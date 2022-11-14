Read full article on original website
WJCL
Body Found: Authorities discover human skeletal remains in greater Bluffton
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Authorities say human skeletal remains have been discovered in greater Bluffton. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, the BCSO, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office recovered the remains from the Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve on Monday.
Skeletal remains recovered in Bluffton
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) says that skeletal remains were recovered from the Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve area in greater Bluffton. BCSO worked with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the Beaufort County Coroners Office to collect the remains. Police say that the cause, manner of death, sex, […]
Child drowns over weekend in Beaufort hotel pool
Editor’s note: The name of the hotel has been corrected. BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — A child drowned over the weekend in a pool at a Beaufort hotel. The Beaufort Police Department (BPD) said officers found the child at the bottom of an indoor pool at the Country Inn & Suites on Saturday around 3:53 p.m. […]
wtoc.com
Human skeletal remains found in the Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve in Bluffton
BLUFFTON, Sc. (WTOC) - Human skeletal remains have been found in an area of greater Bluffton know as the Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. The remains were found in conjunction with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the Beaufort County Coroner’s...
wtoc.com
5 injured in Bulloch Co. crash
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Five people were injured in a crash in Bulloch County on Thursday. The crash occurred near Highway 67 and Brooklet Denmark Road. Two people were flown to a Savannah hospital. Three others were taken by ambulance to East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.
wtoc.com
Savannah’s Broughton St. to reopen to traffic Friday evening
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the moment many Savannah business owners, residents, and visitors have been waiting for - the end of Broughton Street construction. Construction work has been going on for years. Discussions about the upgrades to the street have been in the works since December of 2016.
Falling tree narrowly misses girl asleep inside Savannah home
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A family in the Benjamin Van Clark Park neighborhood is thankful they weren’t hurt when part of a giant live oak crashed into their home early Thursday morning. The massive tree is estimated to be at least 200 years old. The mom who lives in the home told WSAV that her […]
wtoc.com
Drayton St. in Savannah reopens after gas leak
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Drayton Street has reopened after Savannah Fire says they have fixed a gas leak. Savannah Fire also says they were able to cap the leak and everyone is safe. Crews with the Savannah Fire Department are on the scene of a gas leak. Part of Drayton...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Israel Dasher House, 1858, Savannah
This iconic Savannah home was built for Israel Dasher (26 June 1814-3 February 1894), who came to the city from nearby Effingham County. The Dashers were a large Salzburger family connected to New Ebenezer and many of their relatives remain in the area. Savannah National Historic Landmark District.
Good samaritans pull couple from fiery crash on Hwy. 67
Statesboro resident and good samaritan Vernon Osgood, who works for Yates Astro, was getting lunch at the convenience store located at the interstation where the crash occurred when he heard the crash. He did not see the actually impact, but saw one of the cars flipped over and noticed it was smoking.
WJCL
Holiday parades in Savannah, Coastal Georgia, and the Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Rincon Lions Club sees impressive turnout for its 41st annual Christmas parade. We've created a list of all the holiday parades in the area. Did we miss any? Email us at news@wjcl.com. Holiday Parades. Savannah. Nov. 26: Boat Parade of Lights; Savannah’s Waterfront;...
wtoc.com
Savannah Police Department starts bike patrol unit
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Officers with the Savannah Police Department are trying to get out in the community in a different way. The department is starting a bike patrol unit for the first time. Soon downtown and around Savannah, you’ll see more police officers on bikes. SPD officers say this...
wtoc.com
Gas leak closes part of Drayton St. in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Crews with the Savannah Fire Department are on the scene of a gas leak. Part of Drayton Street is closed off starting at Oglethorpe Avenue. Stick with WTOC for details.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Christian Camphor Cottage, 1760s: The Oldest Building in Savannah
This saltbox cottage, built some time between 1760-1767 and raised in 1871, is believed to be the oldest surviving structure in the city of Savannah [Wild Heron Plantation, outside the city, is the oldest structure in Chatham County, dating to circa 1756]. The balcony was remodeled in 1907. I have not been able to locate any information about Christian Camphor, however.
WJCL
The three winners of 'BizPitch Savannah' have been announced
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The three finalists have been named for Savannah SCORE’s “BizPitch Savannah™ 2022” competition. The "Shark Tank"-style entrepreneurial competition will award a cash prize and free professional services with a value of more than $10,000 to the winner. The goal is to help get them get their business off the ground.
wtoc.com
Overcomers’ Conference happening this weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s all about the journey, and some journeys are more inspiring than others. Life stories and experiences will be shared for the purpose of encouraging others at the three-day Overcomers Conference this weekend. Wendy Eugene is one of the presenters at the event put on...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Jazz Clubs and Bars in Savannah Georgia
Jazz'd Tapas Bar is an industrial-chic cocktail bar with live music most nights. This bar has a diverse menu and offers unique, creative cocktails and tapas. The industrial-chic design of the bar is the perfect complement to the food and music. Jazz is one of the top tapas bars in...
Quinton Simon update: No arrests yet, as police search, build case
Police officials report they're continuing the search for 20-month-old Quinton Simon, who went missing from Savannah, Georgia, on Oct. 5.
live5news.com
Troopers investigate deadly Beaufort Co. hit and run
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers are investigating a deadly Tuesday hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in Beaufort County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 6:44 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 278 near Wildhorse Road in Hilton Head. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway says a 52-year-old Ridgeland...
wtoc.com
2-year-old found dead at bottom of hotel pool in Beaufort
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort Police are investigating after a two-year-old died at a hotel on Saturday, Nov. 12. According to the Beaufort Police, officers responded to the Country Inn and Suites on Boundary Street at 3:50 p.m. after a report of a five-year-old walking around alone. When police arrived,...
