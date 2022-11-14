Read full article on original website
Discover Kalamazoo & KPS team up for 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A regional partnership involving the country’s longest running educational competition was announced on Wednesday, November 16. Discover Kalamazoo, the Kalamazoo Public Schools, and the Kalamazoo Promise are now teaming up for the official 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee. The Kalamazoo County Regional Spelling...
Greenleaf Trust CFO honored by WMU Med School
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Chief Financial Officer for Greenleaf Trust Steve McKiddy was honored on Thursday, November 10 with the first annual Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine Philanthropy Volunteer of the Year Award at the Medical School’s donor appreciation luncheon. McKiddy is...
Triple shooting suspect arrested by MSP & Portage police
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Michigan State Police and Portage Department of Public Safety Police Division have arrested a suspect in the triple shooting that occurred at the Oakland Drive entrance ramp to I-94 back in August. Authorities took into custody 31-year-old Myquan Deontae Rogers of Kalamazoo for...
South Bend IN man killed in single-vehicle crash in St. Joseph County
CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — St. Joseph County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a South Bend Indiana man. Authorities say it happened just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15 in the area of North River Road near Quaker Road in Constantine Township.
Motorist in Plainwell crashes into tree: Drugs and speed possible factors
PLAINWELL, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Plainwell Department of Public Safety police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that sent a man to the hospital Tuesday morning, November 15. It happened just north of downtown Plainwell near North Main Street and East First Avenue. Officers got the 9-1-1 call from a...
Two separate crashes occur within 1 hour of each other during Tuesday’s snowy morning commute
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Tuesday morning’s wintery weather caused a number of challenges for drivers in Kalamazoo County. Law enforcement reported two separate crashes during the prime commuting hours with the first occurring around 7:30 a.m. in Portage. It happened when two cars collided on West Milham...
Man charged with drunk driving death of Mendon infant waives rights to preliminary hearing
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The suspected drunk driver charged in a St. Joseph County crash that killed an infant waved his rights to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday. The case now heads to trial according to the St. Joseph County District Court. 24-year-old Efrain Jimenez-Lopez was...
Icy road conditions believed to be cause of at least 17 vehicles crashing on Verona Road overpass
MARSHALL, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Icy road conditions are believed to have been a contributing factor in a crash that damaged at least 17 vehicles west of Marshall on Wednesday morning. Michigan State Police troopers responded to the multiple vehicle crash which took place on the Verona Road overpass of...
Branch County prosecutors dismiss Royer murder case based on new information
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The case of a Coldwater man who was facing three charges in connection with the death of his infant daughter has been dismissed by Branch County Prosecutors based upon new information obtained during the ongoing investigation and further developments in the case. 28-year-old Coleman Ray Royer was facing charges of Homicide-Felony Murder, First Degree Child Abuse and Second Degree Child Abuse. The Coldwater Police Department began an investigation into the death of Royer’s five-month-old daughter Luna in February of 2019. Based upon the information known at that time, the acting Prosecuting Attorney charged Royer and he surrendered to authorities in October of 2019.
