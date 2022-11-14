Denzer shatters 2 section records en route to state, named section swimmer of the year

When the Saints hit the water in the Section 1A swim and dive meet, expectations were high for a St. Peter team that had sent three individuals to state the previous year while finishing as section runner-up for the first time in program history.

While the overall team result wasn’t as dominant as the year before, defending section champion in the 200-yard and 500-yard freestyle races Hannah Denzer wowed everyone by breaking the section records in both races while defending her titles.

“In the past years my prelim times have been better than my final times so I was afraid I might not be able to break it this year,” said Denzer. “I felt different though and I was able to go out there and improve in both events.”

“This meet has been like no other in my 30 years,” added St. Peter head coach Mary Lager. “I’ve never had a back-to-back section champ in two events and I’ve never had a meet record holder.”

Adding to the accolades from the weekend, Denzer was named the Section Swimmer of the Year with Lager being named as Co-Section Head Coach of the Year. Assistant swimming coach Jennifer Denzer, Hannah’s mother, was named the Section Assistant Swimming Coach of the Year as well to cap off the miraculous weekend for the Saints.

Hannah Denzer’s phenomenal week began Wednesday during the preliminary rounds when she cut almost five full seconds from her 2021 section championship time to post a new section record with a time of 1:53.19. The previous record of 1:53.73 was held by Chantal Nack of Mankato West and was recorded in 2013.

Denzer then improved on her time in the finals Friday, breaking her own recently created record with a time of 1:52.08 to defend her section title and punch her ticket to the MSHSL State Championship meet.

“I’m just really happy to have another chance at state and I’m hoping to place better this year,” noted Denzer.

Isabelle Johnson joined Denzer in the championship round of the 200 freestyle and made an incredibly strong push in the final two lengths of the pool to post a time of 2:07.78, good enough to finish fifth ahead of a pair of swimmers she passed in the final length.

In the 500 freestyle race, Denzer once again cruised to victory in the preliminary round coming with .15 seconds of Nack’s 2013 record time of 5:09.34. While the result of the championship race was never in doubt as Denzer gathered an entire pool-length’s lead halfway through, her times in the splits were better than Wednesday’s race at ever step, putting the section record within reach.

With the excitement building to the final turnaround, it became clear that the record would fall, but by how much was still to be decided. When Denzer made contact with the finish, the time flashed 5:06.56, smashing the record by almost three full seconds.

In the 100 yard butterfly championship, Anna Boomgaarden put together a phenomenal swim to finish fifth with a time of 1:04.43 to earn all-section honors.

The 200 freestyle relay race saw the team of Addison Landsom, Sarah Coe, Eve Zimmerman and Denzer finish third with a time of 1:42.30, just falling short behind the teams from Red Wing (1:42.27) and Austin (1:42.30) who qualified for the state championship.

The 400 freestyle race featured the team of Coe, Zimmerman, Trista Landsom and Denzer who finished fourth with a time of 3:47.46.

During the diving competition, which took place Thursday night at Mankato East High School saw a trio of Saints competing, Laura Klatt, Cadence Tish and Addison Landsom.

Klatt would finish seventh with an 11-dive score of 330.50 while Tish was right behind her with 329.70 points to finish eighth.

Lager, who is retiring from coaching after this season having developed the St. Peter swim and dive program from its inception in 1993, noted after the meet, “This particular team is very special. They have supported me all year knowing that I planned to retire and they gave me their best effort. It says a lot about their character, their pride and their self-respect.”

Denzer now begins preparations for the MSHSL State Championship which will take place Thursday and Friday at the Jean F. Freeman Aquatic Center on the campus of Minnesota University. The Class A swim competition will begin at noon both days.