PENSACOLA, Fla -- The Foo Foo Fest may be over, but Bubble Alley is here to stay until January 2023. The colorful canopy of balloons over Intendencia Street were such a hit during the 12-day festival that Downtown Improvement Board (DIB) Executive Director Walker Wilson says officials decided to keep it. DIB partners with Friends of Downtown Pensacola, which received a grant from the Foo Foo fest to create the balloon installation.

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO