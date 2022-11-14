ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uhcougars.com

Men’s Hoops Rolls to Wednesday Win Over Texas Southern

HOUSTON (AP) – University of Houston senior guard Marcus Sasser scored 20 points, and freshman forward Jarace Walker added 19 to help the third-ranked Cougars rout Texas Southern, 83-48, inside the Fertitta Center in the finale of the Cougar Classic on Wednesday night. Sasser, who scored 15 points in...
HOUSTON, TX
uhcougars.com

Swimming & Diving to Host Phill Hansel Invitational

HOUSTON – The University of Houston Swimming & Diving team will host the annual Phill Hansel Invitational in honor of former Head Coach Phill Hansel, running Thursday through Saturday at the CRWC Natatorium. Fans can attend the three-day meet free of charge with no student claim necessary. The three-day...
HOUSTON, TX
uhcougars.com

Cougars Cruise Texas A&M Commerce in Home Opener

HOUSTON – Senior Tiara Young's career-high 21 points led the University of Houston women's basketball team to its first victory of the season with a 71-55 win over Texas A&M Commerce Tuesday at Fertitta Center. The Cougars (1-2) have now won nine-consecutive home opening games dating back to the...
HOUSTON, TX
uhcougars.com

Cougars Excel Academically, Latest GSR Report Shows

HOUSTON – University of Houston student-athletes outpaced the general student body, registering a four-year class average of 64%, compared to 61% for all students, and a 74% graduation rate compared to 62% for all students, as announced with the release of the NCAA's Division I graduation success rate data.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy