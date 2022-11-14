ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

Comments / 1

Related
knopnews2.com

Additional officers on patrol to enforce seat belt usage in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Police Department, in conjunction with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Nebraska Department of Transportation, will be participating in the “Buckle Up Every Trip, Every Time”, seat belt enforcement mobilization. The enforcement campaign will run through the Thanksgiving holiday...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
klkntv.com

Boat ramp at western Nebraska reservoir to temporarily close for repairs

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The road to the Hershey Beach boat ramp at Sutherland Reservoir will be closed until further notice, effective Thursday. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the ramp has sustained significant erosion from waves in the water. The ramp needs to be immediately assessed before...
LINCOLN, NE
knopnews2.com

North Platte Police Dept. rolls out automated license plate readers

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - New crime fighting technology is being utilized by the North Platte Police Department. The department rolled out their Flock Safety Automated License Plate Readers last month. Flock Safety, the company that built the technology, said the license plate reader cameras can be placed anywhere to...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

Christmas arrives early at the Prairie Arts Center

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Festival of Trees hosted by the Prairie Arts Center is approaching. The public can view the trees beginning Saturday and online bidding runs Nov. 28 - Dec. 3. The trees are decorated by partnering companies and other non-profit organizations and will be auctioned off...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

North Platte native Lee Perez wins Horace Mann teaching award

North Platte High School and North Platte Community College graduate Lee Perez is the first Nebraska teacher to be honored with a Horace Mann Teaching Excellence Award. The National Education Association Foundation announced Monday that Perez, a teacher in Omaha, was one of five national recipients of the 2023 Mann award.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

Prairie Arts Center receives $30,000 grant from Peter Kiewit Foundation

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Prairie Arts Center in North Platte received a matching Operational Grant from the Peter Kiewit Foundation in the amount of $30,000 over two years. This grant will help the Prairie Arts Center in its general operation. These funds are extremely important for nonprofits, like...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

Buffalo Bill Kiwanis Club donates to 18 local charities

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Buffalo Bill Kiwanis Club donated to 18 non-profit organizations Tuesday. The funds are raised through several major fundraisers they host throughout the year. The Rape/Domestic Abuse Program was one of the recipients. They say they’re housing more survivors this year than last...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

Overloaded electrical wiring causes house fire on Walnut Street

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte firefighters responded to a house fire at 315 S Walnut Street Monday just after 1 p.m. Deputy Fire Marshal Brad Krichau said overloaded electrical wiring caused the fire, and there was extensive structural damage to the house. No one was injured in the...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Georgia hunter to pay fine for poaching deer in Nebraska

A hunter from Georgia has been fined $5,000 and ordered to pay $4,000 in restitution by a federal judge for shooting two mule deer out of season while being guided by a North Platte commercial outfitter in 2020. 34-year old Chad McCullough of Franklin must also spend 2 years on...
NEBRASKA STATE
knopnews2.com

21 year-old woman life-flighted after accident east of Paxton

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon, the Nebraska State Patrol responded to a one vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in which the driver sustained serious injuries. According to NSP, the accident happened in the eastbound lane of I-80 around mile marker 150 near Paxton. The 21-year old...
PAXTON, NE
North Platte Post

Lincoln County’s Most Wanted

Some warrants May no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted subject, contact law enforcement. 2 warrants: Assault; cause body injury to person, theft by deception. Jeffrey L. Copley. Age: 36. 2 warrants: Possession of controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of marijuana. Anthony W. Dixon. Age: 53. 4 warrants:...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE

