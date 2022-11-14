ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

WEAR

Free driver's license clinic to be held in Pensacola

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The First Judicial Circuit Court of Florida is helping people get back on the road. They're hosting a free driver's license clinic on Friday, March 24. It's for people who've had their licensed cancelled or taken away. It's from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

NAS Pensacola student airmen load up Operation Christmas Child

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Olive Baptist Church Military Pastor Mike Dimick needed some strength to load thousands of Operation Christmas Child boxes onto a semi-truck. He knew exactly who to call -- Naval Air Station (NAS) Airmen Galvin Halley, Chandler Surine, Adrian Freeman and Luke Valenzuela. The four are among many...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Pensacola Police non-emergency phone lines experiencing technical difficulties

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Police's non-emergency phone lines are currently experiencing technical difficulties. Pensacola Police Chief Gregory Gordon says the issue started Wednesday afternoon after the vendor who provides phone services to the department had an equipment failure. The issue could cause delays for callers. The vendor is currently working...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Bubble Alley balloon display in Downtown Pensacola to stay up until 2023

PENSACOLA, Fla -- The Foo Foo Fest may be over, but Bubble Alley is here to stay until January 2023. The colorful canopy of balloons over Intendencia Street were such a hit during the 12-day festival that Downtown Improvement Board (DIB) Executive Director Walker Wilson says officials decided to keep it. DIB partners with Friends of Downtown Pensacola, which received a grant from the Foo Foo fest to create the balloon installation.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Report: Pensacola woman hit 86-year-old woman in the face

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola woman is charged with hitting an 86-year-old woman in the face. Tammy Hanna, 49, is charged with battery on a person 65 years or older. She is being held in Escambia County Jail without bond. The incident happened on Aug. 8 at an Escambia...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Deputies arrest man wanted for murder of Pace 14-year-old

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 21-year-old man wanted for over a year in the March 2021 murder of a 14-year-old Pace teen has been arrested. Jail records show Isaac Cameron Daniels of Vestavia Hills, Alabama was booked into Santa Rosa County Jail at 5:30 a.m. Thursday. He was originally arrested in Jefferson County, Alabama on Nov. 9.
PACE, FL
WEAR

Male victim hospitalized after shooting on Michigan Avenue in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A male victim was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Michigan Avenue Thursday night. The shooting happened near the 800 block of Michigan Avenue at around 6:38 p.m. Escambia County deputies responded to Boswell Road where they located the victim with a gunshot wound.
WEAR

Two Daphne Middle School students arrested for planned shooting hoax

DAPHNE, Ala. -- Two students were arrested Thursday at Daphne Middle School for a hoax about a planned shooting. According to Daphne Police, a student reported finding a handwritten note that a shooting was planned to take place later in the day. The School Resource Officer began an immediate investigation....
DAPHNE, AL
WEAR

Santa Claus to visit Cordova Mall from Nov. 18 - Dec. 24

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Santa Claus is coming to town!. Jolly Ol' Saint Nick will be stopping by Cordova Mall in Pensacola starting Saturday. Children will get the opportunity to take photos with Santa, and to tell them how good they've been this year. He'll be at the mall from 10...
PENSACOLA, FL

