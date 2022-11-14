ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WJCL

Body Found: Authorities discover human skeletal remains in greater Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Authorities say human skeletal remains have been discovered in greater Bluffton. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, the BCSO, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office recovered the remains from the Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve on Monday.
BLUFFTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Skeletal remains recovered in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) says that skeletal remains were recovered from the Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve area in greater Bluffton. BCSO worked with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the Beaufort County Coroners Office to collect the remains. Police say that the cause, manner of death, sex, […]
BLUFFTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Child drowns over weekend in Beaufort hotel pool

Editor’s note: The name of the hotel has been corrected. BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — A child drowned over the weekend in a pool at a Beaufort hotel. The Beaufort Police Department (BPD) said officers found the child at the bottom of an indoor pool at the Country Inn & Suites on Saturday around 3:53 p.m. […]
BEAUFORT, SC
wtoc.com

5 injured in Bulloch Co. crash

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Five people were injured in a crash in Bulloch County on Thursday. The crash occurred near Highway 67 and Brooklet Denmark Road. Two people were flown to a Savannah hospital. Three others were taken by ambulance to East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah’s Broughton St. to reopen to traffic Friday evening

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the moment many Savannah business owners, residents, and visitors have been waiting for - the end of Broughton Street construction. Construction work has been going on for years. Discussions about the upgrades to the street have been in the works since December of 2016.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Drayton St. in Savannah reopens after gas leak

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Drayton Street has reopened after Savannah Fire says they have fixed a gas leak. Savannah Fire also says they were able to cap the leak and everyone is safe. Crews with the Savannah Fire Department are on the scene of a gas leak. Part of Drayton...
SAVANNAH, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Israel Dasher House, 1858, Savannah

This iconic Savannah home was built for Israel Dasher (26 June 1814-3 February 1894), who came to the city from nearby Effingham County. The Dashers were a large Salzburger family connected to New Ebenezer and many of their relatives remain in the area. Savannah National Historic Landmark District.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Holiday parades in Savannah, Coastal Georgia, and the Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Rincon Lions Club sees impressive turnout for its 41st annual Christmas parade. We've created a list of all the holiday parades in the area. Did we miss any? Email us at news@wjcl.com. Holiday Parades. Savannah. Nov. 26: Boat Parade of Lights; Savannah’s Waterfront;...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Police Department starts bike patrol unit

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Officers with the Savannah Police Department are trying to get out in the community in a different way. The department is starting a bike patrol unit for the first time. Soon downtown and around Savannah, you’ll see more police officers on bikes. SPD officers say this...
SAVANNAH, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Christian Camphor Cottage, 1760s: The Oldest Building in Savannah

This saltbox cottage, built some time between 1760-1767 and raised in 1871, is believed to be the oldest surviving structure in the city of Savannah [Wild Heron Plantation, outside the city, is the oldest structure in Chatham County, dating to circa 1756]. The balcony was remodeled in 1907. I have not been able to locate any information about Christian Camphor, however.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

The three winners of 'BizPitch Savannah' have been announced

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The three finalists have been named for Savannah SCORE’s “BizPitch Savannah™ 2022” competition. The "Shark Tank"-style entrepreneurial competition will award a cash prize and free professional services with a value of more than $10,000 to the winner. The goal is to help get them get their business off the ground.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Overcomers’ Conference happening this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s all about the journey, and some journeys are more inspiring than others. Life stories and experiences will be shared for the purpose of encouraging others at the three-day Overcomers Conference this weekend. Wendy Eugene is one of the presenters at the event put on...
SAVANNAH, GA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Jazz Clubs and Bars in Savannah Georgia

Jazz'd Tapas Bar is an industrial-chic cocktail bar with live music most nights. This bar has a diverse menu and offers unique, creative cocktails and tapas. The industrial-chic design of the bar is the perfect complement to the food and music. Jazz is one of the top tapas bars in...
SAVANNAH, GA
live5news.com

Troopers investigate deadly Beaufort Co. hit and run

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers are investigating a deadly Tuesday hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in Beaufort County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 6:44 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 278 near Wildhorse Road in Hilton Head. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway says a 52-year-old Ridgeland...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

2-year-old found dead at bottom of hotel pool in Beaufort

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort Police are investigating after a two-year-old died at a hotel on Saturday, Nov. 12. According to the Beaufort Police, officers responded to the Country Inn and Suites on Boundary Street at 3:50 p.m. after a report of a five-year-old walking around alone. When police arrived,...
BEAUFORT, SC

Community Policy