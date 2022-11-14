ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Peter, MN

Denzer shatters 2 section records en route to state, named section swimmer of the year

By By BEN CAMP
St. Peter Herald
St. Peter Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00kV7a_0jAblX1J00

When the Saints hit the water in the Section 1A swim and dive meet, expectations were high for a St. Peter team that had sent three individuals to state the previous year while finishing as section runner-up for the first time in program history.

While the overall team result wasn’t as dominant as the year before, defending section champion in the 200-yard and 500-yard freestyle races Hannah Denzer wowed everyone by breaking the section records in both races while defending her titles.

“In the past years my prelim times have been better than my final times so I was afraid I might not be able to break it this year,” said Denzer. “I felt different though and I was able to go out there and improve in both events.”

“This meet has been like no other in my 30 years,” added St. Peter head coach Mary Lager. “I’ve never had a back-to-back section champ in two events and I’ve never had a meet record holder.”

Adding to the accolades from the weekend, Denzer was named the Section Swimmer of the Year with Lager being named as Co-Section Head Coach of the Year. Assistant swimming coach Jennifer Denzer, Hannah’s mother, was named the Section Assistant Swimming Coach of the Year as well to cap off the miraculous weekend for the Saints.

Hannah Denzer’s phenomenal week began Wednesday during the preliminary rounds when she cut almost five full seconds from her 2021 section championship time to post a new section record with a time of 1:53.19. The previous record of 1:53.73 was held by Chantal Nack of Mankato West and was recorded in 2013.

Denzer then improved on her time in the finals Friday, breaking her own recently created record with a time of 1:52.08 to defend her section title and punch her ticket to the MSHSL State Championship meet.

“I’m just really happy to have another chance at state and I’m hoping to place better this year,” noted Denzer.

Isabelle Johnson joined Denzer in the championship round of the 200 freestyle and made an incredibly strong push in the final two lengths of the pool to post a time of 2:07.78, good enough to finish fifth ahead of a pair of swimmers she passed in the final length.

In the 500 freestyle race, Denzer once again cruised to victory in the preliminary round coming with .15 seconds of Nack’s 2013 record time of 5:09.34. While the result of the championship race was never in doubt as Denzer gathered an entire pool-length’s lead halfway through, her times in the splits were better than Wednesday’s race at ever step, putting the section record within reach.

With the excitement building to the final turnaround, it became clear that the record would fall, but by how much was still to be decided. When Denzer made contact with the finish, the time flashed 5:06.56, smashing the record by almost three full seconds.

In the 100 yard butterfly championship, Anna Boomgaarden put together a phenomenal swim to finish fifth with a time of 1:04.43 to earn all-section honors.

The 200 freestyle relay race saw the team of Addison Landsom, Sarah Coe, Eve Zimmerman and Denzer finish third with a time of 1:42.30, just falling short behind the teams from Red Wing (1:42.27) and Austin (1:42.30) who qualified for the state championship.

The 400 freestyle race featured the team of Coe, Zimmerman, Trista Landsom and Denzer who finished fourth with a time of 3:47.46.

During the diving competition, which took place Thursday night at Mankato East High School saw a trio of Saints competing, Laura Klatt, Cadence Tish and Addison Landsom.

Klatt would finish seventh with an 11-dive score of 330.50 while Tish was right behind her with 329.70 points to finish eighth.

Lager, who is retiring from coaching after this season having developed the St. Peter swim and dive program from its inception in 1993, noted after the meet, “This particular team is very special. They have supported me all year knowing that I planned to retire and they gave me their best effort. It says a lot about their character, their pride and their self-respect.”

Denzer now begins preparations for the MSHSL State Championship which will take place Thursday and Friday at the Jean F. Freeman Aquatic Center on the campus of Minnesota University. The Class A swim competition will begin at noon both days.

Comments / 0

Related
kfgo.com

Four area teams headed to MN state football semifinals

(KFGO/KNFL) Four area Minnesota high school football teams are headed to U.S. Bank Stadium for state semifinal play starting on Thursday. Both Wheaton/Herman-Norcross and Fertile-Beltrami are in the 9-man semifinals on Thursday. W/H-N (12-0) faces Section 7 champion Mountain Iron-Buhl at 10:30 AM Thursday. The Warriors blanked Red Rock Central in the quarterfinals last week 37-0.
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 21 Online

Four Area Football Standouts Named to MN HS All-Star Game

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.- The rosters for the annual Minnesota High School All-Star Game were announced on Monday. Four players from the Northland will be represented. That includes running back Nolan Witt from Esko, Quarterback Reese Sheldon from Cloquet and in Grand Rapids, two Thunderhawks make the team. That being defensive back Owen Glenn, and kicker Grant Chandler.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St Cloud Student Nominated For Emmy Award

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A St. Cloud Tech student shared a national spotlight Thursday. Winston Johnson’s music video for his original song “20-20 Vision” had already received a 2022 Upper Midwest Emmy Foundation Crystal Pillar for Outstanding Achievement in High School Music Video. Today, the National Student Emmy Awards were announced.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Crash on icy Highway 169 leaves two St. Paul men fighting for their lives

Icy roads contributed to a crash in Nicollet County Thursday morning that left two St. Paul men fighting for their lives. Remberto Omar Vasquez, 30, and Carlos David Rivera Vasquez, 24, were passengers in a van that was southbound on Highway 169 in Lake Prairie Township when it lost control, entered the ditch, and hit a tree.
NICOLLET COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Jackknifed semi closes down I-35 in southern Minnesota

RICE COUNTY, Minn. – A jackknifed semi caused some big backups on I-35 Tuesday evening.The Minnesota State Patrol says it totally blocked the interstate near the town of Hazelwood in Rice County.  Crews finally moved the truck, opening up at least one of the lanes late Tuesday night. It's not known if there were any injuries.The state patrol says it responded to at least 190 crashes Tuesday. That's on top of more than 500 Monday.
RICE COUNTY, MN
mspmag.com

Historic $635K Italianate Home in St. Paul for Sale

If you look at old photographs of the historic George Hoyt and Hannah Hazzard House—a grand Italianate-style home in the Como Park neighborhood of St. Paul—you’ll see that something most houses have nowadays is missing from the towering two-story house and its surrounding half-acre property: a driveway.
SAINT PAUL, MN
knsiradio.com

DNR Posts Deer Hunting Numbers as Firearms Season Closes in Much of Minnesota

(KNSI) — The Department of Natural Resources says the central and southern Minnesota firearms hunting season was a success. According to the DNR, hunters shot 137,122 deer from November 5th to the 15th. Around 90,000 deer were taken in zone two, which covers the southern and western two-thirds of the state. Hunters saw the most success around Detroit Lakes, Staples, Park Rapids and Wadena, with 6,283 deer harvested.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Winter cold, bluster make their way into Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – While it's still technically fall, winter cold has arrived, more or less officially.There remains a chance of light snow in northern Minnesota Friday, according to WCCO meteorologist Riley O'Connor. Because of that, the NEXT Weather Tower remains green, despite the plunge in temperatures.Also, as far as the morning commute is concerned, side roads and even some main roads are still slick from evening snow showers last night.It will stay windy as well on Friday, and coupled with high temperatures stalling out in the upper teens, it's going to feel quite brisk indeed.An even colder day is expected Saturday. We'll start in the single digits and only warm to the teens. It will feel below zero for many, with the wind staying strong.  We'll start to recover Sunday, which will have a high in the upper 20s and be less windy.We'll warm to the low 30s next week, which is still below average. Some models are hinting at a Thanksgiving Day burst of snow to the tune of a half-foot of accumulation, but it's still too far out to be certain.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Waite Park Burger Place One of Only 2 Locations Left in Minnesota

If you like burgers, you have probably spent some time and money at Burger Time in Waite Park. Burger Time is a fast food drive up/walk up restaurant that was established in Fargo in 1987. They have since branched out with locations in Minnesota, more in North Dakota and South Dakota. In total, there were 8 locations. Now, according to Bring Me the News, there is one less as the only location that was in the Twin Cities has closed. That location was in West St. Paul. That location was only open since 2016, so relatively short lived location. Previously, there had been Minnesota locations that have already closed. Those were in Detroit Lakes and also in Apple Valley. So now, the only Minnesota Burger Time locations left are in Waite Park and also in Moorhead.
WAITE PARK, MN
KIMT

Influenza is back in a big way in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The flu season is getting off to a roaring start in Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Health’s Weekly Influenza & Respiratory Illness Activity Report says 439 people have been hospitalized for influenza so far this season. That’s almost half the 901 hospitalizations for the entire flu season in 2021-2022 and hundreds more than any flu season at this point in the past five years.
MINNESOTA STATE
Limitless Production Group LLC

Winter weather conditions across Minnesota resulted in 566 accidents today and one fatality

Screenshot from StormChasingVideo.com Livestream.MnDOT and StormChasingVideo.com. Between 6 AM - 9 PM today, Monday, November 14, 2022, the Minnesota State Patrol reported a total of 566 accidents across the state of Minnesota as winter weather worked across the entire region today. of the 566 accidents, 46 of those were injury accidents with one being a fatal crash.
MINNESOTA STATE
Outsider.com

Minnesota Hunter Dies After Potentially Suffering Medical Emergency in Tree Stand

A 65-year-old Minnesota hunter tragically passed away earlier this month after potentially suffering a medical emergency in a tree stand. According to the Brainerd Dispatch, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the incident with the hunter occurred in Minnesota’s Crooked Lake Township on November 7th. Someone called 9-1-1 and reported a hunting accident. Deputies and first responders arrived on the scene and discovered a man had fallen out of a tree stand.
MINNESOTA STATE
St. Peter Herald

St. Peter Herald

St Peter, MN
126
Followers
386
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

St. Peter Herald has been serving Nicollet County since 1884 and publishes Thursday and online at www.StPeterHerald.com

 https://www.southernminn.com/st_peter_herald/

Comments / 0

Community Policy