 million Series A round led by Silicon Valley venture firm Andreessen Horowitz, following a $12 million seed round led by Redpoint Ventures.
SEATTLE, WA
ABC News

ABC News

908K+
Followers
192K+
Post
517M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy