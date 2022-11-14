Read full article on original website
WEAR
More people turning to Northwest Florida non-profit groups this holiday season
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Northwest Florida non-profit groups say more people are leaning on them for help this holiday season. Those organizations say families are struggling to put food on the table every day -- Thanksgiving included. As these organizations explain, you may not see the need, but we all see...
WEAR
How the future of Warrington Middle affects the Pensacola area military community
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The future of Warrington Middle School will soon be in the hands of a new company -- Charter School USA -- after the Escambia County School Board voted 4-1 Tuesday night in favor of the change. Beginning in December, Charter School USA will move staff into...
WEAR
Funeral homes concerned after Pensacola Police nearly scales back funeral escorts
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- For generations, funeral escorts from local law enforcement have been a normal procedure. Pensacola Police on Wednesday almost scaled back that tradition significantly. Earlier in the day, a memo was sent to funeral homes in the city saying Pensacola Police would no longer provide escorts for funerals...
WEAR
Empowerment Church International to host food giveaway in Escambia County
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Empowerment Church International in Escambia County will host a food giveaway Saturday. It's set for 9 a.m. at 2 E Nine Mile Road in Pensacola. Over 10,000 pounds of food will be distributed. Limited turkey and hams will be made available. Contact 850-501-2670 for more info.
WEAR
Free driver's license clinic to be held in Pensacola
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The First Judicial Circuit Court of Florida is helping people get back on the road. They're hosting a free driver's license clinic on Friday, March 24. It's for people who've had their licensed cancelled or taken away. It's from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the...
WEAR
NAS Pensacola student airmen load up Operation Christmas Child
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Olive Baptist Church Military Pastor Mike Dimick needed some strength to load thousands of Operation Christmas Child boxes onto a semi-truck. He knew exactly who to call -- Naval Air Station (NAS) Airmen Galvin Halley, Chandler Surine, Adrian Freeman and Luke Valenzuela. The four are among many...
WEAR
Pensacola Police non-emergency phone lines experiencing technical difficulties
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Police's non-emergency phone lines are currently experiencing technical difficulties. Pensacola Police Chief Gregory Gordon says the issue started Wednesday afternoon after the vendor who provides phone services to the department had an equipment failure. The issue could cause delays for callers. The vendor is currently working...
WEAR
Deputies: Man breaks into Pensacola Beach vacation rental, takes bath and makes coffee
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Kansas man was arrested Tuesday after the sheriff's office says he broke into a Pensacola Beach vacation rental. Zachary Murdock, 28, is charged with two counts of burglary and a single count of damaging property. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says Murdock initially broke into...
WEAR
DeSantis designates 114 schools into 'Purple Star' program at Fort Walton Beach HS
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference in Fort Walton Beach on Tuesday, making a big announcement for military families. Governor DeSantis and Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. designated 114 schools in 10 school districts as part of the state's "Purple Star" programs. The...
WEAR
Bubble Alley balloon display in Downtown Pensacola to stay up until 2023
PENSACOLA, Fla -- The Foo Foo Fest may be over, but Bubble Alley is here to stay until January 2023. The colorful canopy of balloons over Intendencia Street were such a hit during the 12-day festival that Downtown Improvement Board (DIB) Executive Director Walker Wilson says officials decided to keep it. DIB partners with Friends of Downtown Pensacola, which received a grant from the Foo Foo fest to create the balloon installation.
WEAR
Report: Pensacola woman hit 86-year-old woman in the face
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola woman is charged with hitting an 86-year-old woman in the face. Tammy Hanna, 49, is charged with battery on a person 65 years or older. She is being held in Escambia County Jail without bond. The incident happened on Aug. 8 at an Escambia...
WEAR
Deputies arrest man wanted for murder of Pace 14-year-old
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 21-year-old man wanted for over a year in the March 2021 murder of a 14-year-old Pace teen has been arrested. Jail records show Isaac Cameron Daniels of Vestavia Hills, Alabama was booked into Santa Rosa County Jail at 5:30 a.m. Thursday. He was originally arrested in Jefferson County, Alabama on Nov. 9.
WEAR
Male victim hospitalized after shooting on Michigan Avenue in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A male victim was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Michigan Avenue Thursday night. The shooting happened near the 800 block of Michigan Avenue at around 6:38 p.m. Escambia County deputies responded to Boswell Road where they located the victim with a gunshot wound.
WEAR
Two Daphne Middle School students arrested for planned shooting hoax
DAPHNE, Ala. -- Two students were arrested Thursday at Daphne Middle School for a hoax about a planned shooting. According to Daphne Police, a student reported finding a handwritten note that a shooting was planned to take place later in the day. The School Resource Officer began an immediate investigation....
WEAR
Santa Rosa County Animal Services offers short-term Thanksgiving foster program
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Santa Rosa County Animal Services' "Home for the Pawlidays" short-term Thanksgiving foster program kicks off next week. This Thanksgiving, foster families can take a pet home from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. next Tuesday or Wednesday and drop them back off at the shelter Monday, Nov. 28 from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
WEAR
Cold weather shelter to open this week at Milton's Ferris Hill Baptist Church
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A cold weather shelter for the homeless and heatless will be open nights from Wednesday to Friday in Milton. Ferris Hell Baptist Church on 6848 Chaffin Street in Milton will be open to those in need of shelter during the night. Those in need should...
WEAR
Santa Claus to visit Cordova Mall from Nov. 18 - Dec. 24
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Santa Claus is coming to town!. Jolly Ol' Saint Nick will be stopping by Cordova Mall in Pensacola starting Saturday. Children will get the opportunity to take photos with Santa, and to tell them how good they've been this year. He'll be at the mall from 10...
WEAR
Gathering Church giving away 400 turkeys in Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- Gathering Church is giving away 400 frozen turkeys in Fort Walton Beach to families in need this holiday season. It will take place Saturday at noon in the parking lot of Gathering Church at Eglin Pkwy Suite B. Crop Drop is assisting the church with...
WEAR
Two people win Florida Lottery Fantasy 5 drawing in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two people are over $50,000 richer Wednesday morning after buying winning Florida Lottery Fantasy 5 tickets in Escambia County. The winning numbers were 10, 18, 20, 22, and 24. One of the tickets was sold at the State Line Gift Shop on Highway 97 in McDavid...
WEAR
3 hospitalized after van, truck collide on W 9 Mile Road in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Three people were hospitalized after a van collided with a pickup truck Wednesday morning in Escambia County. It happened around 6:30 a.m. at W 9 Mile Rd. and Beulah Rd. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of the van -- a 38-year-old Robertsdale, Alabama man...
