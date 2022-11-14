Read full article on original website
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
Tyson Chicken CFO Falls Asleep In Wrong House, Arrested For Public IntoxicationTaxBuzzSpringdale, AR
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
KARK
Zach Williams, Luke Jones still deciding on 2023 return
FAYETTEVILLE — Defensive end Zach Williams and offensive tackle Luke Jones are still deciding on a possible return to Arkansas in 2023. Williams is a senior while Jones is a redshirt senior. Both were prep standouts in Little Rock. Williams attended Joe T. Robinson while Jones played at Pulaski Academy. Williams has never redshirted while Jones did in his first semester at Notre Dame. Following that semester, Jones transferred to Arkansas. Due the NCAA allowing a COVID year both are eligible to play one more season with the Hogs.
WAFF
Smith signs with Arkansas
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - He helped lead the Hartselle High baseball team to a Class 6A State Championship, and currently has the Tigers football team undefeated and in the State Playoff quarterfinals as the starting Quarterback. Senior Jack Smith made it official, signing a letter of intent to play collegiate baseball for the Arkansas Razorbacks as a pitcher.
247Sports
What does five-star Baye Fall bring to Arkansas?
It took some time and he had the Arkansas fanbase sweating it out as he took visits, but five-star Baye Fall finally committed to Eric Musselman and the Razorbacks on Tuesday. Fall gives them high school recruit No. 2 to go along with four-star guard Layden Blocker from the class of 2023 moving them into the top 25 of the Composite team rankings for 2023.
247Sports
Arkansas' 10 Highest-rated Hoops Signees
Eric Musselman and his staff at Arkansas made waves with an unprecedented haul of signees during the last recruiting cycle, and they have doubled down in the 2023 class with another pair of five-stars putting ink to paper in the past few days, both of whom are now among the program's top 10 highest-rated additions in the online rankings era.
Sam Pittman gives Arkansas football two options amid brutal season
The Arkansas Razorbacks are not living up to the expectations in the 2022 college football season. Arkansas football still has just five wins. The Razorbacks failed to recover from an embarrassing 21-19 loss to the Liberty Flames at home on Nov. 5, as Sam Pittman and his team fell short of taking down No. 7 LSU Tigers last Saturday in a 13-10 defeat in Fayetteville.
Arkansas hunter's death brings safety reminder from Arkansas Game and Fish Commission
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's deer season, and for many, the sport is all in good fun— but it can also be a dangerous game with hazards that can sneak up on hunters. Those hazards include a danger that recently killed a man in Johnson County. According to...
Razorback Hoops asks Elon Musk for help with Twitter name change
When the pre-season poll broke in October, Arkansas was ranked No.10, and the team’s official Twitter account changed its username to “#10 Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball” to reflect the status.
Plaintiffs request emergency order in Arkansas medical marijuana dispensary case
The plaintiffs in a Pulaski County Circuit Court case have filed an emergency motion seeking enforcement of a court order in a lawsuit involving medical marijuana dispensary licensing.
Newly elected mayor of a small Arkansas town makes history
GOSHEN, Ark — A number of communities across Arkansas will have new mayors come the new year. One of those is the city of Goshen. The mayor-elect has big plans and he’s making history. “I'm invested in the community,” said Russell Stroud. Russell Stroud is a third-generation...
KHBS
VIDEO: Snow blankets the town square in Fayetteville, Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Snow blanketed the Fayetteville Square Monday evening.Watch the video in the player above. The area could get anywhere from a dusting to 2 inches of snow. Isolated areas could get 3 inches.
kuaf.com
Plans to Build Neurodivergent Residential Community in Fayetteville Progress
Supporting Lifelong Success, or SLS, will be the first nonprofit residential community for neurodivergent adults in Arkansas. Located in the beautiful foothills of Kessler Mountain in southwest Fayetteville, the planned development will feature individual housing, clinical and communal facilities, recreation and greenspace designed to help residents and their families to thrive.
KHBS
Highfill, Arkansas mayoral race still result uncertain after recount
HIGHFILL, Ark. — Benton County election officials have finishedrecounting ballots and one race remains too close to call. Chris Holland appears set to become the next mayor of Highfill, but that could still change. Holland is ahead of Jeremy Rogers by two votes but about 50 provisional ballots haven't been counted yet. They could affect the race once they've been processed.
Myles Slusher's attorney says Fayetteville police's arrest was an 'overreaction'
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In the early morning hours of Nov. 6, Razorback football players Myles Slusher and Anthony Brown were arrested by Fayetteville police near Dickson Street. According to the Fayetteville Police Department's (FPD) timeline of events, officers were patrolling the area of 336 N. West Ave. on foot...
talkbusiness.net
Walton Family Foundation grant extends NWA Kiva Hub for three years
A grant from the Walton Family Foundation (WFF) in Bentonville will extend funding through 2025 for the Northwest Arkansas hub of microloan nonprofit Kiva. In a news release Tuesday (Nov. 15), Kiva Northwest Arkansas partner Startup Junkie Foundation of Fayetteville announced a three-year grant worth $470,000. WFF will continue to provide dollar-for-dollar matching loan funds for every new, Kiva-approved small business borrower in Washington and Benton counties.
Fast & Furious Fans Will Love This Arkansas Home That Just Hit The Market
Those into motorsport and racing will likely love this Arkansas home. It has plenty of room to store your vehicles and features its own racetrack!
Four arrested in Arkansas after stealing guns, vehicles from multiple cities
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas authorities have arrested four people in connection to a string of crimes that happened between Fort Smith and Little Rock during early November. According to the Logan County Sheriff's Office, four males were involved in the theft of Toyota Camry in Paris, Arkansas. This...
KYTV
Wrong way driver, passenger killed in northwest Arkansas crash
HUNTSVILLE, Ark., Mo. (KY3) - A man and woman died in a head-on crash in Madison County, Ark. late Monday night. A report by Arkansas State Police states a pickup was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 412, when it crashed into the front of a westbound tractor trailer.
Gravette woman and Huntsville man killed in car crash
A Huntsville man and Gravette woman were killed in a car crash in rural Madison County on Monday, Nov. 16.
