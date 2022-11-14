ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s execution of a man convicted in the 1988 murder-for-hire slaying of a preacher’s wife was called off Thursday just before the midnight deadline because state officials couldn’t find a suitable vein to inject the lethal drugs. Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner John Hamm said prison staff tried for about an hour to get the two required intravenous lines connected to Kenneth Eugene Smith, 57. Hamm said they got one line established but were not able to get the second after trying several locations on Smith’s body. “We went to our protocol of a central line. We were not able to have time to complete that, so we called off the execution,” Hamm said. The U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for the execution when at about 10:20 p.m. it lifted a stay issued earlier in the evening by the 11th U.S Circuit Court of Appeals. But the state determined about an hour later that the lethal injection would not happen that evening. It is the second execution since September that the state has canceled because of difficulties with establishing an IV.

