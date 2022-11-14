Read full article on original website
Related
wtoc.com
WTOC Day of Giving today at Kroger on Mall Blvd.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is teaming up with America’s Second Harvest to make sure families have food on the table this winter. The annual Day of Giving is here. We will be out all day Thursday at the Kroger on Mall Boulevard to collect those donations. There are...
WJCL
Colder temperatures, frost likely this week
Colder temperatures and a winter-like chill are in the forecast for later this week. Low temperatures will be frosty by Friday morning in the low to mid 30s for inland locations. Savannah is likely to dip to the mid-30s to start Friday. Locations around Metter, Statesboro, Hampton, and Vidalia could...
wtoc.com
Feed the Boro food drop changes location this weekend
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A group in Statesboro will hold their monthly food drop this Saturday. The November food drop for Feed the Boro has some volunteers feeling nostalgic, but it also means a major change to the location. They’ll hold the distribution this Saturday at the Kiwanis Fairgrounds, with...
wtoc.com
How to make Gran’s Creamed Cauliflower
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thanksgiving is one week away. Jamie Ertle whipped up one of her holiday favorites and if you want to limit some of the calories on the table, she has just what you need. GRAN’S CREAMED CAULIFLOWER. INGREDIENTS:. Traditionally a head of cauliflower but frozen florets...
wtoc.com
$94,000 donated to Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia to serve families for the holiday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A big donation is going to help families in need and its all thanks to all of you. When you shop at Park’s your asked to round-up to the next dollar. Now that money is going to good use. More than $94,000 will help Second...
wtoc.com
Zunzibar transforming into ski lodge for festive fun
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Zunzibar is going through a holiday makeover. The bar on Drayton Street in downtown Savannah will transform into a ski lodge in November through February. Guests will get merry with igloos, snowy decorations, and winter-themed drinks, including hot cider, hot chocolate, and coffee, each paired with...
wtoc.com
SCORE holds 2022 BizPitch Savannah entrepreneurial competition
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some lucky winners are walking away with money and help to get their business off the ground. The 2022 BizPitch Savannah entrepreneurial competition took place this afternoon. It’s Savannah’s very own version of SharkTank. Eight aspiring local entrepreneurs pitched their ideas to a panel...
wtoc.com
Students at Savannah High participate in Turkey Trot Fun Run
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Turkey Trot Fun Run and Walk for Adaptive Students - students hit the track at the School of Liberal Studies at Savannah High School earlier today. Organizers say students practiced life skills by registering for the event and learning race strategies during PE. “We try...
wtoc.com
Manna House Season of Giving
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - As we head into the holiday season, it is also the “giving season.”. Over at the Manna House in Effingham County they are ready to give to the community this season. Each week they have hundreds of families coming from 16 counties to get...
WJCL
Holiday parades in Savannah, Coastal Georgia, and the Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Rincon Lions Club sees impressive turnout for its 41st annual Christmas parade. We've created a list of all the holiday parades in the area. Did we miss any? Email us at news@wjcl.com. Holiday Parades. Savannah. Nov. 26: Boat Parade of Lights; Savannah’s Waterfront;...
wtoc.com
Savannah’s Broughton St. to reopen to traffic Friday evening
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the moment many Savannah business owners, residents, and visitors have been waiting for - the end of Broughton Street construction. Construction work has been going on for years. Discussions about the upgrades to the street have been in the works since December of 2016.
Albany Herald
Apparel company plans $87M facility in Bryan County, Georgia
(The Center Square) — A global apparel company plans to spend $87 million on a Bryan County manufacturing and distribution facility. Jersey City, New Jersey-based Komar Brands, a company established in 1908 and whose portfolio includes "owned, licensed, and private-label brands," plans to create 294 new jobs as a part of the project. The company plans to build its new facility at the 1,100-acre Interstate Centre 3 development located along U.S. Route 280 and Interstate 16 between Savannah and Statesboro.
wtoc.com
Overcomers’ Conference happening this weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s all about the journey, and some journeys are more inspiring than others. Life stories and experiences will be shared for the purpose of encouraging others at the three-day Overcomers Conference this weekend. Wendy Eugene is one of the presenters at the event put on...
wtoc.com
Guardians of Effingham Animal Rescue give Thanksgiving meals to animals in shelter
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A special delivery for dogs and cats in the Effingham County Animal Shelter today. A new group of animal advocates based in the county wanted to make sure our four legged friends are not forgotten this holiday. A feast fit for fido and...Fanta!. Guardians of...
wtoc.com
City of Tybee Island considering traffic calming strategy on Hwy 80
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - For about a year now, the City of Tybee Island has been working alongside the Georgia Department of Transportation on how they can improve traffic flow and pedestrian safety on that road as well as Highway 80. Tybee City Manager Shawn Gillen says GDOT presented...
wtoc.com
Pooler La-Z-Boy donates furniture to Old Savannah City Mission
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A big donation will go a long way to help those in need. The La-Z-Boy store in Pooler donated about 60 items of used furniture to Old Savannah City Mission on Wednesday. The store collected the furniture during its recent Trade in Sale. La-Z-Boy has done...
wtoc.com
INTERVIEW: Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - November is Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month. In honor and support of millions who have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and Dementia, along with caregivers and family members who stand by their sides throughout the course of their disease, I’m Patti Lyons, President of Senior Citizens, Inc. joined Afternoon Break to share what you need to know about bringing awareness to the disease.
wtoc.com
Chatham Co. mayors write letter to commission about LOST
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Mayors from cities in Chatham County have written a letter asking Chatham County commission to not allow the local option sales tax or LOST to expire. In the letter, the mayors state, “to allow LOST to expire or to otherwise force an inequitable distribution that would hike taxes for nearly 70% of our residents, would equate to the public malfeasance.”
Work underway on 6.5 million square foot commerce center in Bryan County
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Another massive development is underway in Bryan County. Breaking ground on Tuesday, the Georgia International Commerce Centre sits on 809 acres of land off of exit 143 on I-16. The 6.5 million acre industrial plant will eventually be made up of 12 buildings, housing distribution warehouses and light manufacturing and […]
wtoc.com
City crews in Metter using 360 camera to look for waste water line problems
METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - An electronic “sewer rat” is helping city crews in Metter look for problems in the waste water lines before workers start to dig. We’ve all heard of an “eye in the sky”. In Metter, crews are putting an eye underground to scope out the sewer network before they start a major project.
Comments / 0