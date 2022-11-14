Read full article on original website
Additional officers on patrol to enforce seat belt usage in North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Police Department, in conjunction with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Nebraska Department of Transportation, will be participating in the “Buckle Up Every Trip, Every Time”, seat belt enforcement mobilization. The enforcement campaign will run through the Thanksgiving holiday...
North Platte High School teacher awarded grant to aid in innovative teaching methods
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Each spring and fall, REACH grants are available to North Platte Public School teachers to fund innovative approaches to teaching. The grant program is designed to assist where regular classroom/school budgets fall short. The North Platte Public Schools Foundation and Fat Dogs partnered and awarded...
Boat ramp at western Nebraska reservoir to temporarily close for repairs
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The road to the Hershey Beach boat ramp at Sutherland Reservoir will be closed until further notice, effective Thursday. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the ramp has sustained significant erosion from waves in the water. The ramp needs to be immediately assessed before...
North Platte Police Dept. rolls out automated license plate readers
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - New crime fighting technology is being utilized by the North Platte Police Department. The department rolled out their Flock Safety Automated License Plate Readers last month. Flock Safety, the company that built the technology, said the license plate reader cameras can be placed anywhere to...
Christmas arrives early at the Prairie Arts Center
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Festival of Trees hosted by the Prairie Arts Center is approaching. The public can view the trees beginning Saturday and online bidding runs Nov. 28 - Dec. 3. The trees are decorated by partnering companies and other non-profit organizations and will be auctioned off...
North Platte native Lee Perez wins Horace Mann teaching award
North Platte High School and North Platte Community College graduate Lee Perez is the first Nebraska teacher to be honored with a Horace Mann Teaching Excellence Award. The National Education Association Foundation announced Monday that Perez, a teacher in Omaha, was one of five national recipients of the 2023 Mann award.
Prairie Arts Center receives $30,000 grant from Peter Kiewit Foundation
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Prairie Arts Center in North Platte received a matching Operational Grant from the Peter Kiewit Foundation in the amount of $30,000 over two years. This grant will help the Prairie Arts Center in its general operation. These funds are extremely important for nonprofits, like...
Buffalo Bill Kiwanis Club donates to 18 local charities
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Buffalo Bill Kiwanis Club donated to 18 non-profit organizations Tuesday. The funds are raised through several major fundraisers they host throughout the year. The Rape/Domestic Abuse Program was one of the recipients. They say they’re housing more survivors this year than last...
North Platte High School teacher wins free Dunkin’ coffee for a year
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Dunkin’ Donuts raised a cup to a North Platte teacher. North Platte High School Darcy Holling is the grand prize of the first ever Nebraska’s “Raise A Cup to Teachers” Sweepstakes. Holling will receive free coffee for a year. The promotion...
Overloaded electrical wiring causes house fire on Walnut Street
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte firefighters responded to a house fire at 315 S Walnut Street Monday just after 1 p.m. Deputy Fire Marshal Brad Krichau said overloaded electrical wiring caused the fire, and there was extensive structural damage to the house. No one was injured in the...
Georgia hunter to pay fine for poaching deer in Nebraska
A hunter from Georgia has been fined $5,000 and ordered to pay $4,000 in restitution by a federal judge for shooting two mule deer out of season while being guided by a North Platte commercial outfitter in 2020. 34-year old Chad McCullough of Franklin must also spend 2 years on...
North Platte woman accused of exposing children to meth
NORTH PLATTE, Neb-A North Platte woman is facing child abuse allegations for allegedly exposing children to methamphetamine. North Platte Police said on Nov.2 at around 11:47 p.m., officers responded to the report of a possible drug violation at a residence in the 1000 block of S. Tabor Ave. During the...
Chris Farley's brother to speak at North Platte Schools Day for Mental Health
North Platte Public Schools Day for Mental Health announces Tom Farley, brother of the late comedian and actor Chris Farley as the keynote speaker for the day. Farley will close the event with a 1:00 p.m. message about substance abuse, addiction, recovery, and prevention. More information about Tom Farley and...
21 year-old woman life-flighted after accident east of Paxton
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon, the Nebraska State Patrol responded to a one vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in which the driver sustained serious injuries. According to NSP, the accident happened in the eastbound lane of I-80 around mile marker 150 near Paxton. The 21-year old...
Local family loses home in Ogallala house fire, starts effort to help new fire victims
In 2019, Travis Byers and his wife Kim lost their home to a fire in the Ogallala area. Three years later, they remember the efforts and support offered by the community. Now, they want to continue the community outpouring as two families are recovering from a fire. On Nov. 6th,...
Nebraska police officer photographs hovering cylinder-shaped object
Cropped version of witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Nebraska police officer at Lexington reported watching and photographing a hovering, cylinder-shaped object that seemed to disappear in place at about 6:18 p.m. on March 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Nine Texas and Nebraska Cities Became ‘Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn’ on Election Day
Four Texas cities and six villages in Nebraska voted on Election Day on ballot measures that would outlaw abortion within their jurisdictions. Of the 10 ballot measures, only one was rejected by voters, reported Mark Lee Dickson, founder of the Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn Initiative, at Live Action News.
Lincoln County’s Most Wanted
Some warrants May no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted subject, contact law enforcement. 2 warrants: Assault; cause body injury to person, theft by deception. Jeffrey L. Copley. Age: 36. 2 warrants: Possession of controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of marijuana. Anthony W. Dixon. Age: 53. 4 warrants:...
Cold, mostly cloudy with slight flurries chances Tuesday; Cold front to move through Wednesday night into Thursday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- The cold is going to hang on across the region during the day Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies and even a chance of some snow flurries, with a cold front moving through Wednesday night into Thursday. As our arctic high continues to be on top...
Lincoln man killed in plane crash tried to ‘make anyone and everyone around him happy’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol says the two men killed in a plane crash near North Platte on Wednesday were from Lincoln. Authorities identified them as 41-year-old Adam Helmerichs and 22-year-old Zachary Clausen. Helmerichs was the president of Diamond Concrete Cutting Inc. His company was key...
