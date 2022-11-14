ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

KARK

Zach Williams, Luke Jones still deciding on 2023 return

FAYETTEVILLE — Defensive end Zach Williams and offensive tackle Luke Jones are still deciding on a possible return to Arkansas in 2023. Williams is a senior while Jones is a redshirt senior. Both were prep standouts in Little Rock. Williams attended Joe T. Robinson while Jones played at Pulaski Academy. Williams has never redshirted while Jones did in his first semester at Notre Dame. Following that semester, Jones transferred to Arkansas. Due the NCAA allowing a COVID year both are eligible to play one more season with the Hogs.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
WAFF

Smith signs with Arkansas

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - He helped lead the Hartselle High baseball team to a Class 6A State Championship, and currently has the Tigers football team undefeated and in the State Playoff quarterfinals as the starting Quarterback. Senior Jack Smith made it official, signing a letter of intent to play collegiate baseball for the Arkansas Razorbacks as a pitcher.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
247Sports

What does five-star Baye Fall bring to Arkansas?

It took some time and he had the Arkansas fanbase sweating it out as he took visits, but five-star Baye Fall finally committed to Eric Musselman and the Razorbacks on Tuesday. Fall gives them high school recruit No. 2 to go along with four-star guard Layden Blocker from the class of 2023 moving them into the top 25 of the Composite team rankings for 2023.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Arkansas' 10 Highest-rated Hoops Signees

Eric Musselman and his staff at Arkansas made waves with an unprecedented haul of signees during the last recruiting cycle, and they have doubled down in the 2023 class with another pair of five-stars putting ink to paper in the past few days, both of whom are now among the program's top 10 highest-rated additions in the online rankings era.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
ClutchPoints

Sam Pittman gives Arkansas football two options amid brutal season

The Arkansas Razorbacks are not living up to the expectations in the 2022 college football season. Arkansas football still has just five wins. The Razorbacks failed to recover from an embarrassing 21-19 loss to the Liberty Flames at home on Nov. 5, as Sam Pittman and his team fell short of taking down No. 7 LSU Tigers last Saturday in a 13-10 defeat in Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Newly elected mayor of a small Arkansas town makes history

GOSHEN, Ark — A number of communities across Arkansas will have new mayors come the new year. One of those is the city of Goshen. The mayor-elect has big plans and he’s making history. “I'm invested in the community,” said Russell Stroud. Russell Stroud is a third-generation...
GOSHEN, AR
kuaf.com

Plans to Build Neurodivergent Residential Community in Fayetteville Progress

Supporting Lifelong Success, or SLS, will be the first nonprofit residential community for neurodivergent adults in Arkansas. Located in the beautiful foothills of Kessler Mountain in southwest Fayetteville, the planned development will feature individual housing, clinical and communal facilities, recreation and greenspace designed to help residents and their families to thrive.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Highfill, Arkansas mayoral race still result uncertain after recount

HIGHFILL, Ark. — Benton County election officials have finishedrecounting ballots and one race remains too close to call. Chris Holland appears set to become the next mayor of Highfill, but that could still change. Holland is ahead of Jeremy Rogers by two votes but about 50 provisional ballots haven't been counted yet. They could affect the race once they've been processed.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
talkbusiness.net

Walton Family Foundation grant extends NWA Kiva Hub for three years

A grant from the Walton Family Foundation (WFF) in Bentonville will extend funding through 2025 for the Northwest Arkansas hub of microloan nonprofit Kiva. In a news release Tuesday (Nov. 15), Kiva Northwest Arkansas partner Startup Junkie Foundation of Fayetteville announced a three-year grant worth $470,000. WFF will continue to provide dollar-for-dollar matching loan funds for every new, Kiva-approved small business borrower in Washington and Benton counties.
BENTONVILLE, AR

